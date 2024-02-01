'I've got the scars': Starbucks manager wants accountability for the deputies who beat him

He won’t sit for journalists’ photos or videos. He won’t sue the sheriff’s deputies who inflicted injuries that might mark his face for life and have certainly scarred his psyche forever.

He’s not looking for attention, publicity or a payout.

Nahshon Bain-Greenidge simply wants you to know his truth, a revelation unloosed by the fists of the sheriff’s deputies who didn’t like the questions the coffee shop shift manager asked when they swarmed without warning the parking lot of the west-side Knoxville Starbucks he oversaw.

Policing in America is broken for Black Americans, Bain-Greenidge says. He doesn’t have a solution. But he wants every American to ponder the truth revealed to him and what it means about our commitment to liberty and justice for all.

Before his encounter with sheriff’s deputies, Bain-Greenidge was just another guy trying to work and do the right thing. The 29-year-old had just graduated from Arizona State University with a sociology degree.

He’s soft-spoken, slender, and small-framed with a gentle personality. He’d worked for Starbucks for three years, and the company had helped him pay for his education. He was preparing to leap into his career, leaving the coffee shop to take a job related to his major working with children in Knoxville.

Then came Oct. 21, upending his thinking about how American society tolerates policing without meaningful accountability.

The encounter

When Knox County sheriff's deputies arrived in force at the Starbucks on Cedar Bluff Road after receiving a domestic disturbance call, Bain-Greenidge told Knox News, they blocked the drive-thru, barring entry for customers.

The call was from a man inside the shop who told a dispatcher he had been assaulted by a woman he lived with, and that she owned guns and was coming to look for him. The sheriff’s officers arrived in force, concerned about the threat the woman could pose.

In an effort to do his job, Bain-Greenidge went outside to ask the deputies what was going on. His questions were met with aggressive reponses, and a few minutes later, he was on the ground with officers on top of him. He was shocked by a stun gun, he says, and his face and head were bleeding and bruised.

Deputies Travis Field and Wyatt Brown, who responded to the initial domestic disturbance call, submitted conflicting police reports with contradictory details about what led to them to push Bain-Greenidge to the ground and injure him..

Bain-Greenidge initially was charged with three misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a first responder. All charges against him were dismissed on Nov. 22 after District Attorney Charme Allen told Knox News that prosecutors watched body camera footage of the incident they had not seen before.

"My office received additional body camera evidence from this incident on the day of the preliminary hearing. After review of the body camera evidence, I asked the court to dismiss the charges," Allen said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the body cam footage even though the criminal case has been dismissed, eliminating the legal barrier to doing so. The agency’s spokeswoman, Kimberly Glenn, has repeatedly ignored requests from Knox News to explain what statutory authority allows the sheriff’s department to disregard the newsroom’s open records request for the video.

Bain-Greenidge says that despite being able to move on with his life freed from the fear of a criminal conviction, the physical and emotional scars remain, and probably will forever. He remains confused about how ended up in the situation in the first place.

Nahshon Bain-Greenidge, 29, a shift manager with Starbucks in West Knoxville said he was violently arrested by Knox County Sheriff's officers while on duty Oct.21

"Body cameras still aren't preventing these things from happening, so it starts to feel like, well, what else needs to be done?" Bain-Greenidge said. "I wasn't even the reason for them coming to the store. The idea that an unarmed individual could strike so much fear into heavily armed men, it's just astounding."

Allen’s decision to drop the charges may seem like closure, but for Black people abused by officers, the trauma endures long after legal proceedings conclude. Beyond the dismissed charges lies a deeper truth, a haunting reminder of the systemic challenges faced by Black Americans: Despite living his life right, he still became another example of police brutality.

"I'm still processing everything, the dismissal of the charges. I've still got the scars, all of it. I hope they go away. It's a lot," Bain-Greenidge told Knox News. "The best thing, despite the bad, is that with these charges no longer looming, I can get back to work, and there is nothing that stands in the way of me being able to work wherever I choose.”

That relief hasn't lifted the weight on his shoulders. He still thinks about the incident, knowing that it could have turned out worse and that for many who look like him, it does.

In his eyes, justice remains unserved until the entire system is repaired and accountability is established. He said it's a problem embedded in policing.

"My entire experience that day from the moment those officers landed on the scene to my booking into the jail facility was problematic and indicates the bigger issue,” he said. “All I asked for was respect. I always present myself that way, and that night was no different. Not one time did I feel they looked at me or treated me as an equal human being. To be treated with dignity and respect as a citizen should be the standard.

"I am relieved that the charges against me have been dropped so I can begin to move on with my life, but all of this happened and for what? This taught me that the system really needs reform."

What happened to me can happen to anyone

In the aftermath of what happened to him, watching videos of police violence against Black men and people of color hits differently, he said. Now, he's one of them.

Bain-Greenidge thinks about the moment that he was pulled to the ground by officers. The adrenaline rush and the weight of the officers on top of him made him feel like he would be the next George Floyd or Tyre Nichols.

Neither officer reported using a Taser on Bain-Greenidge, though Fields wrote that he brandished the Taser and told Bain-Greenidge he would be tased if he didn't place his hands behind his back.

"That thought of not coming out alive definitely went through my mind. And now I find myself scrolling and watching other police videos of other people like me. Just an innocent person trying to help a situation,” Bain-Greenidge said.

“That was me. Like my heart was right in this situation and I know that is the case for others and they still lose their life.”

Still pondering how he ended up on the pavement, he’s certain it speaks to the ongoing discrimination and racial injustice Black people feel in America every single day.

A mother's cry for justice

When Verna Bain-Greenidge moved to the United States from her native country of Grenada, her knowledge of American policing and the history of how it has been employed against Black people was limited, she admits.

She saw moving to Knoxville for her medical career as a step in the right direction. Her son, Nahshon, was working for Starbucks in Atlanta and she looked forward to him transferring to Knoxville to be closer to her.

Over time in the U.S., she developed a wariness of police, and told her son to be careful if he ever found himself interacting with officers, a common warning from Black parents to their children, especially their sons. But she never expected she would be one of those mothers whose young Black son was arrested, much less beaten by officers.

"I actually mistrust the police based on my experience being in America after all of these years and after all the cases that I've seen," she told Knox News. "I mean, there are good officers, but it feels like you don't have a choice with them. You just try to be as calm as possible with them so that you will leave the scene alive. And that is what I have always told my son."

She told Knox News that those talks she used to have with Nahshon about how to interact with police in America weren't enough. Despite raising a son who consistently did everything right, who has a commendable work ethic, he still fell victim. The injustice done to him remains irreconcilable for her.

"I still see those scars on his face every single day when I wake up. Watching what happened to him is still the worst part for me," Verna Bain-Greenidge said. "He might have those scars for the rest of his life."

"I always taught him to obey the law, to not get into situations with police. For me it's even harder now because you get scared when you see them. You want to be able to trust them, but when you see they are just looking for something to put on him, these outrageous charges and then they get away with stuff like this. It’s hard.”

Nahshon Bain-Greenidge, 29, a shift manager with Starbucks in West Knoxville was arrested by Knox County Sheriff's officers while on duty Oct.21, resulting in physical injuries.

Verna Bain-Greenidge said the number of deputies who surrounded her son during the incident was alarming, knowing that he was not a threat.

"It wasn't just one police officer; it's about three or four, right,” she said. “Why do you have to do this to another human being? What did you want to do it to him and what were you afraid of?"

Legal representation helped, but it's out of reach for many

Nahshon Bain-Greenidge and his mother can't help but think about where he might be had their family not had the resources to pay for his legal defense at a vulnerable time. For many, the ability to hire adequate legal representation is a luxury out of reach.

Verna Bain-Greenidge told Knox News that coming up with a lot of money to hire a defense attorney after her son had been charged was not easy, but with the fear of going up against a system that has been unfair to Black people, she had no other option.

"It's a very scary thing. What would happen to my boy if we had to go through this without any help? His life could have been ruined forever," she said. "It's a struggle for life. Because you might have this record for life, and those are serious charges they put on him. These things can change someone's life forever. Either they don't think about that or they don't care."

Often defendants like Nahshon Bain-Greenidge take plea deals after facing pressure exerted on them through the legal process. According to a recent study by the American Bar Association, 98 percent of criminal cases conclude with a plea bargain. The association contends the approach prioritizes efficiency over fairness and potentially pressures innocent people into accepting guilty pleas.

At the same time, the Tennessee's public defender system is on the verge of collapse because the state pays so little for private attorneys to take on public defense cases.

Bain-Greenidge knew he needed a lawyer to fight the criminal charges, but he also felt the need to be silent publicly, declining to speak out until after Allen dismissed the charges.

Melba Pearson, a civil rights attorney and criminal justice expert, told Knox News that police often exert pressure on prosecutors to secure plea deals, which forfeit a defendant's right to sue the police.

Nahshon Bain-Greenidge, 29, a shift manager with Starbucks in West Knoxville said he was violently arrested by Knox County Sheriff's officers while on duty Oct.21

Pearson told Knox News that frequently individuals facing arrest are charged with the intention of silencing them and compelling acceptance of plea deals, thereby preventing the disclosure of police behavior in public forums like trials.

"The language employed in the deputies' reports is a common tactic intended to shield police officers following a forceful arrest," Pearson said. "The use of vague charges such as 'resisting arrest' is a widespread practice among law enforcement agencies, serving as a defense against allegations of excessive, punitive, or unlawful police conduct."

As for what happens next, Nahshon Bain-Greenidge just hopes the deputies will be held accountable.

In a written statement released on Nov. 22, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said, "On Nov. 2, 2023, the Office of Professional Standards was made aware of the incident that occurred between the officers and the Starbucks employee and began to gather preliminary information.

"Now that the criminal case has been adjudicated, the Office of Professional Standards has proceeded with the administrative investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident between the officers and the Starbucks employee."

Spangler said he would not answer questions about the incident until the internal investigation was completed. He promised to make the findings of that investigation public.

Nahshon Bain-Greenidge, meanwhile, doesn’t want attention, publicity or a payout. He wants justice.

"I want to see that their conduct is held accountable,” he said. “Every last one of them.”

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville Starbucks manager speaks out after violent arrest