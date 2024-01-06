I've traveled solo to nearly every US National Park. These 7 are my favorite hidden gems.

I've traveled solo to 59 of the 63 major US National Parks and found some hidden gems along the way. Emily Hart

Over the past decade, I've traveled solo to 59 of the 63 major US national parks.

Parks like Isle Royale in Michigan and Dry Tortugas in Florida are only accessed via boat or plane.

I've loved visiting Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota and Capitol Reef National Park in Utah.

When hearing the term national park, many think of places like Yosemite, Great Smoky Mountains, Acadia, and Grand Canyon.

They're iconic for a reason, with sweeping vistas and easily recognizable landscapes.

Here are my seven favorite national parks that you may not have heard of.

Explore Michigan’s remote Isle Royale National Park.

Isle Royale National Park can only be accessed by ferry, seaplane, or private boat. Emily Hart

Most people are surprised to hear there's a national park in Michigan and are even more surprised to find out it's an island.

Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior is made up of 400 islands and boasts 165 miles of trails. The main island is about 50 miles long and 9 miles wide.

Take a hike on this remote island, stay at one of the backcountry campsites, or just spend a day exploring.

The park can only be accessed by ferry, seaplane, or private watercraft. Ferries run from Michigan and Minnesota during the summer months.

If you decide to take a trip, keep in mind that the park is closed from November 1 to April 15.

New River Gorge in West Virginia is the country's newest national park.

New River Gorge Bridge is the third-highest bridge in the United States. Emily Hart

New River Gorge National Park is the country's newest national park, as it received national park designation at the end of 2020.

Famous for the towering single-span steel arch New River Gorge Bridge, it is the third-highest bridge in the United States. But there is much more to do than view the New River.

Hike, bike, climb, or raft the river for a thrilling experience that's still slightly under the radar.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison is Colorado's hidden gem.

Black Canyon of The Gunnison National Park isn't as well-known as Colorado's other parks. Emily Hart

Black Canyon is likely the least visited of the four National Parks in Colorado, with just 297,257 visitors in 2022 (compared to 4.3 million at Rocky Mountain National Park).

The steep-walled gorge follows the Gunnison River and is one of the most dramatic sights I've seen.

The park's Painted Wall Overlook is 2,250 feet tall, making it the tallest cliff in Colorado.

Hike, stargaze, camp, rock climb, or take a scenic drive in this under-the-radar Western Colorado gem.

Visiting Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park feels like stepping into a different country.

There are plenty of great snorkeling opportunities in Dry Tortugas National Park. Emily Hart

Dry Tortugas National Park is located roughly 70 miles off the coast of Key West, but it feels like stepping into an entirely different country.

The park comprises seven islands, including Garden Key, which is home to the 19th-century Fort Jefferson, coral reefs, and incredible snorkeling opportunities on the beach.

Accessed by boat, ferry, or seaplane, the journey to the park is part of what makes it so memorable — and why it will never feel overcrowded like some popular national parks.

Spend the day exploring or camp at the primitive campground for unparalleled stargazing.

Capitol Reef is one of the lesser-known national parks in Utah.

Capitol Reef National Park is an International Dark Sky Park. Emily Hart

Utah is an outdoor lover's paradise, with some of the country's most breathtaking, varied, and unique landscapes.

Capitol Reef may be lesser-known, but it's my favorite.

The International Dark Sky Park is perfect for stargazing, and the almost 100-mile-long Waterpocket Fold — a "buckle" in the earth's surface that has pushed up rocks to create interesting geological formations — is something you must see for yourself.

Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota is made up of nearly 40% water.

Voyageurs National Park is located in Northern Minnesota. Emily Hart

One of the most memorable national park trips I've taken in the last decade of solo travel has been to Voyageurs National Park in Northern Minnesota.

Near the Canadian border, the park is nearly 40% water. Although you can enjoy Voyageurs without getting out on the water, I don't recommend it.

Visit the Rainy, Kabetogama, and Namakan Lakes, canoe, kayak, and camp at one of the front or backcountry sites — all accessed by water.

There's lots to do in Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park.

Kenai Fjords is one of Alaska's eight national parks. Emily Hart

Alaska is a state unlike any other, with awe-inspiring vistas around every corner. In fact, eight of the 63 major US National Parks are located in the state.

After spending weeks solo traveling in a van through Alaska, the park that impressed me the most was Kenai Fjords National Park.

Located on the Kenai Peninsula, the park encompasses 600,000 acres of coastal islands, fjords, glaciers, and mountain peaks.

The park is vast, varied, and home to a portion of the Harding Icefield Trail.

I loved hiking to Exit Glacier, sea kayaking on Resurrection Bay, and learning about wildlife on a guided sightseeing cruise.

