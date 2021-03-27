'I've missed you so much': Now vaccinated against COVID-19, grandparents are reuniting with their families across the US

Joel Shannon and Kim Strong, USA TODAY NETWORK
·7 min read

Three-year-old Trax waved from a distance, but his hesitant steps turned to a run when he heard his grandmother's voice ringing through the park.

"Come here! Oh my goodness, I've missed you so much."

Jean Chvala had gotten her second COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the video was shot in early March in western Pennsylvania. She lifted her grandson into her arms in a video clip that has gained national attention.

She hadn't hugged Trax since October, Trax's mom, Kelsey, told USA TODAY. For much of the year, Jean and her husband, Terry, have been "pretty isolated," staying at home as much as possible to keep safe.

“She’s just so happy to see him again," Kelsey Chvala said. “A piece of her just felt like it was missing.”

For a year, the coronavirus preyed on the vulnerable and spread uncontrollably throughout the U.S., upending daily life. It prompted experts to repeatedly warn that simple joys like a family holiday gathering could "kill grandma."

But now, nearly half of Americans over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated, and heartfelt reunions are happening across the nation.

Nancy and Ronald Peiffer pose for a photo on the porch of their home in Jonestown, Lebanon County, on March 12.
In the last year, the space between Grandma and Grandpa Peiffer in Pennsylvania and their five grandchildren in Florida seemed even farther.

It’s been a year of phone and video calls, but so much has been missing: “No hugs, no kisses, no nothing,” said Nancy Peiffer, 85.

The stalemate will end in May, when Nancy and her 77-year-old husband, Ronald, head south for a month fresh off their coronavirus vaccinations.

Long visits have always been part of their routine: Twice a year, they’d spend a month in the spring and another in the fall with three of their four daughters who live in the Cape Coral area. They have watched their grandbabies – including three in Pennsylvania – grow up, attending soccer and baseball games and horse-riding competitions.

“My one granddaughter lived with me for two years while her mother went back to school. Oh God, she was a blessing. The other ones, they were always here at my house,” Nancy said.

In Florida, the Peiffers traditionally rent a timeshare in Cape Canaveral for a week each year, and one of their daughters sets up a camp site nearby. They’re looking forward to fireside chats and boat rides.

“It’s precious time,” Nancy said.

The Peiffers understand the value of time. It was nearly two years ago that they lost one of their eight grandchildren in an accidental death. It’s one of the reasons this trip will mean so much.

Watch: Hospital's COVID ICU closure brings hope, relief

They're among many families planning to reunite again now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines designed to ease restrictions for Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency’s guidance says those who have received a full course of COVID-19 vaccine may get together with other fully vaccinated individuals in small groups inside their homes without masks or physical distancing. They can visit with unvaccinated people from one other household who are at low risk for severe disease.

“You can visit your grandparents if you’ve been vaccinated and they have been, too,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family even if they have not been vaccinated, so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease.”

But getting a vaccine is not a “free pass” to “put aside all the public health measures” that officials have reiterated since the beginning of the pandemic, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a CNN town hall in January.

“We don’t want people to think that just because they’re vaccinated that other public health recommendations just don’t apply,” said the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Even when a person is vaccinated, it takes weeks to reach maximum immunity, and no shot offers total protection.

Nothing in this world comes with 0% risk, said Dr. Vinay Prasad, an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California-San Francisco. But getting vaccinated can drastically diminish the likelihood of serious illness from COVID-19. After that, it’s up to individuals to assess their own comfort.

Travelers should be mindful of where they’re going and who they’re seeing. People should avoid traveling to an area where infections are on the rise and visiting loved ones who are vulnerable to severe disease and not vaccinated.

As more Americans get vaccinated and experts learn more about how vaccines protect us, many families feel safe spending time together again.

Doris Rolark blew air kisses to her mask-wearing grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they dropped off presents on her 78th birthday last month. After the CDC guidelines were announced, she resumed hugs.

“It was great. I’m getting excited to see the rest of them,” said the Middletown, Ohio, woman, who has three grandchildren and 16 great-grandkids. “I hope it’s going to be better now.”

Brilee Carter, left,13, and Cobe Calhoun, 17, share a laugh with their great-grandmother, Doris Rolark, outside Rolark&#39;s daughter&#39;s home on March 7, in Monroe, Ohio.
Brilee Carter, left,13, and Cobe Calhoun, 17, share a laugh with their great-grandmother, Doris Rolark, outside Rolark's daughter's home on March 7, in Monroe, Ohio.

For a year, isolation was the most effective way to keep vulnerable people safe from a deadly virus that easily spread between people. Lockdowns, social distancing and strict visitation rules in hospitals and nursing homes helped limit the virus' spread — but at great emotional cost as experts warned about the health effects of loneliness.

Stories of heartbreaking separation became routine. A man caught the virus after reuniting with his sick wife — he also died. A doctor, clad in head-to-toe protective gear, hugged an ill patient who spent Thanksgiving alone.

The young suffered too: A mother, infected with the virus, died without holding her daughter.

Millions of people chose to listen to experts who advised the only way to stay safe was to be alone. Among them was Evelyn Shaw. [age not reported]

"We did not see her closer than 6 feet away — and certainly didn't hug her — for a year," Laura Shaw Frank said of her mother.

But in early March, Evelyn Shaw received a "prescription" from a family doctor: A directive to finally hug her 23-year-old granddaughter after being fully vaccinated.

"I was stuck," Shaw told CNN. "I was stuck in COVID-land, and having this prescription from my doctor gave me the courage to let her in."

Laura captured the tearful reunion on video: "She hadn't been touched in a year. It was such a moving moment."

David Anderson with grandkids Leona, 5, and Elliott, 9.
David Anderson with grandkids Leona, 5, and Elliott, 9.

For some, the pandemic served as a reminder of what's important in life — and the vaccine a way to reconnect with family.

David Anderson’s journey to see his grandchildren has been a long one: 1,556 miles, actually.

A pickup truck, a Hummingbird travel trailer and his dog, Rusty, were his only companions as he traveled recently from Carthage, Tennessee, to his son in Colorado. At a camp site in Fruita, he saw his two grandchildren for the first time in about three years.

He had gotten his first COVID-19 shot just a couple of weeks before the drive, but his son and family had been isolating in a "bubble" of their own, so all felt safe.

His son and daughter-in-law drove their two children 800 miles to camp with their grandfather along the Colorado River.

Through these years, he has video-chatted with grandchildren Elliott and Leona, but it’s not like being there, he said. Just being in their presence is what he anticipated all those 1,556 miles.

“Even when I fly out there, it’s hard. I’m 71. Nothing comes easy anymore,” Anderson said. “I let too much time go by, then COVID came along and threw a wrench into everything.”

Contributing: Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: COVID-19: Vaccinated grandparents hug grandkids, reconnect with family

