'I've always been a dreamer.' John Barrett named 2024 Great Living Cincinnatian

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has announced the four individuals who will be honored as Great Living Cincinnatians.

Great Living Cincinnatians are recognized for their business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others, and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution or organization.

The 2024 honorees, who will join the previous 171 awardees named since 1967, are: John Barrett, Sally Duffy, Donna Salyers, and Dolores Hargrove Young.

John Barrett is a dreamer. He’s also the chairman, president and CEO of Fortune 500 company Western & Southern, member of a long-time Cincinnati family, and a pillar in the Greater Cincinnati community. At the heart of his success, one simple credo can be found: he followed his dreams.

“I’ve always been a dreamer,” said Barrett. “I would think about stuff that other people just didn’t care to think about. ‘Why would you do this? Why would you do that? What about this?’ My thing was, I was eager. I was learning. I was building. I was having fun. I’m a different kind of guy that way. From your dreams you develop your vision. I want to be the best person or partner you ever dealt with. I want you to leave the room thinking, 'That guy is a guy I can count on.' "

One of six children, Barrett said his parents put a premium on education and encouraged their children to do well academically. He graduated from St. Xavier High School and then from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in business administration.

Barrett landed on Wall Street in 1971, working with the Bank of New York – the oldest in the country – for 16 years. In 1983 he went to Delaware to continue running the company's business in the region and start a credit card division.

“I learned early on, if you work really hard, you can accomplish all kinds of good stuff,” Barrett said. “So I worked hard, really hard, to develop a reputation in the company for being a good guy, one you could count on - first in, last out, every day. If you need something done, give it to me – and that really paid off."

So when the opportunity arose in 1987 to return to Cincinnati, Barrett wasn’t sure he wanted to change his trajectory. But his father, Dr. Charles Barrett, who was named CEO of Western & Southern in 1973 and chairman in 1984, had become terminally ill with cancer, and his successor, Bill Williams, asked Barrett to come back.

“I saw a situation where we had a wonderful, traditional company, but we needed a new strategic approach,” Barrett said. “I was given the opportunity here to spend two and a half years as CFO to learn Western & Southern inside and out. There were no promises that I would ever run it. I could see strengths and I could see weaknesses. Mr. Williams was pleased with my work and I was named president in 1989.”

He was subsequently named CEO in 1994 and chairman in 2002. Barrett’s clarity of vision led him to restructure the company, and, under his leadership, Western & Southern has transformed from a small Midwest life insurance company into a national financial services powerhouse. It has skyrocketed up the Fortune charts since he took over, most recently leaping in 2023 to 314. W&S now serves 6.5 million clients and total assets exceed $100 billion.

Barrett’s big dreams are built on his earnest passion for Cincinnati. He credits his father with instilling in him and his siblings a love for the city.

“When we were little kids, (he) would take us around and show us the history of the city,” said Barrett. “His family landed here in 1853, penniless, and they started a butcher shop. Over the years that turned into one of the largest meat packers in America (Kahn’s). My great-grandfather was head of the American Meat Packers Association in 1895.”

The Barrett family legacy in the region also contributes to his Cincinnati-centric activism. The Barrett Cancer Center at UC was named for his father. His brother, Dr. William Barrett, now co-runs the center. Another brother, Michael, is senior judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, and another, Fran, is a prominent real estate lawyer.

His service on corporate and nonprofit boards over the years includes Cintas, Andersons Inc. (Toledo), Cincinnati Bell, Convergys Corporation, Fifth Third Bank, the Cincinnati Business Committee, 3CDC, the Medical Center Fund for UC, the Taft Museum of Art, the Cincinnati Art Museum, and the Cincinnati Opera, among many others.

Barrett is a member of The Business Roundtable (Washington, DC), a founding member of the Ohio Business Roundtable and a trustee of Americans for the Arts. He is a former member of The Financial Services Roundtable and a past chairman of the American Council of Life Insurers. During his time chairing the annual United Way campaign, he launched the United Way Women’s Leadership Council and founded the Herbert R. Brown Society.

Barrett guides Western & Southern towards altruistic pursuits in the city, too. He helped pioneer the Over-the-Rhine renaissance over 30 years ago, purchasing two blocks south of Liberty (Walnut Street between 12th and 14th streets) to create affordable housing.

Western & Southern was instrumental in the founding of 3CDC, the conception of the Queen City Square complex, and the rejuvenation of the eastern part of downtown Cincinnati. In 2013, the company purchased the former Anna Louise Inn property in the Lytle Park Historic District, converting the space into the Lytle Park Hotel, which opened in 2020.

And just this year, Barrett navigated the path to keeping the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, the oldest in the country, in the Greater Cincinnati region.

“We had to work hard to figure out how to keep that tournament in Cincinnati,” Barrett said. “Our company clearly had to take a backseat to keep it here. That’s what you do. It’s not about us. It’s not about Western & Southern. It’s about Cincinnati.”

Barrett carries on another family tradition: He is only the third person to be named a Great Living Cincinnatian after a parent has received the honor.

“I remember my dad said, ‘Never take score of your success until at least 70 years of age, because you’ve got to keep going,' " Barrett said. “It’s not something that I need, but it’s sure a nice thing to have, you know what I mean?

“My own feeling is, I’ve still got a lot to do." he said. "I’m just hitting my prime. I’ve been blessed with the ability to have vision and some of the stuff we hope to do in the next five years is underway right now. We have a great vision. There is still much to be done and I just want to see if we can pull it off.”

3 questions with John Barrett

What advice would you give to the next generation of Cincinnatians?

Set your personal goals high. Choose your own style and work your tail off to make yourself indispensable in whatever profession you choose. Don’t listen to what other people tell you about how you should live your own life.

Do you have a motto or creed by which you live your life?

When you take the attitude in life, “I want to do more for every person I meet than they do for me, because that’s who I am and that’s the way I am,” live your life that way and things just work out.

Who has been an inspirational figure in your life?

My father was top on that list. Bill Williams was very good to me and a wonderful mentor. Others who were very helpful include Clem Buenger of Fifth Third, Joe Hayden at Midland Company, Carl Lindner, Morley Thompson and Charlie Mechem, to name a few. All these guys here in town were exceptionally good to me. They all had time for me, always and they all took genuine interest in me and my success. At the Bank of New York I also had many wonderful mentors. They explained how things worked and opened me to new horizons.

This article was provided by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. The 2024 Great Living Cincinnatians will be honored at the chamber's 2024 annual dinner – Legacy & Promise: A Celebration of Leadership – at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Chamber names John Barrett 2024 Great Living Cincinnatian