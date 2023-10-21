I've heard donating from an IRA can be better than writing a check: What are my options?

Q. We’ve done pretty well and want to help our church with a building project. The fundraising team is encouraging people to consult their tax advisors about ways to donate that are “better than writing checks” and they seem really hot on donations from IRAs. They say that can count toward the required payouts. I am not yet to the age I have to take from my IRA so I’m not old enough to donate directly out of there. Is there anything else I can do? — Carl

A. Carl, the end of the year is typically the busiest time for most charities as people rush to get donations in before the new year. You would be doing a wonderful thing by writing a check and I’m sure your church would be happy to get such a donation from you.

Nonetheless, your fundraisers are correct that donating from an IRA is one of the ways to contribute to a charity that can be better than writing a personal check. I’ll share another donation method in a moment but first want to clarify one thing about donating from an IRA.

You do not have to be subject to Required Minimum Distributions (RMD) to donate to charity from an IRA. It used to be that the trigger age for RMD and the eligibility to make Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) were both age 70 ½. Recent tax code changes raised the RMD age to as high as 75 but made no change to QCD eligibility. Starting with the day you turn 70½, you can make a QCD from your IRA or an inherited IRA for which you are a beneficiary.

The other common charitable giving technique I wanted to mention that can be better than writing a personal check is donating appreciated property. Typically, this is done by giving shares of publicly traded stock.

Say you are choosing between writing a $10,000 personal check or donating $10,000 worth of shares that you bought for just $1,000. If you were to sell the shares, taxes can be due on the $9,000 gain.

Regardless of whether you write a check or donate shares, your deduction is based on $10,000 and your net worth is reduced by $10,000. The charity can sell the shares and put the $10,000 it would get from the sale into its coffers, but the charity will not pay taxes on the $9,000 gain. You have given the same amount either way but by gifting shares you have also given away a possible capital gains tax liability.

There are limitations on donations of all types and the stock needs to have been held for more than a year for things to work as described but it is a common method worth considering if you have investments in a taxable account that have made money. Most established charities have received gifts of shares, making the paperwork needed to transfer shares fairly simple. You should confer with your tax adviser about whether such a donation makes sense for you.

Dan Moisand, CFP®, is a past national president of the Financial Planning Association and has been featured as one of America’s top independent fee-only financial planners by at least 10 financial planning publications. For more info, visit www.moisandfitzgerald.com or call him at 321-253-5400, Ext. 101.

