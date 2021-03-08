I've shopped at Costco for over 10 years. Here are the 15 products I always buy in bulk.

There are a lot of affordable bulk items at Costco. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Growing up, my family's biweekly trips to Costco were something I looked forward to.

I loved walking through the aisles tasting samples, picking out snacks for school lunch, and eating chicken bake at the food court at the end of the trip.

Now, as an adult, Costco trips continue to be an exciting affair.

Read on for the 15 foods I regularly buy in bulk at Costco.

Note: Prices are based on one Costco in Long Island, New York, and they may differ from location to location.

This frozen-berry blend is the base for my morning smoothies.

Kirkland three-berry blend frozen fruit. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

I use a cup of this frozen-berry mix, featuring raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, in my morning smoothies. I add almond butter, almond milk, chia seeds, and cacao powder for a tasty breakfast that's ready in minutes.

I like using frozen fruit in smoothies instead of ice, as it gives me the texture I want without watering down the flavor.

Frozen berries can be expensive, so this is a great deal. Each 4-pound bag contains about 14 servings and costs $9.99.

Martin's potato bread was a staple in my house growing up.

Martin's potato bread. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Whenever my dad made sandwiches for me when I was growing up, they were always on Martin's potato bread. It's also delicious simply toasted with some butter.

The soft, squishy bread has a nostalgic appeal to me and remains a favorite.

Each set of two loaves costs $5.99.

I love eating salmon, so I buy it in bulk to save some money.

Costco sells salmon in bulk. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

One of my go-to meals is seasoned baked salmon, some kind of green (usually sautéed spinach or steamed broccoli), and brown rice.

These huge fillets are boneless and skinless and feed an entire family with enough for leftovers.

Fresh-farmed Atlantic salmon costs $9.99 per pound at Costco.

I keep a carton of coconut water in my fridge at all times.

Kirkland organic coconut water. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

For a boost of hydration, I love drinking coconut water.

I usually drink some in the morning and after workouts, so these 1-liter cartons allow me to stock up.

Each box contains nine 1-liter cartons and costs $16.89.

These crispy, chocolate-dipped wafer rolls are a sweet indulgence.

Bahlsen chocolate-dipped waffeletten. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Light, crispy wafers dipped in milk chocolate — what's not to love?

This package of Bahlsen waffeletten contains four individual boxes (the size you'd find at a typical retailer), which means there's enough to share or stock up.

Each 14-ounce package contains 14 servings and costs $8.79.

This giant bag of tortilla chips is a steal.

Kirkland organic tortilla chips. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

These crunchy organic tortilla chips made with a blend of white and yellow corn are perfect for dipping into your favorite salsas, queso, and guacamole.

Each bag contains 40 servings and costs $4.99.

These garden veggie straws are a go-to snack.

Sensible Portions garden veggie straws. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Crunchy and lightly salted, these veggie straws have been a go-to snack of mine for years.

They also come in ranch flavor, but original sea salt is my favorite.

Each bag contains 25 servings and costs $5.99.

This sweet-and-salty kettle corn comes from Boom Chicka Pop.

Boom Chicka Pop sweet-and-salty kettle corn. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

This kettle corn strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty, and I love the generous portion size (2 cups).

Each bag contains 25 servings and costs $5.69.

This package of Starbucks mocha frappuccino comes to $1.27 per bottle.

Starbucks mocha frappuccinos. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

I'm a sucker for a Starbucks frappuccino, but they aren't cheap.

These bottled versions might not look as beautiful as the coffee-shop original, but they're portable and taste delicious.

We usually wait to buy these when a manufacturer's coupon takes a few dollars off the list price, making them even cheaper.

Each package of 15 frappuccinos costs $18.99.

This massive box of Honey Bunches of Oats contains two bags of cereal inside.

Honey Bunches of Oats larger size box. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Honey Bunches of Oats is my favorite cereal, and buying it in bulk saves me money.

It's the same cereal I love but in a larger package, so I don't have to worry about running out.

Each box contains 34 servings and costs $5.99.

This variety pack of Quaker instant oatmeal has three different flavors.

Quaker instant oatmeal in apples and cinnamon, maple and brown sugar, and cinnamon and spice. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Apples-and-cinnamon, maple-and-brown sugar, and cinnamon-and-spice instant oatmeal make up this variety pack.

Instant oatmeal lasts a long time in the pantry and is ready in minutes, so it's a breakfast option I like to keep on hand for busy mornings.

Each box contains 52 packets and costs $9.29.

Having a giant bag of rice at all times is a must at my house.

Royal basmati rice. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

I'm Filipino, and it's a rare day when I'm not eating at least one meal with rice.

A giant bag of rice was a common sight in my childhood home as we always bought in bulk to feed the family, and I've continued that tradition at Costco as an adult.

Each 20-pound bag of rice costs $16.99.

Ferrero Rocher is my love language, especially when it comes in bulk.

Bulk packages of Ferrero Rocher at Costco. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

I have a huge sweet tooth, and my all-time favorite chocolate is Ferrero Rocher.

A whole hazelnut suspended in chocolate-hazelnut spread encased in a delicate wafer and dipped in chocolate and chopped hazelnuts is what dreams are made of.

This container has enough to share, but I'd keep it all to myself.

Each container has 24 servings and costs $12.49.

Nutella and Go is a fun snack that reminds me of a childhood favorite.

Nutella and Go breadstick snack packs. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

As a kid, I'd eat this snack called Yan Yan that I'd find in Asian grocery stores. The Japanese snack has two compartments, one filled with biscuit sticks and the other filled with chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla frosting.

This Nutella version was a welcome find when I first saw it in stores, and I enjoy it just as much, if not a touch more.

Each box contains 16 servings and costs $13.99.

This Kind granola bar variety pack includes two classic flavors.

Kind bars variety pack. Abigail Abesamis Demarest for Insider

Almonds and cashews are the first ingredients listed for both flavors included in this variety pack, which are salted caramel dark chocolate almond and dark chocolate almond and sea salt.

I like keeping these bars on hand as a convenient snack for hikes or whenever I'm out and about.

Each box contains 20 servings and costs $18.99.

