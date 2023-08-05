I've sailed on 4 cruise ships. Here's how I think Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas compares — see inside.

The Icon of the Seas during sea trials next to an early rendering of the ship. Royal Caribbean International

As a travel reporter, I have sailed on four ships each from separate cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas could be different from any vessel I've been on.

These are the amenities on the Icon of the Seas that I haven't seen before.

I've sailed on my fair share of cruise ships during my tenure as a travel reporter with Insider. But if Royal Caribbean fulfills everything it has promised with the Icon of the Seas, this upcoming mega vessel could be unlike any ship I've traveled on before.

The soon-to-be world's biggest cruise ship's amenities, long list of dining venues, and new-to-industry staterooms are already making it a standout vessel.

And I think other cruisers might already be agreeing with me: Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day ever when reservations opened in late 2022 for the ship's upcoming sailings. Michael Bayley, the cruise giant's CEO, later crowned the $2 billion vessel as the "best-selling product in the history of our business" in a call with investors.

Now, the Icon of the Seas maiden voyage in late January is almost sold out with only a handful of accommodations left starting at a little over $4,670 per person, according to Royal Caribbean's booking page.

Here's how the brand's next ship could compare to the four I've sailed on before.

Over the last two years, I've had both the pleasure and displeasure of traveling on the Celebrity Cruises' Apex, Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas, Margaritaville at Sea's Paradise, and Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima.

The pool deck on the Norwegian Prima. Brittany Chang/Insider

I loved some and really (really) disliked other cruise ships. But at least these experiences have given me something to compare the Icon of the Seas to.

To preface this, different cruise lines cater to different travelers — so it might not be fair to compare the Icon of the Seas to the Celebrity Apex or Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise's 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill. Brittany Chang/Insider

Celebrity actively targets Gen X customers while Margaritaville looks for fans of the franchise and Jimmy Buffett. Unfortunately, I can't sugarcoat how I feel: I found both vessels boring.

Story continues

However, the Apex's modern and fashionably designed spaces made it one of the sleekest ships I've been on.

An outdoor lounge on the Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

Unfortunately, while Margaritaville's cruise could have been kitschy and fun, I noticed branding and quality issues with the Margaritaville cruise when I traveled on its inaugural sailing in 2022.

In comparison, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas and Norwegian's Prima were designed to appeal to families.

The mini-golf course on the Norwegian Prima. Brittany Chang/Insider

The same goes for Royal Caribbean's next behemoth ship.

The Prima had standouts like a flashy mini-golf course, great food, a go-kart track, and a virtual-reality arcade. The latter two will be the amenities to beat.

The Norwegian Prima's go-kart course. Brittany Chang/Insider

When I was invited on its inaugural sailing in 2022, I was surprised to say it was the first time I've genuinely enjoyed being aboard a cruise ship.

The Wonder of the Seas similarly won my heart with its peaceful park, boardwalk, exciting water show, and colorful pool deck.

The Boardwalk neighborhood on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. Brittany Chang/Insider

After cruising on its non-revenue sailing for media and travel agents, I quickly called it the best cruise vessel I've been on so far.

Despite these two high-water marks, I have a feeling the Icon of the Seas will cruise by both to win the hearts of traveling families when it begins revenue cruises in late January 2024.

The Icon of the Seas under construction. Brittany Chang/Insider

At 1,198 feet long, it'll also be the largest cruise vessel in the world. That's plenty of space to include amenities unavailable on the four ships I've been on.

Both the Wonder of the Seas and the Prima have water slides. But the Icon of the Seas' water park will overshadow any predecessors.

The Icon of the Seas under construction next to an early rendering of the ship. Brittany Chang/Insider, Royal Caribbean International

Its "Category 6" water park will have six slides, including what the cruise line says will be the tallest at sea.

One of the Prima's most exhilarating activities was its freefall dry slide that drops travelers down 10 decks in just seconds.

The walkway leading up to the Drop dry slide. Brittany Chang/Insider

While the Icon won't have the exact same "Drop" slide, it could have a more anxiety-inducing activity: the Crown's Edge. This rope-and-obstacle course that could leave its brave participants dangling over 150 feet above the sea.

The Icon of the Seas has the typical pools, surf simulator, rock-climbing wall, and mini-golf course.

An early rendering of the Icon of the Seas. Royal Caribbean International

These are nothing new to the cruise industry. So to set itself apart, the ship will one-up its pools by including seven of them.

These aren't your typical rectangular swimming pools surrounded by perfectly symmetrical lounge chairs.

A rendering of the infinity pool. Royal Caribbean International

One will be the largest at sea, according to the cruise line, while the other will be an infinity pool suspended over the lower outdoor decks.

Any drinkers out there? Get excited for the swim-up pool bar.

As for food, all of the ships I've sailed on have the typical buffets and premium steakhouses.

People at the buffet on the Wonder of the Seas Brittany Chang/Insider

Norwegian's food hall was one of the best dining experiences I've ever had on a ship. Think of it as a more organized buffet. It felt like I had nearly limitless food options.

But I have no doubt the Icon of the Seas will be able to emulate this same feeling: The ship will have 40 restaurants, bars, and nightlife venues.

A rendering of the Icon of the Seas. Royal Caribbean International

I'm particularly excited for the grab-and-go sushi counter.

And for those who crave the luxury of the Celebrity Apex, the Icon of the Seas will have a few dining venues that could compete with the more adult-friendly cruise line.

A rendering of the Empire Supper Club. Royal Caribbean International

One the Icon's specialty restaurants will include the art deco-esque Empire Supper Club, an eight-course menu with luxuries like caviar, wagyu, and beverage pairings. Maybe eating caviar at sea will make me feel more connected to the ocean?

Unfortunately, I've been disappointed by Royal Caribbean's accommodations before.

My balcony stateroom aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. Brittany Chang/Insider

My $1,400 stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas was the most boring space aboard the ship. At least it had plenty of storage.

But it already seems like the rooms aboard the Icon will be flashier than its predecessor.

A rendering of the Ultimate Family Townhouse. Royal Caribbean International

The new ship will have 28 different stateroom categories including the one-of-a-kind Ultimate Family Townhouse for $75,000 a week.

Cruise ship suites have been getting more luxurious. But few will compare to the Icon's Ultimate Family Townhouse.

The three-floor Ultimate Family Townhouse will be an expensive getaway for families with children. Royal Caribbean International

Nothing screams flashy and fun like a three-floor family mansion at sea "townhouse" complete with its own slide, theater, and terrace.

For traveling families who don't have $75,000 to drop, the ship will also have options like the family infinite ocean view balcony stateroom.

The family infinite ocean view balcony stateroom under construction next to its early rendering. Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, children will have their own hideaway aboard the ship, complete with bunk beds, a chalkboard, and two bedside televisions.

Of course, I won't know for sure if the Icon of the Seas will reign supreme over the previous four ships I've sailed on.

The Icon of the Seas during sea trials next to an early rendering of the ship. Royal Caribbean International

But if the unique swimming pools, exhilarating water park, and diverse dining options live up to their hype, I have a feeling this will become my go-to cruise ship recommendation when it sails in 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider