I've spent 30 years in Iowa education. As written, AEA bills will harm children.

An open letter to Iowa state senators and representatives regarding the AEA system:

My name is David Tilly and I was the deputy director at the Iowa Department of Education between 2012 and 2020. I administered the state education budget for PK-12 education at the department during those years, and I managed all of the department’s PK-12 programs and staff. I am a special educator by training (my Ph.D. is in school psychology), and I worked for over 30 years in Iowa at all levels of the education system. Through these experiences, I learned quite a bit about how Iowa’s education system works.

I have analyzed Senate Study Bill 3073 and House Study Bill 542 (the proposals to change AEAs) carefully and I will begin my comments with the punchline: If implemented as written, these bills will harm Iowa children, families and small school districts. Much of the rhetoric supporting the need for this legislation is not accurate at best, and misleading at worst. A few examples:

Claim: The current funding structure takes away schools’ and parents’ ability to choose in special education: Fact: Nothing could be further from the truth. Under the federal Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), when a child is identified as a child with a disability, they must receive an individualized education program (IEP). By law, this IEP must provide the student a free appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment appropriate to meet the student’s needs. In short they get ALL of the services they need. There is a very specific process that must be followed to develop this IEP, and parents and teachers are integral to the development of the IEP. There are even specific conflict resolution requirements written into the law in case parents disagree with their child’s IEP. And here’s an important point. Most parents, when they find out that their child has a disability, are in no position to “direct and make decisions” about how to spend their child’s special education money. What they need is a group of highly trained, experienced experts to support and help guide them to the services that are most appropriate for their child during a very difficult time. That’s what they get now from AEAs, at no cost to them. To imply that providing parents and schools these dollars to spend on the open market is in some way going to improve on the safety net and quality of services provided by the AEAs is very likely not true and potentially harmful to students and families.

Claim: AEAs are not accountable. Fact: AEAs do have accountability. Ted Stilwill, when he was director of the Department of Education, worked with the Legislature to create an accreditation process for AEAs that is written in Iowa Code and administrative rule that directs the AEAs on which services they must provide and how they must provide them. The Department of Education’s School Improvement team audits these services in AEAs regularly. And this process has teeth. Under my leadership, with support from the State Board of Education, the Department of Education between 2017 and 2019 placed an AEA on conditional accreditation (one step before dissolving them) because they were not meeting accreditation standards. AEAs have been sanctioned multiple times in their history, and have always corrected deficiencies when directed to.

Claim: Students with disabilities’ achievement is not keeping up and it is somehow the AEAs' fault. Fact: The factors that contribute to student achievement are complex and varied. The evidence base as well as common sense agree, however, that the most powerful influencer on student learning is instruction. Special education funding in Iowa is structured in a very specific way. AEAs provide general oversight, "child find" and an array of specialized support and related special education services. Districts provide instructional programs. So, while we would all like student achievement to grow faster than it is, to blame the AEA system alone for lack of student achievement gains is misplaced and misleading.

After careful analysis, if these bills are implemented as written, here are a few of the effects we can expect asa state:

Special education services will be reduced to students and families. It could very well be true that no federal nor state special education money will be lost in this structural change. However, the amount and quality of special education services that ultimately are provided to students are dependent on the EFFICIENCY of how the money is spent. When the AEAs were created, their purpose was both equity and efficiency. A little-known component of special education is the amount of oversight, administration and reporting that must be completed to remain in compliance and keep the annual $180 million of federal special education funding coming. Iowa’s system for doing this is one of the best in the country, as reflected in the small number of legal challenges our system experiences. Breaking up the state special education system into smaller increments (i.e., giving money directly to districts) will create significant duplication and inefficiency that does not currently exist. What used to be done by one state department and nine AEAs will now be done by one state department and over 300 school districts, which will take away from money going to student services. In short, same money + less efficiency = less service to kids.

Small districts will struggle to provide equitable services to students with disabilities. The model being proposed by this bill (give the money to districts and let them decide where to spend it — and make the AEAs cooperative service agencies) is a model being used by multiple other states. I have worked in many of these states. Did the authors of this bill study those systems to identify the benefits of other states’ systems over the current AEAs? If they had, I’d be very surprised that they offered this bill as a solution. A couple of prominent problems with the proposed model. 1. Small districts will not have sufficient dollars to provide comprehensive services. Some AEA funding does flow through the district budgets to the AEAs, but if you examine the history of this funding, it was never “the districts’ money.” The Legislature created this special appropriation for AEAs to ensure a robust AEA system for ALL Iowa districts. In this system, the large districts’ contributions subsidize the small districts’ services. If the proposed legislation passes, the urban districts in Iowa will likely opt out of AEA services, as they will have the economies of scale to provide a comprehensive special education program. As such, a large number of dollars will exit the AEA system. Even if all the small districts in Iowa pooled their money and decided to stay in the AEA system, the breadth, depth and scope of AEA services will be severely restricted. 2. Small districts will especially struggle supporting students with low incidence, high intensity or complex disabilities. For example, many small Iowa districts may not have a student who is deaf and blind. As such, in any given year, they may not need services for a deaf and blind student, so they don’t spend instructional dollars on deaf/blind services. BUT, when they need these services, they need them. These services are provided by highly trained experts who are in high demand, expensive and hard to find. AEAs employ these specialists who serve all constituent districts at no direct cost to the district nor the parents. In a “co-op” system, small districts who find themselves in the situation of needing deaf/blind services will either have to try to contract for them through an AEA who may or may not have these experts on staff given their reduced funding, or try to hire them on their own. In many cases in rural Iowa, it is very likely that these types of services could become unavailable. Multiply this situation by the many types of complex disabilities that must be served under IDEA, and you can imagine the problem that will be created.