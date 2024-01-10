I've been traveling nonstop for 8 years, and I take on jobs along the way. These are my best 3 gigs to date — and the 3 worst ones.

John Barnhart grew up in a suburb near Tampa, Florida, before starting his eight-year travel journey.

He's taken on jobs along the way, from working at a hostel in Italy to a factory in New Zealand.

He feels the most burned out in his current job as an English tutor in Hong Kong.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with John Barnhart, a 32-year-old who left Tampa, Florida to travel, and work, around the world.

People often ask me what led to my incessant globetrotting over the past eight years, residing in locales from New Zealand and Hawaii to Puerto Rico and Italy. But my answer has always been simple: I want to see the world.

It all started when I was 21, working at a Fortune 500 life insurance firm. This job exposed me to the regrets people often had while on their deathbeds. For many, it was a longing to explore the world.

Coupled with the grief of losing my best friend two years earlier, this became a catalyst for my travels. In 2015, at 24, I set off for Australia.

I've lived and worked in eight countries and am now based in Hong Kong. Here are my three best and three worst jobs to date.

Top three jobs:

1. Property management assistant in Hawaii

In 2017, I unexpectedly landed a full-time job in Hawaii while working at a Honolulu hostel. The neighboring property management company needed help, and I stepped in. I assisted tourist check-ins for condos and timeshares, earning $30 cash per check-in from my New Zealand boss.

My shifts involved welcoming guests, providing information, and handing out keys at nearby buildings. This flexible role had no fixed hours or set office location, and offered a relaxed atmosphere where I could connect with people from around the world. Earnings fluctuated but could peak at $3,000 per month, contingent upon the number of check-ins managed.

2. Bartender in New Orleans

In late 2018, I spent six lively months in New Orleans, attracted by its unique history and vibrant Mardi Gras. After a solitary period in Seattle, I craved the city's social energy.

Working at a gay bar alongside other members of the LGBTQIA+ community, I embraced the community spirit and colorful culture. Amid the revelry, I learned self-discipline by resisting excessive drinking in a city that never sleeps.

Bartending paid around $2,000 per month, occasionally more during festive events like Mardi Gras, where I could earn over $1,000 in a night.

3. Hostel manager in Italy

Working as a hostel manager in Napoli, Italy was the best job so far. John Barnhart

In April 2023, I ventured to Napoli, Italy, securing a role at a hostel for two months. Mornings amid the sun-soaked garden with espresso became routine, and it turned out to be my best job so far. Collaborating with a chef and an opera singer, my tasks — preparing breakfast, tending to housekeeping, and bartending — remained straightforward.

This stint in Italy highlighted the value of a cohesive community and well-outlined job roles. Despite being unpaid, the hostel provided me complimentary meals, drinks, and accommodation.

But not all my job experiences have been idyllic.

Worst three jobs:

1. Factory worker at a winery in New Zealand

From 2016 to 2017, I worked at a winery in Blenheim, New Zealand, undertaking factory work as part of an adventurous stint. I had just finished a road trip from Queenstown on a work and holiday visa and needed to earn some money.

However, the role involved physically demanding tasks, like stacking wine boxes for eight hours daily, causing bruises and blisters. The pay was below minimum wage due to many undocumented workers. Harsh bosses, a pungent factory smell, and repetitive tasks made it challenging.

Despite the tough circumstances, this experience taught me patience in adversity. I earned around $650 a month for the factory work in New Zealand.

2. Hostel housekeeper in Puerto Rico

John Barnhart's housekeeping job in Puerto Rico was unpaid but provided accommodation. John Barnhart

In 2018, I worked less than six months as a housekeeper in a renowned hostel in the historic Old San Juan district. Curiosity about Puerto Rico, stemming from stories shared by Tampa's large Puerto Rican community where I grew up, led me there.

Unfortunately, the experience was marred by a boss who embodied the stereotype of an insensitive employer. He, a wealthy Puerto Rican artist in his 50s, lacked empathy and behaved inappropriately towards young female travelers. Daily tasks included cleaning rooms and spaces throughout the open-air hostel, much of which was under the hot Caribbean sun.

Despite challenges, this role taught me to respect laborious positions and foster empathy among coworkers. It shaped my goal of running a hostel where everyone feels valued. The housekeeping role was unpaid but provided accommodation.

3. English teacher in Hong Kong

Arriving in Hong Kong in November 2023, I aimed to gain teaching experience for a future job in Europe. Unfortunately, the reality didn't match expectations. The hours are excessively long, the workload unrealistic, and the company I work for lacks support for its staff. The rigid work and academic culture have been draining.

Despite enjoying teaching, this experience has shown me the importance of avoiding toxic work environments. I've learned to prioritize a healthier workplace. The pay for my English teaching job in Hong Kong is around $3,000 per month.

