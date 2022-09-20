Ivanka Trump went wakeboarding in Miami (we think). Her followers want answers

When in Rome.

Ivanka Trump is definitely enjoying her adopted home of Miami.

Two of her latest Instagram posts look as if they could appear in a tourist brochure for the Magic City (not that we need any more folks relocating, please).

In one video shared Sunday, the 40 year old native New Yorker is out on the bay, with the sleek city skyline and a rainbow behind her. Trump is wakeboarding — a sport that’s a cross between waterskiing and surfing — and her form is actually quite impressive.

At least in one video it was. In another pic, Trump completely wipes out in the drink, and you can only see the bottom half of her legs.

The mother of three has a sense of humor about her oopsie, throwing a laugh emoji into the caption, and obviously wasn’t injured.

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner moved to Surfside from Washington, D.C., in January 2021 soon after her father Donald J. Trump left the White House. The couple is currently still building their massive home in Billionaires Bunker, aka Indian Creek Village. Future famous neighbors include Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Though, as of late, with divorce rumors brewing, we’re not so sure the football star and supermodel will ever live in that ecomansion together.

But we digress. Because we’re glad to see Trump taking advantage of our many outdoor activities.

Naturally, in the comments section, haters said that the former first daughter wasn’t really out on the water, but using CGI, or a green screen, to show off.

“Terrible photoshop,” complained one social media user, with another adding, “I am sorry to say but this is so fake.”

At least a few people believed Trump was out there having a blast and didn’t overanalyze:

“Dear God,” one of her 7.5 million followers said in Trump’s defense. “She’s actually riding behind a boat. You can toss the rope once you get riding behind the boat and on the wave. This is not a green screen or anything like that.”

We have to say Trump’s face plant sure looks authentic. Or as her dad would say, not “fake news.”