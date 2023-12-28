I've been to Iceland 6 times. Here are 7 things that are always worth visiting — and 3 I'd skip next time.

I've gone on six trips to Iceland and have found some tried-and-true stops and some I'd skip.

Definitely stop for food and drinks in downtown Reykjavik and explore the Katla ice cave.

I wouldn't hike to the plane wreck in Sólheimasandur again.

Iceland is a wonderful place to visit with its glaciers, endless outdoor adventures, natural hot springs, and otherworldly scenery.

I love the Land of Fire and Ice so much that I've traveled there six times and plan to return again and again.

Like most destinations, though, Iceland has spots that are overrated and overrun by tourists, making them not really worth the time and effort.

With countless road trips all over Iceland under my belt, these are the top spots that are always worth checking out, and a few that, in my experience, are better off left out of your itinerary.

Definitely eat and drink your way through downtown Reykjavik.

Iceland's capital city might be small, but it has a big food and beverage scene. Lauren Breedlove

I love how walkable the downtown Reykjavik area is, making it a fun place to bar hop or do a culinary tour — especially with the food halls that have opened up.

Hlemmur Mathöll is my favorite food hall right in the city center. It has an energetic vibe and options like Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, bánh mí, tacos, and Icelandic lamb, to name a few.

I also enjoy heading to the up-and-coming Grandi neighborhood to visit Grandi Mathöll , which has a wide array of international dishes.

Kvernufoss is one of my favorite waterfalls in Iceland.

There are many waterfalls in the area, but Kvernufoss just has something extra enchanting about it. Lauren Breedlove

Many people head to the spectacular Skógafoss waterfall while in Iceland. But it's super close to Kvernufoss, a beautiful waterfall with fewer crowds.

Kvernufoss is tucked in a lush nook, accessed by a quick and easy hike that should only take a few minutes.

I've found Kvernufoss tends to be far less crowded than Skógafoss. During some visits, I've had Kvernufoss all to myself.

I recommend checking out the Katla ice cave.

I'm not sure why it took until my sixth trip to Iceland to explore an ice cave, but now I'm hooked. Lauren Breedlove

The first time I explored an ice cave, I boarded a Super Jeep with Southcoast Adventure for a bumpy ride into The Highlands.

After arriving at the edge of the Kötlujökull glacier, an offshoot of the larger Mýrdalsjökull glacier, we began our short trek equipped with crampons (traction devices used during ice climbing) and helmets.

The ice cave was beautiful, with caverns, waterfalls, and tunnels. We accessed it from the edge of a giant glacial crater with a circular formation ideal for photos.

The entire Westfjords region is worth exploring.

Many of the hot springs in Iceland have incredible views. Lauren Breedlove

When I picture the Westfjords region of Iceland, I think of winding through remote fjords, soaking in oceanside hot springs, wandering empty beaches, and eating some of the best fish and chips I've ever had.

I loved stopping at Hellulaug, a seaside natural hot spring right off the highway. The Krosslaug hot spring also has stunning mountain and ocean views.

I also recommend grabbing fish and chips at Vegamot Bildudal , a family-run grocery store with a restaurant in the back.

If you're limited on time, just explore the southern portion of the region, which takes you along Route 60 and 62.

The whale watching in Húsavík is unreal.

I can confirm that Húsavík is a fantastic spot for whale watching. Lauren Breedlove

The northern town of Húsavík is known as the whale-watching capital of Iceland.

On my first trip there, I went out on a Gentle Giants Whale Watching rib boat, which allowed me to get closer to the water.

It was a thrilling adventure. I saw tons of whales and even witnessed a whale soar dramatically out of the water.

It's worth visiting the Highlands Hot Spring in Landmannalaugar, even if it's crowded.

I've always been able to find somewhere private in Highlands Hot Spring. Lauren Breedlove

I've visited the hot springs of Landmannalaugar in the Fjallabak Nature Reserve twice.

I enjoyed soaking in the natural geothermal waters surrounded by Iceland's ruggedly beautiful interior. The property is large enough that I could always find my own space, even as more people arrived.

It's not always easy to drive there, so I recommend taking a Super Jeep tour to the area.

Definitely check out the Hrunalaug hot spring.

Hrunalaug hot spring is surrounded by beautiful views. Lauren Breedlove

Hrunalaug Hot Spring has been getting popular, but it's still one of my favorite spots.

The family-run hot spring is located on a farm in southwest Iceland and has soaking pools in an absolutely idyllic setting.

I suggest going there when the weather is unpleasant if you're seeking solitude.

On the other hand, the plane wreck on Sólheimasandur Beach isn't worth trekking to.

We watched a lot of people pose with the plane wreck. Lauren Breedlove

The Sólheimasandur Beach plane wreck has gotten social-media hype, but hiking about 5 miles through sand to see an aircraft that went down in 1973 wasn't worth it for me.

When I visited the famous attraction at sunset, it was a circus filled with tourists conducting elaborate photo shoots, getting in the way of anyone else wanting to snap a few pictures.

People were climbing on top of the plane, and there was even a woman in a bridal gown posing for a photographer for over an hour.

It was disappointing, and then we still had to hike about 5 miles in the sand to leave.

Skip Diamond Beach and Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon unless you go at specific times to avoid crowds.

Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon got pretty crowded when I went. Lauren Breedlove

South Iceland's Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon and Diamond Beach are among the most famous natural attractions in Iceland.

I've been twice and these spots have been almost unbearably crowded, with people taking selfies almost everywhere.

To try to avoid crowds, try to go at sunrise or the midnight sun's "sunset" hours.

But if you go midday, grab fish and chips at Nailed It Fish & Chips in the main parking lot — the highlight of my overcrowded visit.

Reynisfjara Beach near Vik gets super crowded, too.

Reynisfjara Beach has some epic rock formations. Lauren Breedlove

The rock formations and iconic basalt columns on South Iceland's Reynisfjara Beach draw quite the crowd.

The black-sand beach is stunning, but unless you visit during off hours, you'll be dealing with another very busy spot.

A good alternative is to drive up to the top of the Dyrhólaey Peninsula, just 15 minutes from the beach.

You get sprawling, 360-degree views of Reynisfjara Beach and its rock formations — plus a historic lighthouse — with fewer crowds.

