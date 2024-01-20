I've become an ambassador for Louisville through historic Revolutionary War reenactments

I wish to thank the people of Louisville for their hospitality.

After 20 years of historic Revolutionary War reenactments, Locust Grove has decided to cancel any further events.

Over those 20 years, our North West Territory Alliance members have come early and stayed days after to enjoy your city. We always felt welcome.

I, and hundreds of my fellow reenactors from all across the country, have become ambassadors for your city.

Bonnie St. James in reenactment costume holding a musket. "We only load them with noise."

We always stopped for a lunch at River Road Barbecue, always visited the Frazier History Museum and spent hours at Mellwood Antiques and Interiors. It would take a full page to list all the wonderful places we have visited. And each year, we enjoyed the neighbor that celebrates Halloween!

We are hoping to find another venue in or near Louisville where we can celebrate history together.Hope to see you down the road!

—Bonnie St. James, Hales Corners, WI 53130

