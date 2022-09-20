I've been a makeup artist for 9 years. Here are 9 drugstore products that perform better than high-end items.

Products like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer and the Maybelline Lifter glosses are perfect for a flawless look. Janelle Mariss

As a makeup artist and TikTok and Youtube creator, I've found incredible drugstore products.

The Physicians Formula Butter bronzer and Eye-Booster liner pens perform like high-end items.

Maybelline's Lifter glosses are comparable to my $30 lip products.

The ELF Power Grip primer is great for different skin types and textures.

The ELF Power Grip primer comes in packaging with a pump. Janelle Mariss

I think ELF's Power Grip formula is one of the best primers on the market, and it's only $10.

It creates a tacky base for makeup to grip onto so everything stays in place all day. In my experience, it works perfectly on all skin types and textures.

The L'Oreal True Match Nude foundation feels high-end.

L'Oreal's True Match Nude foundation looks flawless on the skin. Janelle Mariss

The L'Oreal True Match formula has a similar texture and finish to some of my most expensive foundations.

Its silky, satin finish sits beautifully on the skin and has medium buildable coverage. It's also the type of foundation that could work well for many different skin types across all ages.

You can find this foundation for about $15 at most drugstores.

The ELF Hydrating Camo concealer gives coverage without feeling heavy.

I like to cover dark under eyes with the ELF Hydrating Camo concealer. Janelle Mariss

The ELF Hydrating Camo concealer is a stunning full-coverage product to create a hydrated, plump-looking finish under the eye.

The $7 concealer looks flawless without appearing dry or cakey, making it perfect for concealing dark under eyes and spot-correcting blemishes on the face.

The No7 Perfect-Light setting powder won't make you look cakey.

The No7 Perfect-Light setting powder blurs the skin. Janelle Mariss

The $13 No7 Perfect-Light setting powder is one the best ones you'll find for under $20.

It's a fine powder, so it sets the makeup without looking like an extra layer of product caking up the skin.

It's great for all skin types and blurs pores and ensures makeup lasts all day.

The Physicians Formula Butter bronzer is perfect for a sun-kissed look.

The Physicians Formula Butter bronzer even has a tropical scent. Janelle Mariss

If you're looking for an amazing bronzer on a budget, look no further than this $17 Physicians Formula product.

The Butter bronzers practically melt into the skin, and they're buildable without leaving the skin looking patchy or muddy.

The Physicians Formula Eye-Booster Ultra-Fine liquid pen doesn't budge.

The Physicians Formula Eye Booster pen is one of the best liners I've tried. Janelle Mariss

I believe the Physicians Formula Eye Booster is the best liquid liner pen on the market.

I've tried my fair share of expensive eyeliners, and nothing compares to this one. It's ultra-pigmented, inky, and stays on all day.

The $12 eyeliner also doesn't dry out as fast as most liquid eye pens I've tried.

The Milani Anti-Gravity mascara makes lashes look long and full.

The Milani Anti-Gravity mascara hasn't flaked on me or my clients. Janelle Mariss

Milani's Anti-Gravity mascara is perfect for achieving long, full-looking lashes with no clumping.

It holds the curl of the lash all day and doesn't flake.

You can get this mascara for only $12.

Maybelline's Lasting Fix setting spray holds makeup in place all day.

Maybelline's Lasting Fix setting spray hasn't failed my clients. TY Lim/Shutterstock

The $10 setting spray from Maybelline will hold the makeup in place all day.

There have been plenty of times when my clients have told me they've accidentally fallen asleep in their makeup and woke up with it perfectly intact thanks to this product.

The Maybelline Lifter glosses create the perfect pout.

The Maybelline Lifter glosses come in a variety of nude and pink shades. Janelle Mariss

The $10 Maybelline Lifter glosses are extremely comparable to my $30 ones.

They leave the lips super juicy and glossy without being too sticky.

The available color selection is stunning. Each is opaque enough to wear on its own, but also looks beautiful layered over lipstick.

