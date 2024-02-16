I've traveled to all 50 US states. Here are 8 of the most unique places I've visited.

I've traveled solo to all 50 states and nearly every US national park.

Throughout my travels, I've come across many unique natural and man-made locations.

A few of the unique places I've been include Yellowstone National Park and Biosphere 2 in Arizona.

After traveling solo to all 50 states and nearly every US national park, it's rare that I find a place that still surprises me or feels genuinely unique. But when I do find a place that leaves me awestruck, I never forget it.

These unique places are unlike anywhere else, either naturally or due to human influence.

Although uniqueness is somewhat subjective, here are eight places I've found to be unforgettable and one of a kind.

Yellowstone National Park is filled with unique natural wonders.

Yellowstone's Grand Prismatic Spring is something travelers must see to believe. Emily Hart

In my eyes, the first official US National Park is still one of the most unique places in the country.

Yellowstone National Park, located in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, is known for being home to over 10,000 hydrothermal features.

Visiting the park truly feels like stepping onto another planet.

From the iconic Old Faithful geyser erupting roughly 20 times a day to colorful hot springs like Grand Prismatic and mud pots bubbling with otherworldly energy — it's a place travelers must see to believe.

Arizona's Biosphere 2 is a unique man-made destination.

Biosphere 2 is a three-acre research facility in Oracle, Arizona. Jason Finn/Shutterstock

Oracle, Arizona, isn't necessarily a unique destination in itself, but the manufactured structure that exists there is.

Biosphere 2 is a three-acre closed-ecological system initially designed to study human life in an autonomous environment.

Complete with a tropical rainforest, ocean, wetlands, grassland, and fog desert, Biosphere 2 is like a miniature version of Earth under a giant glass dome.

The facility initially made headlines in the '90s with its two missions that saw crews living inside Biosphere 2 to study human survivability in a closed environment.

Now focused on research, visitors can tour the facility and explore the biomes in an experience unlike any other.

Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park is home to unique rock formations.

Bryce Canyon National Park has the highest concentration of hoodoos in the world. Emily Hart

Although Utah has five major national parks, one stands out to me as the most distinct: Bryce Canyon National Park.

This park is renowned for its hoodoos, which are tall, thin, rock formations sculpted by wind and water erosion over millions of years.

But what makes Bryce Canyon genuinely unique is that it has the highest concentration of hoodoos in the world, creating a mesmerizing landscape unlike anywhere else I've visited.

Assateague Island is home to gorgeous feral horses.

A herd of feral horses roam freely on Assateague Island. Emily Hart

Located along the Maryland and Virginia coasts, Assateague Island may seem like an average barrier island at first glance. However, there's something that makes it entirely unique — a herd of feral horses who roam freely over the island's dunes.

According to legend, these beautiful horses are descended from Spanish horses who were shipwrecked centuries ago.

Whether true or not, the horses are a breathtaking addition to the pristine, undeveloped ecosystem on Assateague Island.

Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming is both beautiful and sacred.

Devil's Tower is also known as Bear Lodge. Emily Hart

It's astonishing to see Wyoming's Devils Tower (also known as Bear Lodge) come into view abruptly from the surrounding plains.

As the first National Monument in the country, the tower is a mesmerizing spectacle that's also sacred to many Native American tribes.

Measuring 867 feet from base to summit, Devils Tower feels both entirely out of place and perfectly situated in the stunning Black Hills of Wyoming.

Chimayo, New Mexico, is home to a vibrant pilgrimage site.

El Santuario de Chimayo is a National Historic Landmark in New Mexico. Emily Hart

As a frequent visitor to Northern New Mexico, I could likely make the case that much of the state is unique compared to other US destinations. However, one place that stands out in particular is Chimayo, New Mexico.

One of my favorite places to visit in the city is El Santuario de Chimayo. This Catholic church is a National Historic Landmark and a vibrant pilgrimage site that attracts about 300,000 visitors annually.

At over 200 years old, it's unlike any place I've seen in the US. During Holy Week, pilgrims will walk for miles to reach the church and the dirt underneath, which is believed to be healing.

The grounds are open for anyone to visit, with shops clustered around with art and artifacts.

Joshua Tree National Park in California offers a unique combination of plants and wildlife.

Hiking, bird watching, and stargazing are popular activities at Joshua Tree National Park. Emily Hart

Although Joshua trees can be found in other parts of the Mojave Desert, California's Joshua Tree National Park offers a truly unique combination of memorable succulents and rock formations.

The park is the definition of otherwordly, offering a variety of plants and wildlife that make Joshua Tree one of a kind.

Visitors can hike, bird watch, climb, or stargaze at this gem in the California desert.

Visiting Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado feels like stepping into another world.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains surround the towering dunes. Emily Hart

Great Sand Dunes National Park in Southern Colorado is home to North America's tallest sand dunes. Still, that alone isn't what makes this such a unique part of the country.

The contrast between the towering dunes and the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains surrounding them turns an otherwise beautiful natural wonder into a complete otherworldly gem.

Visitors can hike or sled on the dunes for an outdoor adventure like no other.

