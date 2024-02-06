I've seen all 50 states. I didn't expect to love these 5 — now, they're among my favorites.

I've been to all 50 states. I didn't think I'd love some of them — visiting changed my mind.

Alabama is a wealth of information when it comes to civil-rights history.

Wisconsin and Nebraska have incredible sites and views.

When trying to visit all 50 states in the US, some are easy to check off.

You can hit a half-dozen in the Northeast or mid-Atlantic just by driving a few hundred miles on I-95. Other states pull you in with bucket-list destinations, like New Orleans in Louisiana or the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

And some, like California and New York, are must-sees even if you're not trying to visit all 50. But a few states require more planning, especially if they're hard to reach or their attractions aren't well-known.

These five states were among the last I saw on my quest to visit all 50 states. I didn't expect to love them, but they're now among my favorites — and here's what I recommend doing there.

Alabama's capital is a must for anyone interested in civil-rights history.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, in Montgomery, Alabama, honors lynching victims. Beth Harpaz

Alabama's capital, Montgomery, is an essential place to visit if you're interested in civil-rights history in the US.

It's where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger. That act of resistance launched the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, helping make her and Martin Luther King Jr. household names.

Visit the Dexter Parsonage, where King and his family lived ( open Friday and Saturday), and the Rosa Parks Museum ( closed Sundays) .

Other important sites include the National Memorial for Peace and Justice , which focuses on the lynchings that have occurred across the US and honors thousands of victims, and The Legacy Museum , which chronicles the terrible history of enslavement, segregation, and mass incarceration in America.

North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park is excellent.

Bison grazing in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora, North Dakota. Beth Harpaz

North Dakota is home to one of the most incredible national parks: Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Enter the park through the South Unit via the tiny town of Medora. From there, drive the 48-mile scenic stretch to the park, smell the sage, and look for prairie dogs, bison, and wild horses.

Enjoy roadside hikes, overlooks, and earthy colors — grays, greens, russets, and yellows — amid the grasslands, buttes, and badlands.

Visit the cabin where former president Teddy Roosevelt lived and learn how his experiences as a rancher there inspired him to conserve about 230 million acres of land.

A visit to Mississippi is essential if you're interested in the blues.

The Crossroads is a legendary spot for fans of the blues. Nina Alizada/Shutterstock

Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the musical genre known as the blues.

One of the big blues landmarks is the two big guitars mounted on a pedestal at the crossroads of Highway 49 and 61 in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Legend has it that's where famous blues musician Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil so he could master playing the guitar.

Follow the Mississippi Blues Trail to Clarksdale's Delta Blues Museum; the Stovall Plantation, where legendary musician Muddy Waters grew up; and the BB King Museum in nearby Indianola.

Head to Clarksdale's Ground Zero Club or Red's Blues Club for live music.

The sandhill-crane migration in Nebraska is breathtaking.

Each year, sandhill cranes migrate north. Kent Weakley/Shutterstock

Every March, hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes migrate north through Nebraska.

It's magical to behold the massive flocks as they land at sunset on the Platte River, about a two-hour drive west of Omaha. From there, they take off at sunrise to feed in nearby fields.

Those watching can see them circle the skies in billowing waves while listening to their bugles, cries, and trills.

Look for them at dusk and dawn from the platform at the Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Site in Gibbon, the Alda Crane Viewing Site, or the bridge in the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area .

Be sure to bundle up — Nebraska is quite cold in March.

Wisconsin is an excellent place to take in history, enjoy nature, and consume cheese.

Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail changes with the seasons. Chinthaka Mayadunne/Shutterstock

Wisconsin is famous for its cheese for a reason.

Sample cheese curds at Madison's Dane County Farmers' Market, try Prairie Sunset cheese at the Alp and Dell Cheese Store in Monroe, and order raclette or fondue at the Glarner Stube restaurant in New Glarus.

But be sure to experience other parts of the state. From April to November, book a tour to see famous designer and architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin estate in Spring Green. It's an epic expression of the Prairie style of architecture.

Hike through the woods, wetlands, and meadows of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. And visit the Ice Age Trail to look for the ridges and flat-sided hills created by glaciers thousands of years ago.

