Ivanka Trump urges voters to ‘fight for Trump’ at Georgia Senate run-off campaign rally

Oliver O'Connell
Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on 21 December 2020 (AP)
Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on 21 December 2020 (AP)

First daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump campaigned in Georgia on Monday, urging voters to “fight for Trump” in the Senate run-off election on 5 January.

Appearing at a rally for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, she said: “Georgia will decide whether our children will grow up under an oppressive government or whether America will remain the land of the free.”

“I think we know what Georgia's going to decide,” she added.

She encouraged people to cast their votes early. In-person voting is already open in the state and mail-in voting, much maligned by the president, is also an option.

“Kelly and David are working incredibly hard to make sure this election is safe and secure and that every single legal vote is counted,” she said.

A win by the Democrat challengers in the state, Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, would put the party in control of both chambers of Congress as well as the White House on 20 January.

“People fight the hardest for what they love the most,” Ms Trump said. “The reason my father is fighting so hard, the reason my father will not stop fighting is because he loves you, the American people.”

She went on to describe her father as the voice in Washington for the forgotten men and women of this nation.

“Far too many Americans and Georgians feel that their voice has been silenced and that their vote has been cancelled.”

Near the end of her remarks, Ms Trump added: “We must send David and Kelly back to the Senate to defend election integrity and protect American democracy and fight for Trump.”

The crowd chanted back in response: “Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!”

While Mr Trump has campaigned on behalf to the two Republican senators, a rally at which he appeared served more as an airing of grievances about his loss in the general election and a chance to bring up conspiracy theories.

The Republican Party has been frustrated by a mixed message arising from a get-out-the-vote campaign running concurrent to a president who believes that voting in the state was rigged and is corrupt.

The latest polling has both sets of candidates running neck and neck at approximately 48-48 per cent.

