I've been to all 50 states. Here are 5 I can't wait to visit again — and the 5 I probably won't return to.

I've visited all 50 states, and there are some that only become better with each subsequent visit.

There's always more to explore for travelers in the Alaskan wilderness and the Hawaiian islands.

Maryland tops Delaware for mid-Atlantic charm, and I prefer Oklahoma to Arkansas in the heartland.

As a travel writer, I've been able to visit all 50 states multiple times and have discovered certain parts of America only become more beautiful with each subsequent visit.

There's no such thing as a flyover state — all 50 are unique and enticing in their own way — but some destinations are less rewarding for avid travelers than others.

I've rounded up the top states I can't wait to visit again — and the ones where I'm in no hurry to book my return trip.

New Mexico is a never-ending Land of Enchantment.

New Mexico is beautiful. gmeland/Shutterstock

I was enthralled by New Mexico and its charms after my very first visit as a child.

Since then, I've spent time exploring the adobe homes of Albuquerque and have witnessed the spectacular sunsets over the Chihuahuan Desert.

Still, there's so much else in the state I'd love to discover or see again, from gallery-hopping and appreciating the art scene in Santa Fe to skiing in Taos.

You must visit all of Hawaii's major islands to truly appreciate the state's beauty.

Honolulu is one of many beautiful spots in Hawaii. SCStock/Shutterstock

I've visited Hawaii many times over the years, and finally visited my sixth island last winter on a trip to Molokai (the least-visited of the major islands).

Each return visit to Hawaii leaves me more inspired by the varied beauty and the rich culture and history of the islands.

Plus, each island offers a unique experience — whether you're interested in Maui's luxurious Wailea coast, a five-star romance on Lanai, a nature retreat in the lush countryside of Kauai, or a surf getaway to Oahu's North Shore.

When you visit, be respectful and leave your all-inclusive resort — there's more to explore beyond the confines of your hotel.

Avid travelers too often overlook the plains of Oklahoma.

Too often, the heartland is dismissed as monotonous by uninformed travelers. angie oxley/Shutterstock

I first noticed Oklahoma's diverse landscapes — rolling foothills, tallgrass prairies, cypress swamps — from the backseat window on cross-country family road trips.

Located at the juncture of the Midwest and the Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma is rich in Native American history, with one of the highest indigenous populations in the US.

It has an array of museums and festivals that provide opportunities to engage with the culture and support local initiatives.

Top of my list for my next visit is the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, which hosts an annual summer solstice celebration, and the Living Village at the Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant.

The vast expanse of the Alaskan wilderness represents endless opportunities for adventurers.

Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska. Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Each trip to Alaska leaves me with an even deeper yearning to return to America's largest state.

My most recent visit was for a weeklong immersive fishing trip along the Inside Passage in the summertime. During my trip, I visited Saxman Native Village to learn about indigenous history in Ketchikan.

For my next visit, I want to go heli-skiing or watch the Northern Lights.

There's always a party in Louisiana.

There's always something to do in New Orleans. Getty Images

I love visiting Louisiana, especially New Orleans.

Although many travelers are familiar with Mardi Gras in February, there's no shortage of events and festivities in New Orleans all year.

My previous visits have always been in the spring — I highly recommend the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May — and I look forward to scheduling my next visit.

In a city this lively, it's impossible to be bored.

On the other hand, Arkansas has fewer attractions for visitors to the Heartland than neighboring Tennessee.

Arkansas isn't as exciting to me as some other places. Patrick Jennings/Shutterstock

If you're journeying through the mid-South, I recommend allocating more days of your trip to Tennessee than to neighboring Arkansas.

Though I've enjoyed visiting friends in Little Rock, from a travel perspective, it's not as accessible or as exciting as a trip to Memphis or Nashville, where you needn't know a local to have a fabulous time.

Plus, the live music in both cities is superb.

For a trip to New England, I'd look past New Hampshire and travel further up the coast.

New Hampshire doesn't impress me as much as some other states. Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

I've always loved spending my summers in New England — the lobster is in season, the ocean isn't freezing, and the vivid beauty of the rocky coastlines and dense forests are once again revealed after months spent blanketed in snow.

But, of all the New England states, there's only one I'm less inclined to visit: New Hampshire.

The Atlantic coastline is tiny and unpleasantly crowded (you can find better beaches on Cape Cod), and the lake region is unimpressive compared to Vermont, which also boasts charming mountain towns at every turn.

If you're on an East Coast road trip, I recommend continuing your drive north to Maine, which embodies its slogan: "The way life should be."

North Dakota has less to offer travelers than South Dakota.

North Dakota doesn't have as many national parks as South Dakota. Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

When it comes to the Dakotas, I'd skip a visit to North Dakota and spend my time in South Dakota instead.

South Dakota has double the national parks (six to North Dakota's three), and I think the quality of those parks is higher.

The striking geological formations of Badlands National Park must be seen to be believed, while Mount Rushmore, carved on the Black Hills of South Dakota, is on many travelers' bucket lists.

While there, be sure to visit the Crazy Horse Memorial, a massive carved mountain that pays tribute to Native American history in the US.

I'd pass on Ohio and head north to explore the Great Lakes.

Cleveland, Ohio, is nice but it's not my favorite city. Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock

Once you enter the Great Lakes region of the US, the best decision is always to head north — either to Wisconsin or Michigan, though I'm partial to the latter.

Though Ohio has some lake access, with Lake Erie on Ohio's North Coast, the views are less dramatic. The scenery is less sweeping than in Harbor Springs, Michigan, and the beaches are less beautiful than in Madeline Island, Wisconsin.

Furthermore, Ohio's cities are exciting and having a renaissance — Cincinnati and Cleveland, to be specific — but I'd still rather head to the birthplace of Motown: Detroit.

For a vacation along the Mid-Atlantic coast, I'd skip Delaware and head to Maryland instead.

Delaware has a lot of history, but I'd rather visit Maryland. LightInThisWorld/Shutterstock

As a New Jersey native, the coastlines of the mid-Atlantic have always been relatively accessible — especially in high school, when I had a driver's license and a dream (making it to a house party at Rehoboth Beach).

And although Delaware has always been closer, I've found it's worth adding an extra hour or two to your trip to visit Maryland instead.

The bars and restaurants of Annapolis are a sailor's delight, and Gibson Island is a beautiful oasis along the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay.

And if you want to experience magic, head to Assateague Island, where wild horses still roam the seashore.

Read the original article on Business Insider