I've taken 6 flights in a month throughout Asia as the coronavirus spreads — here's how the outbreak forced me to change how I travel

I have been traveling in Asia for the last month, as the coronavirus outbreak has spread.

Some of the most anxiety-inducing parts of my trip have involved air travel.

Tips I have learned from traveling during the coronavirus outbreak include: buy refundable tickets, pack disinfecting wipes, and always book the window seat.

In the last four weeks, I've taken six fights throughout Asia – half domestic, half international.

I've canceled four more flights in the same period.

Traveling throughout Asia as the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak grows has been an eye-opening experience. For the most part, my daily life is unchanged with the exception of a few more surgical masks. On other days, typically when some particularly grim news breaks, things can be stressful.

Some of the most anxiety-inducing parts of the trip have been related to air travel. Currently, the US is only warning travelers against visiting five countries: China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. However, with concerns around the coronavirus spreading in crowded areas and the explosion of cases in countries including Italy and South Korea, I have learned many lessons about what it takes to fly in the midst of an outbreak.

Here is what it has actually been like to fly internationally in Asia during the coronavirus outbreak.

My trip started with a cancelation. I was supposed to fly to Seoul, South Korea on Air China in late January, but got a last-minute free refund due to the coronavirus.



It's lucky I changed my flight. Traveling through China could have barred me from entering a number of countries for at least 14 days, as more countries have added travel restrictions.



It also taught me my first lesson about traveling as the world battles an epidemic — be flexible and if a refund is offered, take it. It could mean things are going to get worse.



When I was trying to decide if I should get a refund and rebook a direct flight, China had been assigned a level two advisory, with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention telling travelers to "practice enhanced precautions." This was upgraded to the highest level of avoiding all nonessential travel the day I left the US.