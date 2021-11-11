‘I've lost a lot of friends.’ Shootings involving teens rising at alarming rate

Recent shootings involving teenagers strike Freddie Walker right in his heart.

"I've lost a lot of friends, and I lost a lot of time in prison," Walker said. "I know a lot of good brothers that will never come home from making one bad decision."

Walker spent 17 years in prison after he was convicted for a 2002 drug-related shooting death following what he described as a turbulent childhood. He spoke of understanding the circumstances teens face, leading them to make unwise choices. He spoke on the guidance he would give Rochester's youth.

"I wanted to run the streets; I thought it was cool," Walker said. "If I could go back and talk to myself at 14, I would tell myself to not take things so personal. Sometimes people don't know how to express themselves. That's something I didn't realize until I got older."

Walker’s reflective comments come after five Rochester teenagers were shot within an hour span on Tuesday evening —he latest violence currently plaguing Rochester and some of its youngest residents.

The drive-by shootings on Henion Street and North Street occurred between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, on opposite sides of the city. Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads the Rochester Police Department's Major Crimes Unit, said that officers are working to determine whether the two incidents were linked.

In both locations, the teens were walking on the street when they were shot by a gunman in a passing car. Umbrino said police believe the shooting victims were not struck randomly, but were intended targets.

Of the four teens shot on Henion Street, near West Main Street, two were 16-year-old girls, both shot at least once in the upper body, and two were 15-year-olds, one boy and one girl, both shot in the lower body, according to police.

About 45 minutes after the quadruple shooting, a 16-year-old Rochester girl was shot at least once in the lower body on North Street, not far from Pulaski Park. None of the teens suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening. All five were treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Story continues

Disturbing stats

Crime scene tape in Rochester.

More than 35 of the 365 people shot within city limits in 2021 are younger than 18, according to the Rochester Police Department's Open Data Portal. That's roughly 10% of the people who were shot. Include 18-year-olds in the tally, and the percentage of youngsters shot climbs to 60, or 16.4% of Rochester's 2021 shooting victims.

The youngest victim was just 11 years old when he was shot on April 25, struck by gunfire while inside his home on Magnolia Street. The boy survived.

According to the Open Data Portal, the number of teens shot within city limits has steadily increased over the last five years. On average, in the last five and 10 years, 11% of those shot in Rochester were 18 or younger. This year, Umbrino said, with the spike in teen gun violence, the percentage of teenage shooting victims is higher than any other year in the last decade, and is more than 200% higher than that 5-year average.

Overall in 2021, there have been 44 fatal shootings and more than 300 non-fatal shootings in Rochester.

Five of the 68 homicides that occurred in Rochester so far this year were of people younger than 18, including four teenagers. In the city's most recent homicide, 15-year-old Jamere Wade was fatally shot on Peckham Street on Nov. 2.

The teen was a Franklin High School student and a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. Police say that Wade was with a group of other teens who were in the area to buy marijuana. Wade was shot while walking back to the group's car.

One other 2021 homicide victim, a man who was shot in 1991 while visiting his grandmother on Joseph Avenue when he was just 16, died from his injuries this year, bringing the 2021 tally to five slain young teens.

The youngest homicide victim of 2021 was a three-month-old Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado, who died in June after she suffered a severe skull fracture and bruising that went untreated by medical professionals. The baby's mother was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the girl's death.

‘Parents are involved, but parents have to work’

With gun violence escalating in the city, Umbrino reflected on why police are seeing an increasing number of teenage shooting victims, noting that the rise in Rochester mirrors the mounting violence across the nation.

To attempt to quell the violence, "we have to figure out at what point in that kid's life they learn that behavior is acceptable," Umbrino said.

It starts with stealing a candy bar and escalates to stealing cars, Umbrino said. Correcting such behavior, teaching youngsters what is unacceptable, would be a starting point, he said.

“Is it at home or is it at school? That’s where the entire problem starts,” Umbrino said. “At what point in their life did they think it was OK to pull out a gun and shoot somebody? Or to walk up to a vehicle parked or stopped at an intersection, pull out a gun and rob the occupant of that vehicle at gunpoint?"

“Is it at home or is it at school? That’s where the entire problem starts,” Umbrino says. “At what point in their lives did they think it was OK to pull out a gun and shoot somebody?” #roc @DandC pic.twitter.com/fuMLo5UQDW — Will Cleveland (@WillCleveland13) November 10, 2021

It's not one issue, he said, noting how New York's bail reform has altered how the criminal justice system handles some non-violent repeat offenders.

"These kids and these adults don't have consequences," Umbrino said. "We're arresting the same people over and over and over again."

But Umbrino and other people in power just don't understand the city's youth, according to Isaiah Santiago, a 17-year-old senior at Rochester's School of the Arts.

The teen's desire to enter the street life of gangs and violence started in middle school. It wasn't until he found his passion for the arts that his life began to sway toward more positive influences.

"We have a lot of people making decisions for young people that don't understand us," Santiago said. "We have young people who are not being heard. Include us in the conversation."

Santiago acknowledged proposed job programs that lawmakers believe will encourage kids to make better choices, but he doesn't think it is enough incentive for his peers.

It's a passion that they crave.

"Once they get a job, and they notice that they're making more money on the streets, they're going to go right back to the streets," Santiago said. "But if we give young people an opportunity to work in their passion and what they love to do, we will start seeing progress."

17-year-old Isaiah Santiago, a senior at The School Of The Arts

The teen started "We Got This," a youth-to-youth organization that combats gun violence by helping teens follow a path to work in their desired passion.

Hank Warfield, a Rochester youth advocate, echoed Santiago's sentiment that city leaders must better engage the Rochester's youth.

"You have to talk to them, not at them," Warfield said.

He believes parents' role in the recent uptick in violence is more nuanced than most people realize.

"Parents are involved, but parents have to work," Warfield said. "Things are different in our community. A lot of parents want a better quality of life for their children, but they have to work that B shift."

‘We have lost so much talent’

On Tuesday, local elected officials and representatives from area nonprofts gathered at the Boys & Girls Club on Genesee Street in Rochester to express hope that new federal legislation would provide $5 billion over a 10-year-span for community violence intervention and interruption programs nationwide.

"It's unfortunate that programs like this have not been around in existence before," said Dwayne Mahoney, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. "These partnerships are critical. There is trauma and devastation to all these families. But not just to them, but to the kids that come here and to other not-for-profits in other places. So we can never forget those names."

U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, said that the legislation is poised to pass the House of Representatives in the coming weeks. And he said there are signs both the Senate and President Joseph Biden will support the measure.

The $5 billion would be available over a 10-year period and would provide grant money to target at-risk communities and existing programs already in those areas. If approved, an undetermined amount of money would be headed to Rochester and Monroe County, Morelle said.

"We have lost so much talent — the future lawyers, doctors, business people who are now sitting in Mt. Hope Cemetery or Riverside Cemetery or in correctional facilities," Mayor-elect Malik Evans said and recalled, as a high school student, how a friend was shot and another young person was killed outside his home.

"I often think about where so much of the talent, where those individuals would be now had it been for community violence intervention programs to get in the way and disrupt the levels of violence we have seen in our community," Evans said. "So this makes common sense.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY shootings involving teens rising at alarming rate