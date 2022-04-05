Ivanka Trump to testify before U.S. Capitol riot committee - reports

FILE PHOTO: White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump leads Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Jared Kushner
    Jared Kushner
    Businessman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was to testify remotely on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to media reports.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, spoke to the Select Committee last week, as the investigation of the attack on the Capitol expands to include close relatives of the former president.

Ivanka Trump and her husband both served as advisers in the Trump White House.

A committee spokesman declined to confirm the reports, from media including ABC and NBC. Aides to the Trump family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

Recommended Stories