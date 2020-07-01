Ivanti Appoints Nayaki Nayyar as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer

Senior Technology Executive Joins Ivanti Following Senior Leadership Posts at BMC Software and SAP

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that automates IT and Security Operations to manage and secure the digital workplace, announced Nayaki Nayyar has joined the company as executive vice president (EVP) and chief product officer (CPO). In her new role, Nayyar will lead Ivanti's global teams on product direction, development and operations as they accelerate innovation and delivery of Ivanti's solutions in-cloud and on-edge to manage, secure, and optimize IT environments.

"Nayaki is an energetic innovator with the passion and tenacity to achieve business results while balancing creativity and efficiency across global teams," said Jeff Abbott, president of Ivanti. "She will be a valuable and instrumental addition to our executive team as we accelerate Ivanti's delivery of technology innovation and leading products."

Nayyar joins Ivanti from BMC where she was the president of the Digital Service and Operations Management Business Unit. While at BMC, she was instrumental in the transformation of the company's ITSM and ITOM product lines, launching BMC Helix, a cloud-agnostic containerized platform powered by cognitive technologies. Prior to joining BMC, Nayyar spent over five years at SAP, where she was general manager and global head of SAP's Internet of Things (IoT) division. She assumed that role after holding strategy and senior management positions with SAP's Cloud, CRM and Mobile business units, managing large teams globally.

Before her work with enterprise software vendors, Nayyar held technology leadership roles at Valero and Shell where she gained tremendous industry experience. Currently, Nayyar serves on the Boards of Corteva Agriscience and Veritone Inc., one of the leading providers of AI/ML solutions. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University (India) as well as a master's degree in computer science from the University of Houston, and she is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program.

"As remote becomes the next normal and with explosive growth of devices and endpoints, companies must automate operations from cloud to edge to ensure secure delivery of services, applications and data to an increasingly distributed workforce," said Nayyar. "Ivanti is in a unique position to deliver on this promise with powerful and proven endpoint and cybersecurity solutions. It's an honor to join the Ivanti leadership team as we work together to chart the course to make the world more secure, IT more efficient and users more productive."

