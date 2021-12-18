I've been a Hooters server for 3 years — here are 7 things I'm sick of hearing

"Hooters Girls." Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hooters is famous for its servers' revealing uniforms.

A Hooters waitress spoke to Insider about some of the comments she's sick of hearing.

She said some patrons make inappropriate, overtly sexual, or racial remarks.

Hooters, which has more than 400 locations across 42 states, offers wings, beer, and other bar-style foods, but it's also known for its waitresses' revealing uniforms.

According to the servers, whom the company calls "Hooters Girls," they are held to high standards in terms of appearance while on the clock. This emphasis on looks, in addition to upholding the responsibilities of a traditional server, can subject some of the waitresses to unwelcomed phrases.

A waitress at Hooters, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Insider what servers are sick of hearing on the job.

'Are you on the menu?'

Hooters was founded in 1983. Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

This phrase can make waitresses uncomfortable and, in some cases, they just fake laugh to ease the tension, according to the server who spoke to Insider.

"Hahaha. OK, whatever, grandpa" is her inner monologue, she said.

The waitress said they'll also hear overtly sexual phrases from patrons. She said she trained another server who frequently received three-figure tips, and the server thinks this was partially due to her ability to ignore crude remarks from men, especially those who had been drinking.

A Hooters spokesperson did not respond to Insider's request for comment about the chain's policy on sexual harassment or how it's protecting its employees from these situations. Earlier this year, the company's CEO, Sal Melilli, told Nation's Restaurant News that Hooters has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.

'Why aren't you smiling?'

Telling women to smile or asking why they aren't already smiling is received as annoying at best, but the phrase is also sexist in nature.

"You're actively working, running around doing something, going back and forth and someone will literally stop me and say, 'Why aren't you smiling? Just smile more. Aren't you happy to be here?'" the waitress shared.

This is especially frustrating at a place of work, where your disposition plays a large role in how much you make since many waitresses rely on tips for income.

'I like me some hot chocolate'

According to the server, customers often flirt with their waitresses, so some just view it as a part of the job. However, certain statements can contribute to a culture of fetishization of Black women.

"'I love me a nice, dark feisty girl,' fetish-y phrases, I'll get those sometimes," said the waitress, who is Black.

Phrases can also get racist depending on the clientele, according to the server, such as customers saying, "I don't want curly hair in my food."

'Wow, wings are this much?'

Wings. Cappi Thompson/Getty Images

Hooters waitresses have played a major role in the success of the brand, but the chicken wings are pretty famous in their own right. However, some patrons act shocked when they see how much the wings cost, despite the prices being listed on the menu, the waitress said. A 10 piece of their original wings will cost around $15.50.

"They act like I swindled them," the waitress said.

'I'll just have a water'

The waitress, who has been with the company for three years, said she can typically tell when a customer isn't going to leave a tip.

"I'm not saying you can't order water, but if there is a single guy or a giant group of teenagers and they all order water, no food, I automatically know I'm not about to get a tip," she said.

'Hooters is a strip club'

Many people who have never been to a Hooters have opinions about the brand, and there are plenty of misconceptions about what goes on inside the restaurants.

This waitress shared that her TikTok comments are frequently filled with people saying Hooters is a strip club or that working there is "prostitution without the nakedness," she said.

'Hooters Girls are dumb'

According to the waitress, it is very common for Hooters to be a side job for women pursuing other endeavors, but many commenters and patrons assume otherwise.

"I have a master's degree — this is my side job," she said. "My manager from my first store was getting her nursing degree while she was a Hooters Girl."

