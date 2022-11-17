I've been on more than 50 cruises. Here are the 9 things I never buy on board.

I've been on more than 50 cruises, so I have a good idea of what's not worth the money. Amanda Adler

As an avid cruiser, I splurge on onboard luxuries like fine dining, spa services, and cocktails.

However, I try to plan where to spend my money ahead of time to avoid upcharges.

Some balconies, unlimited drink packages, and souvenirs aren't worth the extra cost.

Balcony staterooms come with too many caveats to justify the higher price, so I opt for staterooms with portholes instead.

My family prefers a porthole stateroom to a balcony stateroom. Amanda Adler

It may be a divisive opinion, but I don't think balcony rooms are worth the extra money.

I've found that balcony seating is rarely as spacious as the lounge chairs elsewhere on the ship. If your party is larger than two people, you probably won't have enough room for everyone to comfortably enjoy the space together.

But the lack of space is just one of my gripes with balcony staterooms.

A significant amount of light can intrude into your room in the morning, and at times, cigarette smoke and noise from surrounding balconies can feel inescapable. Plus, leaving the balcony door open can lead to a wind tunnel in your stateroom.

To me, the high cost of these accommodations doesn't seem worth it. Save your money and book a stateroom with a sizeable porthole instead. This accommodation offers all the sightseeing you need, with a lot more privacy.

Besides, the ship has plenty to explore, so get out of your room and enjoy everything your cruise has to offer.

Trying to break even on an all-inclusive drink package feels like a Herculean feat.

Too many alcoholic drinks leave me feeling woozy, so I steer clear of buying the unlimited drinks package. Amanda Adler

Many cruise lines offer an all-inclusive drink package that allows passengers to order unlimited beverages throughout their voyage (with a few small caveats).

These packages vary by cruise line, but they're usually tiered, with the lowest-cost option offering fountain sodas and other non-alcoholic beverages. The most expensive option typically includes these drinks plus other alcoholic concoctions.

Though I understand the appeal of ordering prepaid beverages throughout your trip, I did the math and realized that it's harder to break even than I expected.

Story continues

After reviewing the offerings for an upcoming Royal Caribbean cruise, the lowest sale price for the Deluxe Beverage Package was $72.99 per person each day plus gratuities, which are automatically added on top of this price.

I'd probably need to purchase six expensive alcoholic drinks almost every day on my cruise, including port days, to see a return on my investment.

Although drinking this much isn't an impossible feat, I'll save money and spend less time feeling hungover if I pay for drinks à la carte.

Specialty cups may look cute, but they're impractical and often go unused in everyday life.

I’ve never used this Royal Caribbean decanter at home. Amanda Adler

Before investing in a branded hurricane glass, ask yourself whether you'll actually use it at home or whether it'll gather dust in the back of a cabinet.

For me, it's the latter.

After learning the hard way, I've gotten into the habit of asking myself this question before pulling out my wallet for any vacation purchases.

Hydration is essential, but avoid overpaying for plastic water bottles.

Pack a reusable water bottle to enjoy free water and avoid using plastic. Amanda Adler

Staying hydrated is important, especially if you've been making the most of your alcoholic drink package during a warm-weather cruise. But the cost of buying bottled water on the ship can quickly add up.

Instead, I save money by bringing a refillable jug to use at water stations throughout the ship. In addition to being a more economical option, it's also more environmentally friendly than drinking out of a plastic bottle.

If you're devoted to disposable bottles, many cruise lines allow passengers to bring a case of water aboard on the first day of their trip, which can save them a lot of hard-earned money.

Check out our guide to the best water bottles you can buy to bring on your next cruise vacation.

Don't pay for underwhelming bar food when there are so many all-you-can-eat options.

I can find most of the bar snacks at home, so I try to take advantage of the unique onboard dining options. Amanda Adler

A smorgasbord of dining options is usually included in the price of a cruise. Between quick-service eateries, buffets, and traditional sit-down restaurants, there's no shortage of food onboard.

Although I'm willing to pay a bit more for upscale dining at the ships' signature steakhouses and celebrity chef-inspired bistros, you won't find me munching on soggy nachos and tasteless tater tots that cost a premium at many of the onboard bars.

These types of snacks are generally relatively low in price, which makes it tempting to splurge on them after a few cocktails. However, chances are that you'll find more fulfilling, complimentary options elsewhere on the ship.

Skip the unnecessary extra charges on items you can easily get on land, where you probably don't have access to unlimited, free food.

Avoid making any big spur-of-the-moment purchases on the ship.

I recommend buying luxury watches when you're back on land. Amanda Adler

When you step inside a cruise boutique, you may find luxury items — like pre-owned Rolex watches, gemstones, and vintage Louis Vuitton bags — among other enticing jewelry and accessories.

I steer clear of them all.

It's nearly impossible to check the quality and value of these luxury items when you're in the middle of the ocean and don't have a strong internet connection.

If buyer's remorse kicks in after your trip, you can't head back on board to return your items. So save any big-ticket purchases for a reputable dealer back home, where you can easily research items' market value before buying them.

Duty-free alcohol and perfume are usually not that great of a deal.

I brought home mulled wine from Europe only to realize that my grocery store at home sells it. Amanda Adler

I've been hard-pressed to find any real deals at onboard shops.

Although you can buy some duty-free items, such as perfume, for less than their retail prices, I've usually found similar sales when I'm back on land.

Unless I spy a rare liquor that's not sold where I live, carrying home an easy-to-break bottle of booze is always more trouble than it's worth.

Many photo packages fail to capture authentic moments with your loved ones.

Many onboard photo packages offer underwhelming backdrops. Amanda Adler

Photos are the best vacation souvenir. They take up no space, are highly personal, and won't end up in a donation bin when you clean out your storage closet.

Perhaps the best thing about pictures is that they're completely free, which is the reason I never waste my valuable vacation time queued up for the ship photographer. I've learned that the cruise ship's staged photos in front of a fake-looking backdrop of the ocean are not the best option.

Instead, hire a professional photographer for high-quality family portraits, or use a camera or smartphone to snap your own action shots of your loved ones enjoying their time on the ship.

Most onboard internet packages offer slow speeds at hefty prices.

I stay unplugged as much as possible when I'm on a cruise. Amanda Adler

One of the best things about being on a cruise ship is that I'm forced to disconnect, not just because I'm on vacation, but also because there's next to no internet connection in the middle of the ocean.

It can be hard to let go, and it isn't always realistic to be cut off from land for days on end. But unless I absolutely need Wi-Fi, I'll never fork over my cash for low-grade internet on the ship.

Though this service is starting to improve on many cruises, I've still found the internet to be rather spotty and expensive.

If you plan to work remotely from a cruise, allow for a lot of flexibility in your schedule and research places in port where you can find reliable Wi-Fi.

Read the original article on Insider