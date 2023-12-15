I've spent over $6,000 at Disney World this year. Here are 4 things that were worth my money, and 2 that weren't.

I've spent thousands going to Disney World this year but not everything has been worth the price I paid. Megan duBois

I've been to Disney World dozens of times this year and spent over $6,000 to do so.

Staying at a Fort Wilderness cabin was worth the cost, and so was my annual pass with add-ons.

I wouldn't do Trader Sam's Grog Grotto for drinks again or book the cheapest Disney hotel.

In 2023, spent 47 days in Disney World and spent over $6,000 on things like hotels, food, and merchandise.

Of course, because I've visited the theme parks for almost 30 years, I know the best things to eat, see, and do — but sometimes the experiences don't live up to the hype.

During my trips this year, I found things that I loved and can't wait to do again, and experienced some I'll skip for the near future.

Here are four things that were worth the money and time I spent and two I'll likely be skipping next year.

My annual pass — and the two add-ons I chose — were worth the hundreds I spent.

I go to Disney World so often that my annual pass is worth it. Megan duBois

Every year, I get an annual pass to Disney World .

I currently have the Sorcerer pass for $899 (plus tax). It's only for Florida residents or Disney Vacation Club members.

With my annual pass, I get admission to the theme parks on most days with a park reservation and a slew of discounts across the property.

I spent 47 days at Disney World this year, meaning each visit cost about $23 with my annual pass — way cheaper than a one-day pass to the parks.

My add-ons were also worth the money for me.

This year, I added a water parks and sports pass for $99. It paid for itself in two visits to the Disney water parks and includes admission to some of the golf and mini-golf facilities at Disney World.

I also added unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass pictures to my annual pass for $99. I've loved accessing tons of high-quality photos of myself, my friends, and my family.

I loved Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue and can't believe I waited so long to see it.

A seat at Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue cost me $74. Megan duBois

Friends of mine have hyped up Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney's Fort Wilderness for years. This summer, I finally went.

I loved the lively atmosphere of the almost two-hour dinner show, and the cast of performers was top-notch.

The meal includes all-you-care-to-eat fried chicken and ribs, sides dishes, and a big piece of strawberry shortcake for dessert. I also enjoyed unlimited sangria throughout the meal.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue felt like a great value at $74 a person and I can't wait to return.

Disney's Fort Wilderness cabins are excellent.

Disney's Fort Wilderness property has cabins in varying sizes available to rent. Megan duBois

Just before Halloween, my family and I spent a long weekend at a cabin at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.

The massive 750-acre property has hundreds of cabins and even more RV and camping sites. The entire resort was also decorated for Halloween, which made exploring the campsites even more fun.

Instead of heading to the theme parks, we drove around the resort on a golf cart, made meals on the outdoor grill at our cabin, played card games, and watched movies.

The stay wasn't cheap — three nights in the cabin cost about $900 and the golf-cart rental was $200 — but the price was worth it for quality family time on a beautiful property.

Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' gave us a perfect culinary experience.

The sides at Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' are incredible. Megan duBois

There are several chef-owned restaurants at Disney World, and most are clustered at Disney Springs.

Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' is one of my favorites, and it specializes in Southern food like fried chicken, greens, and mac and cheese.

On my most recent visit, my mom and I went for lunch and got the impressive Jasper Board, a Southern spin on a charcuterie board with things like shaved country ham, slices of smoked sausage, pimento-cheese spread, and chicken salad.

We also got a plate of sides, including cheddar-cheese drop biscuits, mac and cheese, and a broccoli salad. All three were flavorful and filling.

We'll definitely be back.

On the other hand, staying at Disney's Pop Century Resort wasn't worth it for me.

Disney's Pop Century Resort is pretty affordable but I don't think it's really worth the price. Megan duBois

Doing Disney World on a budget is challenging, but I try to save every time I visit the parks.

Staying at value hotels, like Disney's Pop Century Resort , is a great way to travel cheaply. This year, I spent one night there for $286.

Although the hotel was clean and had good amenities, it was actually just a few dollars less a night than a nicer, moderate-level hotel like Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

Next time, I'd rather spend a little more to stay at a nicer hotel with more upscale amenities and a better dining scene.

I've been to Trader Sam's Grog Grotto multiple times, and it's never been worth it.

I don't really love any drinks I've tried at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto. Mean duBois

One of Disney World's most popular watering holes is Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort .

The tiki bar is known for its drinks that trigger interactive elements within the space.

Although the bar is truly immersive, I've never found a drink I truly love there. I also have found that service can be hit or miss, even when the bar isn't full.

Instead, I've started going upstairs to Tambu Lounge, where I can get great cocktails with a bowl of tasty Asian-style noodles and potstickers.

