'I've never seen anything like this': 1 killed, 2 injured after Denny's sign falls in Kentucky, crushing car

A 72-year-old woman was killed and her husband and daughter were injured Thursday after a Denny's restaurant sign fell on their car in central Kentucky amid high winds.

The sign partially crushed the car after falling from a pole near a Denny's parking lot in Elizabethtown, located about 45 miles south of Louisville.

A crane was used to remove the sign, which crews said weighed about 1.3 tons.

Authorities identify victims:

Lillian Curtis, 72, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Curtis suffered a "catastrophic" head wound, her granddaughter, Amy Nichols, told local news outlets.

Her husband, Lloyd Curtis, remained hospitalized. He was riding in the passenger seat, authorities said.

Their daughter, Mary Graham, who was driving, was released from the hospital after being treated for chest injuries, Nichols told news outlets.

They had pulled off the highway while on their way home to Columbia from Louisville, Nichols said.

Was wind a factor?

"I’ve never seen anything like this," Elizabethtown Police Public Information Officer Chris Denham told the local news station WAVE, adding that he is "certain" wind was a factor in the incident.

A wind advisory was in effect Thursday afternoon with peak wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Denny's responds to incident

A Denny's spokesperson said the company is aware of the incident.

"Safety is our top priority, and we are working with the authorities to better understand what led to this situation," the restaurant chain said in a statement to USA TODAY.

"Our thoughts are with all of those involved," it added.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denny's sign falls in Kentucky: 1 killed, 2 injured after car crushed