I've spent hundreds of hours on long-haul Amtrak rides. Here are my 10 best tips for first-time riders.

As a frequent train traveler, I've found ways to make my time in coach more enjoyable.

I always pack a cooler with delicious, high-quality foods so I don't have to rely on the café car.

Though I can't always choose my seat, I do my best to avoid noisy spots by the car doors.

I'm a travel writer who's found ways to make long-haul train rides more enjoyable and comfortable.

I've spent hundreds of hours on long-haul trains. Jill Dutton

I've been on over 25 long-haul train rides since I started working as a travel writer in 2015. I tend to take one or two train trips each year, traveling the US in quadrants and stopping in multiple cities along the way.

I've learned a lot since my first trip in an Amtrak train's coach section. Back then, I packed way more luggage than I needed — which is easy to do with Amtrak's lenient baggage allowance — yet failed to bring basic necessities, such as a blanket and a pillow.

Travelers who are new to long-haul train rides should learn from my mistakes and follow these tips and tricks.

You don't always get to choose where you sit in coach, so be prepared for all possibilities.

I prefer to travel in coach on Amtrak trains. Jill Dutton

Some trains have reserved seating, but on every long-haul train I've ridden, a conductor has assigned my seat during the boarding process.

Since I can't always choose my own spot, I often miss out on the coveted window seat when the train is full. So, I'm always mentally prepared to sit anywhere when I board.

Traveling pairs usually get to sit together, which is a benefit, but solo travelers like me often sit next to a stranger.

The seats near the doors between cars are my least favorite. The doors open and close throughout the night as passengers and crew members walk through them. The area around them can be noisy, and I typically get a rough night's sleep when I'm there.

Definitely use noise-canceling headphones or earplugs if you're sitting in that area.

Keep your essential items in a bag that's easily accessible from your seat.

The view from my coach seat on the Southwest Chief. Jill Dutton

Since you'll either check your luggage or leave it in a stowaway compartment, put your most important items in a backpack that you can keep at your seat.

Load the backpack with anything you'll need while traveling. Pack medications, a few bottles of water, wet wipes, a change of clothes, a sleeping mask, ear plugs, a toothbrush, a tube of toothpaste, and a book or deck of cards — entertainment for when the train doesn't have Wi-Fi available.

There's usually plenty of legroom and space to store my backpack below the seat in front of me. Knowing my personal items are within reach makes me feel secure, and for extra security, I often wear a fanny pack filled with personal items while I'm sleeping.

Bring a portable charger so you don't have to rely on the train's outlets.

I like being able to charge my devices without bothering the person next to me. Laser1987/Getty Images

In order to be able to work on the move, I bring my laptop and charger, which I usually plug into the outlet by my seat.

I also bring a mini portable charger in case I'm in an aisle seat and don't want my charger crossing over the passenger by the window, who's closest to the outlet.

Pack pillows, blankets, and slippers that don't take up too much space.

Make sure you bring enough layers to stay warm during your train ride. Mario Tama/Getty Images

I always bring my Tumi puffer jacket on long train rides since it converts into a neck pillow. It's perfect as a pillow for a daytime nap and as a blanket at bedtime.

I also bring an inflatable pillow and mini blanket. I don't think a full-sized pillow and blanket are worth lugging around, but the smaller options are ideal since many trains tend to run cool at night.

Wear something comfortable enough to sleep in on the train. I like to sport slip-on shoes so I can easily get them on for a middle-of-the-night restroom excursion.

Settle in for the ride and make sure you take in the passing views.

The trains often pass by stunning landscapes. Jill Dutton

After you've boarded and have all your necessities on hand, the fun begins. Get settled and comfortable in your spacious seat, and let the rhythmic motion and clacking noises lull you to sleep as the train takes you to your destination.

Napping is my favorite pastime on trains, but I also spend hours watching different American landscapes fly past the windows.

Many train routes travel through areas where no other transportation is available, offering some of the most spectacular sights in the country. So settle in and enjoy glimpses of the changing landscape throughout the journey.

Bring a cooler and stock it with plenty of food that you actually enjoy eating.

Having more food than you need will keep you satisfied during a long train ride. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Although a succulent steak from the dining car is a treat, only passengers in private rooms have access to that part of the train.

The café car is an option for coach passengers, but if you aren't a fan of the food – or worse, you forget to bring cash and the credit-card machine goes down, which happened on my last trip — pack a cooler with tasty food options.

I tend to bring delicious foods on my train rides that I don't always eat at home. Some of my favorites are specialty cheeses, fresh fruits, nuts, prosciutto, olives, marinated artichokes, crackers, boiled eggs, and expensive chocolates as a treat. These items make a cold meal feel like an event.

I also pack a can of premade coffee to hold me over until I'm awake enough to wander to the café car in the morning.

I use a compact purse cooler from Costco that slides over my luggage handle and has a lined cooler along with a separate compartment for utensils, plates, napkins, and condiment packets.

I freeze a water bottle to keep my food cold. I also bring plastic bags to dispose of leftovers and refill them with ice in the café car once my bottle defrosts.

Pick up fresh snacks and meals for your cooler when you make extended stops on the train.

I pick up fresh foods, like cheeses and fruits, when I stop in cities along the way. Renate Wefers / EyeEm via Getty Images

If I'm getting off at stops along the route, I try to find a local farmers market where I can restock my cooler for the next leg of the journey. It's a fun way to bring local flavors with you on the train.

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, I bought fresh salads with broccoli and quinoa along with an Amish soft pretzel. While I was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, I purchased raw cheese, figs, and boiled peanuts.

When you pack your cooler, be considerate of other passengers. Stinky foods can be bothersome, so go easy on the aged Roquefort and canned tuna.

Spend as much time as possible in the observation car.

I prefer to spend the majority of my trip in the observation car. Jill Dutton

I spend most of my days on the train in the observation car, which has a variety of comfortable seats and tables surrounded by windows.

The natural light, scenic views, and conversations with other passengers in this section of the train make time fly by.

Bring your laptop, a book, and some snacks to enjoy as you look out the windows. It's especially beautiful at sunset, so bring your camera.

Sleeping well in coach may be challenging, but it's not impossible.

I always bring an eye mask on long train rides to help me sleep. iStock / Getty Images Plus

You can get a pretty good night's sleep in coach if you know a few tricks.

I've found that an eye mask is imperative since runner lights are on all night. If you're in an aisle seat, it feels like they're shining directly in my eyes.

Some people use earplugs, but I prefer to listen to a meditation app before dozing off. The gentle noises and music block out sounds from the doors and surrounding conversations.

I recline my seat, extend the footrest, and put on my eye mask and headphones. The gentle motion of the train usually puts me to sleep within moments of closing my eyes.

Freshen up and change into new clothes in the train's dressing room.

I find the restrooms small on Amtrak trains, but I have more space to change my clothes in the trains' dressing rooms. Richard Thornton/Shutterstock

Coach bathrooms are located on Superliners' lower level, but they feel way too small for me to comfortably change clothes.

It took a few trips for me to realize that there's a dressing room the width of the train car at the end of the hall of restrooms. The ones I've seen have a bathroom, a sink, a sitting room, and a mirror.

You'll be glad to have the extra space to brush your teeth and get cleaned up after spending a night asleep on the train.

