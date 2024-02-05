I've lost over 100 pounds in less than 2 years. These 9 Aldi buys have helped me stay on track.

Over the past year and a half, I've lost over 100 pounds and have kept it off.

I shop at Aldi for healthy and lighter food items that won't break the bank.

During my last trip to Aldi, I purchased items like fresh produce and low-calorie sauces and spices.

As someone who was once over 300 pounds, I wanted to live a healthier lifestyle without giving up the foods I loved.

Now, I shop at Aldi for delicious, budget-friendly items that help me maintain my weight loss and healthier lifestyle.

Here's what I bought during my recent trip to Aldi.

Aldi carries a great variety of fresh produce.

I like to grab items like Tanimura and Antle romaine lettuce and Simply Nature organic chopped kale at Aldi. Jake Sikora

When I take a trip to Aldi, I always check out the produce section.

Salads are a staple in my diet, but I never want them to be boring. Aldi offers a great variety of greens and other vegetables that help me keep my salads exciting and delicious.

During this trip, I purchased a bag of Tanimura and Antle romaine lettuce and a bag of Simply Nature organic chopped kale.

I picked up some Driscoll's blackberries to add to my smoothies.

I found Driscoll's blackberries on sale for $2. Jake Sikora

I regularly use the Aldi app to find weekly deals on produce like berries, avocados, mushrooms, and more.

During my most recent trip, I found a deal on blackberries, which I like to include in fruit bowls, salads, and smoothies.

Low-calorie sauces add flavor to my meals.

I love using Burman's orange stir-fry sauce to add flavor to my meals. Jake Sikora

I love adding sauces to my dishes, but I always fear that they may add too many calories. Thankfully, Aldi has a variety of sauces that are surprisingly low in calories.

One of my favorites is Burman's orange stir-fry sauce, which contains 20 calories per tablespoon serving.

I use Stonemill's garlic-and-herb seasoning on chicken and seafood.

I love seasoning dishes with Stonemill's garlic-and-herb blend. Jake Sikora

Spices are a great low-calorie way to add flavor to a meal. I particularly like that Aldi has several salt-free options, including Stonemill's garlic-and-herb seasoning blend.

This blend tastes great on a variety of dishes like chicken and seafood.

Aldi offers a variety of dairy-free options, like Earth Grown Vegan's mozzarella-style shreds.

I use Earth Grown Vegan's mozzarella-style shreds in omelets. Jake Sikora

I'm lactose intolerant and notice that many dairy-free items are both difficult to find and expensive.

Fortunately, Aldi usually stocks a variety of non-dairy items, like Earth Grown Vegan's mozzarella-style shreds.

These tasty cheese shreds make a great addition to my omelets and pasta dishes.

Aldi's tilapia fillets taste great in the air fryer.

Since starting my weight-loss journey, I've started eating more seafood. Jake Sikora

My local Aldi has both fresh and frozen seafood available for purchase.

Although I was never big on seafood before my weight-loss journey, trying new things has helped me discover a healthier version of myself.

I love Aldi's tilapia fillets, which are a delicious and easy way to add protein to my diet. My favorite way to prepare them is in the air fryer for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Season's Choice vegetables are great to keep in the freezer.

Season's Choice frozen vegetables are easy to steam. Jake Sikora

As a single guy, keeping a variety of fresh produce in the house can be a struggle because I don't want it to go bad.

However, frozen produce like the Season's Choice steamed vegetables helps to eliminate this issue. Two of my favorites include the broccoli florets and California medley.

I love Earth Grown Vegan's flame-grilled protein burgers.

Earth Grown Vegan's flame-grilled protein burgers even make a great addition to breakfast. Jake Sikora

Having light, quick meal options on hand is important to me. One of my favorite easy meals is the Earth Grown Vegan flame-grilled protein burgers.

These meatless protein burgers are packed with 16 grams of protein and are only 100 calories each.

I even like chopping up the patties and adding sage and garlic powder to make meatless sausage grounds for breakfast.

PurAqua's drink mixes make staying hydrated more fun.

I love PurAqua's fruit-punch and lemonade-flavored drink mixes. Jake Sikora

Staying hydrated is important, but drinking enough water can be difficult.

Luckily, Aldi offers various drink mixes that add flavor to my water. I love the fruit-punch and lemonade flavors from PurAqua.

