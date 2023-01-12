I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.

I love to pick up delicious foods like Park Street Deli's street-corn dip and Kirkwood's chicken fillets. Matthew Lesky

I've worked at Aldi for four years so I've narrowed down the best items to pick up from the chain.

The Winking Owl wine and Park Street Deli's street-corn dip shouldn't be overlooked.

Kirkwood's breaded chicken breast and Barissimo's coffee creamers are staples in my house.

Barissimo's mocha iced coffee is delicious.

Barissimo's iced coffee gives me the caffeine boost I need. Matthew Lesky

There are a lot of contenders in the world of, sweet, premade iced coffee, but Barissimo's mocha iced coffee takes the cake, in my book.

Personally, and ironically, I don't like caffeine but not the coffee flavor. The Barissimo iced coffee checks all the boxes: sweet, chocolaty, caffeinated, and most importantly, at a dirt cheap price when compared with its Starbucks competitor on the shelf above it.

You can grab a carton for $2.99.

The Specially Selected brioche buns make any sandwich classier.

Brioche buns upgrade any sandwich. Matthew Lesky

Brioche buns seem to cost a pretty penny no matter where you get them but at Aldi, they tend to run at least $2 to $3 cheaper than at other stores.

The Specially Selected buns are big enough for even the largest burgers, durable enough to support sauces and spreads, and subtly sweet enough to add flavor to a sandwich.

You can pick up a pack of six buns for $3.89.

The Specially Selected pita chips have the right amount of crunch.

The Specially Selected pita chips come in a variety of flavors. Matthew Lesky

I love eating dips and I've tested a lot of different vessels, like tortilla chips, bagel chips, and pretzel crisps. But by far, my favorite have to be the Specially Selected pita chips, particularly the sea-salt flavor.

They're the perfect size, texture, saltiness, and crunch for delivering your favorite dips, or just for snacking in general.

You can pick up a bag for $4.39.

Park Street Deli's street-corn dip is tasty and perfect for snacking.

Park Street Deli's street-corn dip has just the right amount of spice for me. Matthew Lesky

Park Street Deli's street-corn dip made waves with its debut a few years back.

If you're a fan of true, spicy elote, this might be a bit of a bust for you and I'd recommend adding chili powder or Tajín to spice it up.

For my Midwestern taste buds, it's just spicy enough and I'm always tempted to eat a whole container by myself. I recommend pairing it with the Specially Selected pita chips.

Grab a container for $3.29.

Barissimo's coffee creamers are morning-time staples.

Barissimo's come in flavors like caramel macchiato and Italian sweet cream. Matthew Lesky

Because I like my coffee sweet, all flavors of the Barissimo refrigerated coffee creamer are staples in both my extended family's and my own homes.

Any flavor can be a hit but I'm a fan of the vanilla sweet cream. Keep your eyes peeled for seasonal peppermint varieties, too.

Additionally, Aldi offers sugar-free versions that don't skimp on flavor, which I'm told are some of the best in the business.

Each creamer costs $2.65.

The liveGfree gluten-free white bread is a great buy.

Customers seem to love the gluten-free products at Aldi. Matthew Lesky

I'm not someone who needs gluten-free bread but let me tell you, in my time at Aldi, there's not a more consistent seller than a loaf from liveGfree.

Customers consistently tell me how much they adore the liveGfree bread, which comes in both white and wheat flavors, along with the rest of our gluten-free options. The brand seems to have avoided the flavorless, coarse-textured pitfalls that gluten-free bread sometimes falls victim to.

Pick up a loaf for $6.49.

Burman's ketchup seems to compete with top-rate competitors.

I don't think many customers can tell the difference between Burman's ketchup and other brands. Matthew Lesky

When it comes to ketchup, brand loyalty is important because everyone thinks they have a favorite that's clearly different from other versions.

But at Aldi and on TikTok promoting the store's products, I have found most people can't tell the difference between Burman's ketchup and top competitors like Heinz and Kraft.

At a significantly lower price point, it makes dollars and sense to go with the product from Aldi. Burman's ketchup costs $1.75.

Winking Owl wine is a tried and true favorite.

The most tried and true wine that Aldi carries is the Winking Owl brand. Matthew Lesky

If I had to crown a top Aldi product, it might be the Winking Owl wine. Aldi's domestic and international wines continually beat out more expensive bottles, topping the charts and winning awards for flavor.

Winking Owl offers a bottle of almost every type of grape and the dirt-cheap price will make you do a double-take.

I've made my self-professed wine-snob friends taste test Winking Owl, and they always swear it tastes more like a $20 bottle than a $2 bottle. I've even seen customers buy whole cases to cater weddings. If Aldi can't sell wine in your state, it might be time for a road trip.

Each bottle is only $2.95.

Choceur's peanut-butter cups are perfectly sweet.

Aldi's bagged peanut-butter cups are the end-all-be-all for guilty-pleasure snacking. Matthew Lesky

If you have a sweet tooth like me, Choceur's peanut-butter cups are it. They're perfectly bite-sized with a creamy center, enough to the point where the satisfaction I get from the peanut butter bursting in my mouth should be studied.

In my opinion, Choceur's candy is lightyears ahead of Reese's. Plus, they're already unwrapped in the bag, just waiting to be devoured and regretted later.

Each bag retails for $3.99.

Kirkwood's chicken is one of my holy grails.

Kirkwood's chicken is a staple in my freezer. Matthew Lesky

Kirkwood's "red bag" chicken might be what people refer to as a holy grail product at Aldi. The thick-cut, breaded, juicy chicken-breast portions instantly class up any sandwich.

Think of a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich but better because you can eat it on Sundays, too.

They're not precooked but when they're ready to serve, they don't taste like they were frozen chicken breast. These went out of stock for a few months a couple of years ago, and if I had a dollar for every customer that asked when they were returning, I could've retired from Aldi for good.

You can grab a bag of breaded chicken filets for $7.99.

Read the original article on Insider