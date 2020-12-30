Ivanka Trump’s tweet fuels speculation that she is considering a White House run in 2024

Gustaf Kilander
Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on 21 December 2020 (AP)
Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on 21 December 2020 (AP)

Ivanka Trump's Monday tweet showering Iowa with affection is fueling speculation that she may be eyeing a 2024 run for the Republican presidential nomination. Iowa is the first state to vote in the presidential primaries and an essential part of building momentum for any campaign hoping to win.

Outgoing President Donald Trump is still thought to be considering a 2024 run. Few former Presidents have sought the office again after losing reelection, and only one has been successful. Grover Cleveland finally won a second term in 1892 after losing reelection in 1888.

Mr Trump might hold a rally on January 20 in Florida at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden holds his inaugural address, Axios reported earlier this month. This may be the moment Mr Trump chooses to announce a 2024 run. An announcement would almost certainly clear the field of almost all Republican challengers, including Mr Trump's children, as he still holds a large part of the Republican base in a vice-like grip.

Donald Trump Jr is also said to be mulling a run for office and many observers think that he has a much closer relationship to his father's base of supporters than his sister Ivanka.

Eric Trump's wife Lara Trump is reportedly eyeing a run for the Senate in her home state of North Carolina in 2022 as current Senator Richard Burr has announced that he will not run for reelection. Mr Burr stepped down as the chairman for the Senate intelligence committee in May after an investigation was opened to decide if he was guilty of insider trading. The result of the investigation has still not been announced.

Rumours about Ivanka Trump's political intentions have already been swirling in connection to a possible run for Senate in Florida, challenging Marco Rubio in 2022. Ivanka's father beat Mr Rubio by 19 points in Florida's 2016 Republican primary, showing that Mr Rubio is far from unbeatable for a Trump in the state.

Ms Trump and her husband Jared Kushner has bought a plot of land in Miami Beach, The New York Post first reported. The purchase could be part of a plan to build a base in the state to possibly run for office. Florida is fertile territory for the Trumps. Donald Trump bought the exclusive resort Mar-a-Lago in southeastern Florida in 1985 and has called it "The Southern White House" during his time in office. Long considered a swing state, Florida voted twice for Donald Trump who increased his winning margin in the state in 2020 compared to 2016. Barack Obama narrowly won the state in 2008 and 2012.

Adam Smith, the former political editor at the Tampa Bay Times, told CNN that the "normal rules would not apply to Ivanka".

"I think she'd be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for US Senate against Rubio, given her father's popularity in the Sunshine State," he said.

The chairman of the Florida Republican Party Joe Gruters said that the rumours of Ivanka's possible Senate run were "just noise," Orlando Weekly reported.

Read More

Ivanka Trump urges voters to ‘fight for Trump’ at Georgia Senate rally

Ivanka Trump helps load food into cars of drivers in need

Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump making appeals to Georgia voters

Former aide says the first lady called Ivanka and Jared ‘snakes’

Ivanka Trump blasted for saying lockdowns “not grounded in science”

Latest Stories

  • US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

    The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • Klobuchar Rips Hawley over Plan to Object to Electoral College Results: ‘Coup Attempt’

    Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Wednesday that Josh Hawley's (R., Mo.) plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes amounted to a "coup attempt."Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he could not "vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states…failed to follow their own state election laws," and called on Congress to investigate allegations of voter fraud."This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt," Klobuchar wrote on Twitter in response to Hawley. "Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules [Committee] I will guarantee it."> This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt. > > Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw> > -- Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020President Trump has refused to publicly concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, and has alleged that Democrats "stole" the election by means of widespread voter fraud. Lawyers allied with the president have sued to void the election results in several crucial states, but have not presented evidence of fraud compelling enough to overturn the results. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration oversees contested elections as part of its responsibilities. Senator Roy Blunt, the other Republican from Missouri, chairs the committee, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is also a member.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) claimed on Monday that "dozens" of House Republicans could object to the election certification. The representatives would need the support of at least one senator for their objections to be heard and debated. Now that Hawley has announced his own objection, Brooks and other House Republicans could succeed in having their objections heard, though there is no indication that vice president Mike Pence will refuse to certify the results.

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s home in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2019, following a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in an emailed statement Tuesday. According to the incident report, when officers arrived, police said she had two unloaded pistols beside her on the porch.

  • Trump to host $1,000 per ticket New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago

    The party is a New Year’s Eve tradition for the president

  • Syrian army says Israeli strike near Damascus kills soldier

    Israeli jets fired missiles on targets near Damascus early Wednesday, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding three others, Syria’s military said. A Syrian military official said the attack took place after midnight in the Zabadani region in the Damascus countryside and that it targeted a Syrian air defense unit and caused material damage. A war monitoring group said the strike also hit a weapons and rocket warehouse for Iran-allied militias.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Principal who inspired 'Lean on Me' movie dies

    Joe Louis Clark, the high school principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” died at his Florida home on Tuesday. He was 82.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Green Beret Colonel Threatened to Kill Wife in Front of Children Before Standoff with Police: Affidavit

    Colonel Owen G. Ray has been suspended from his job as I Corps chief of staff pending a law enforcement probe into the case.

  • A year since Covid emerged, Americans in Wuhan are afraid again — for the U.S.

    "I would be very afraid if I were living in the States," Benjamin Wilson, an American who has lived in Wuhan for almost two decades, said.

  • Inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

    An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said. At the time of the 2009 procedure, condemned prisoner Romell Broom was only the second inmate nationally to survive an execution after they began in modern times. One death row inmate currently has a positive COVID-19 test, and 55 death row inmates tested positive and then recovered, French said.

  • Biden to act quickly to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to roll back harmful Trump administration policies that have not taken effect by Inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Wednesday. "The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay, midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference. Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor rule that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections.

  • China sentences 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong to prison terms

    A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory. The Yantian District Court in the southern city of Shenzhen gave the harshest sentences to the two accused organizers of the ill-fated Aug. 23 attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. Relatives said all defendants pleaded guilty, a move apparently aimed at receiving lighter sentences.

  • Hit Hard by the Pandemic, Mexico's Drug Cartels Tweaked Their Playbook

    CULIACÁN, Mexico -- Like a lot of businesses, the Sinaloa Cartel was knocked back on its heels as the coronavirus swept the globe and travel ground to a near halt.Government measures to contain the virus had fouled up its operations, interrupting the supply of chemicals for manufacturing synthetic drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine and cutting off trafficking routes across international borders.But the cartel is not just any business. It established itself as one of the world's most powerful drug trafficking groups with a trademark mix of business acumen, ingenuity and lawlessness.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesAnd so while many legitimate industries remain staggered by the pandemic, the cartel has quickly adapted, as have other organizations that dominate trafficking throughout the Americas, the source of nearly all of the world's cocaine and most of the heroin consumed in the United States."The cartels have long demonstrated their resiliency," said Scott Brown, the head of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Arizona. "They are going to continue to find new and innovative ways to try to move their product."The drug trafficking organizations have slashed payrolls and devised workarounds to traffic drugs and get them into the hands of consumers, according to interviews with sources close to the Sinaloa Cartel, law enforcement officials in the United States and Latin America and security analysts.During the year, some traffickers have increasingly relied on newer tools like drones and cryptocurrency and on creative uses of older approaches like underground tunnels and sea routes.American officials have also detected a growing emphasis on the recruitment of impoverished or drug-addicted Americans to smuggle drugs in their body cavities.The changes, sources said, have allowed the Sinaloa Cartel and the region's other major drug trafficking groups to rebound quickly even as the pandemic continues to devastate economies.The nimbleness of the trafficking groups has forced officials throughout the region to adjust their tactics accordingly, even as some law enforcement agencies in Latin America and elsewhere have been stretched thin by pandemic-related duties, which have drawn resources that would otherwise have been devoted to fighting drug trafficking.Even before the pandemic, officials said, the cat-and-mouse contest between drug traffickers and law enforcement agents was anything but static."It's fluid," said Matthew Donahue, deputy chief of operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration. "You can't have one answer and live by it. It could change tomorrow."As the first wave of the pandemic swept from continent to continent in the late winter and early spring, government measures to respond to the emergency caused disruptions throughout the drug trade.In the Americas, the shutdowns hit drug traffickers hard, in some places bringing operations to a near halt."When it first hit," Donahue said of the pandemic, "it kind of put everything at a standstill."Facing travel restrictions, operatives from Mexican trafficking organizations had trouble getting to Central America to coordinate maritime shipments of drugs. As operations slowed, some criminal groups were forced to stockpile their product in Latin America, Donahue said.The slowdown was felt throughout the sprawling networks of the Sinaloa Cartel, from the coca fields of South America to drug-packing facilities in Mexico and all along its international trafficking routes, said a bookkeeper for the organization who monitors its drug shipments throughout the region.Like many legal businesses trying to counter the impacts of the pandemic, the group reorganized, furloughing many low-level employees, including truck drivers, warehouse workers and security personnel, said the bookkeeper and two other cartel associates in interviews. The sources requested anonymity because they were speaking without authorization, and were afraid for their safety.When the flow of drugs regained momentum, the transportation hurdles resulted in a sharp drop in the frequency of shipments, with cocaine from the Andean countries of South America arriving in Mexico once every two weeks, instead of a few times a week, as had been the case before the pandemic, Sinaloa Cartel associates and a Mexican navy official said.The slowdown caused the wholesale price of cocaine in Mexico to double, the cartel bookkeeper said in an interview in Culiacan, a city in northwestern Mexico where the organization is based.Disruptions to the drug trade were particularly notable across the southwest border of the United States.The vast majority of illegal drugs that enter the United States from Mexico arrive through legal ports of entry along that border -- hidden in passenger cars and commercial vehicles or smuggled by travelers arriving on foot, often masquerading as tourists or as day trippers on a shopping expedition.But pandemic-related limits imposed by the Trump administration on all "nonessential travel" have meant that fewer passenger cars and non-American pedestrians pass through the ports of entry, which has increased the exposure of smugglers."Having less traffic coming through the checkpoints, then it would make sense that agents have more time to focus on what's going on at the checkpoints," said John R. Modlin, interim chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.The drug cartels quickly adjusted to the evolving landscape.Amid the severe reduction in air travel and the hindrances to land border crossings, drug traffickers in Latin America have been relying more on sea routes, including using more semi-submersible vessels and go-fast boats, which are low-profile craft outfitted with high-powered outboard motors, according to reports from the Colombian navy as well as American and Mexican law enforcement officials and Sinaloa Cartel associates.The trafficking groups have also increasingly hidden drugs among legal merchandise packed in shipping containers and transported on freighters, particularly on routes connecting South America with Mexico and Latin America with Europe, according to American, Mexican and Colombian officials.In another apparent shift in methodology, officials and analysts said, some traffickers have been sending fewer loads, though in larger amounts than in the past -- perhaps as much a strategy to reduce risk as a reflection of more limited transportation options.Along the southwest border of the United States this year, the drug trafficking organizations appear to have made greater use of tunnels to smuggle their goods from Mexico, sometimes reactivating dormant ones, according to Donahue of the DEA, and to associates of the Sinaloa Cartel.The Sinaloa Cartel bookkeeper estimated that the organization's use of tunnels had increased by about 40% during the pandemic.Traffickers, in some places, have also increased their use of drones to get drugs over the border, American officials said."We are detecting drone smuggling attempts and interrupting drone smuggling attempts with regularity, and that certainly wasn't the case a year ago," said Brown, special agent in charge for the Homeland Security Investigations office in Arizona. "Across the southwest border, rare is the day that there isn't a drone smuggling attempt.""And I'm sure we're not picking up on all of them," he said.While traffickers have also continued to try to push drugs through ports of entry, the American authorities have detected at least one particularly dramatic shift in tactics in the profile of smugglers caught at those border crossings.Before the pandemic, the cartels would frequently hire foreign-born smugglers who would cross the border from Mexico into the United States under the pretense of tourism or a shopping trip.But because the pandemic-related border restrictions have blocked entry to many foreign visitors, the trafficking groups have been recruiting a greater number of American citizens and green card holders, who are not bound by the restrictions, to smuggle drugs into the United States, American officials said. These smugglers are most often discovered with the narcotics hidden inside their bodies, officials said.Guadalupe Ramirez Jr., director of field operations for Customs and Border Protection in Arizona, recalled that when he was director of the ports of entry in Nogales from 2009 to 2016, "internal carriers," as such smugglers are known by border officials, were rare."Now it seems like almost on a daily basis we're getting internal carriers," and most are American citizens or permanent residents, Ramirez said.The challenges of getting drugs into the United States also appears to have spurred the development of clandestine laboratories in the United States for the production of synthetic drugs, said Celina Realuyo, professor at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies at the National Defense University in Washington.And law enforcement agencies around the world have also detected an acceleration in the use of cryptocurrency and the so-called dark web for drug transactions and money laundering during the pandemic, she said."They're adjusting," Realuyo said of the drug trafficking groups. "They already had kind of a wherewithal, and what they're doing is they're just adapting quicker to their context."This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2020 The New York Times Company

  • Trump spreads Newsmax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

    President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. A commentator on the far-right network Newsmax, Dick Morris, tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers.Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election. Update 11:45 a.m. ET: This article has been updated to clarify that Dick Morris made the claim while appearing as a commentator on Newsmax, and to remove an earlier report that Raffensperger has no brother.More stories from theweek.com Trump is right about the Republican death wish The Trump-Bernie alliance that could have been Is Roger Stone the unlikely herald of a new religious right?

  • Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost

    Russian scientists are poring over the well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia. Similar finds in Russia's vast Siberian region have happened with increasing regularity as climate change, which is warming the Arctic at a faster pace than the rest of the world, has thawed the ground in some areas long locked in permafrost. The rhino was found at a river in August complete with all its limbs, some of its organs, its tusk - a rarity for such finds - and even its wool, Valery Plotnikov, a scientist, was quoted as saying by Yakutia 24, a local media outlet.

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • Nasa's Mars rover and the 'seven minutes of terror'

    The US space agency releases an animation to show how its Perseverance robot will land on Mars.