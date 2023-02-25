IVE Group's (ASX:IGL) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.095

The board of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) has announced that the dividend on 13th of April will be increased to A$0.095, which will be 12% higher than last year's payment of A$0.085 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 6.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

IVE Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, IVE Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 115.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 53% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

IVE Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

IVE Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from A$0.086 total annually to A$0.165. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. IVE Group has seen earnings per share falling at 3.9% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think IVE Group will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think IVE Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for IVE Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

