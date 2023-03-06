I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 10 of the best things to get there for dinner.

As a Costco employee, I love finding quick, easy meals for less than $25 to feed my family of four.

Premade meals like beef bulgogi and salmon Milano are fast and convenient when you work full-time.

Rao's marinara and La Moneta dehydrated mole sauce also help meals come together quickly.

The Kirkland Signature Italian-sausage and beef lasagna is very filling.

The Kirkland Signature Italian-sausage and beef lasagna seems like a great deal to me. Veronica Thatcher

The Kirkland Signature Italian-sausage and beef lasagna is delicious, filling, and a staple in our freezer.

I usually place the lasagna on a baking sheet and put it in the oven for 55 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit as directed. However, you can also make it in the microwave.

The pack of two 3-pound Kirkland Signature lasagnas is only $17.

The beef bulgogi Korean barbecue pairs well with rice.

The beef bulgogi also comes with onions. Veronica Thatcher

The beef bulgogi Korean barbecue from Costco is easy and quick and pairs well with jasmine rice and broccoli. Since I think it has a somewhat sweet flavor, I like to have the rice to balance it out.

To prepare the Korean barbecue, I simply preheat a frying pan to medium and sauté all ready-to-cook beef until brown. This usually takes less than 20 minutes.

You can find the beef bulgogi in the Costco deli area for $8 per pound.

The Kirkland Signature seasoned drumsticks are great to serve at parties.

The Kirkland Signature drumsticks are a good crowd-pleaser. Veronica Thatcher

Kirkland Signature drumsticks with garlic seasoning are perfect for a barbecue or making in the air fryer or oven.

They're full of flavor without an overpowering garlic taste, making them great for parties.

I've seen similar packages of drumsticks for $15 at other stores but at Costco, you can find this dinner for $3 per pound.

The Crazy Cuizine Mandarin-orange chicken is nearly effortless.

The Crazy Cuizine Mandarin-orange chicken is on our menu twice a month. Veronica Thatcher

The Crazy Cuizine Mandarin-orange chicken includes lightly battered breast and rib meat with a sweet and tangy sauce. It's great for a quick dinner and is a family favorite in our house.

I cook the chicken in my air fryer at 400 degrees for eight minutes while I microwave the sauce for one. Once I mix the chicken and sauce together, dinner is ready.

A box contains 4 pounds with two packets of sauce for $14.

The yakisoba stir-fry with seasoned chicken comes with vegetables and protein.

The yakisoba stir-fry is very tasty. Veronica Thatcher

The yakisoba stir-fry, which can be found in Costco's deli area, comes with premade sous vide chicken, fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, and a sauce.

It's so convenient and can be made in a large frying pan in less than seven minutes.

The yakisoba stir fry costs $6.50 per pound, or about $22, which can feed my family of four.

Rao's marinara sauce is essential on pasta night.

Rao's marinara sauce comes in a pack of two. Veronica Thatcher

Rao's marinara sauce is the only premade pasta sauce I'll use. According to its packaging, the brand uses sweet Italian plum tomatoes with natural ingredients to create the sauce.

I like to pair Rao's marinara with the Garofalo organic pasta noodles for an easy dinner.

I've seen Rao's the cheapest at Costco, coming in at $12.50 for two 28-ounce jars.

The Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken can be used in countless ways.

I use the bird to make chicken salad. Veronica Thatcher

The Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken has made my life easy when it comes to preparing quick meals. To make a chicken salad, I shred the whole bird, place it in a mixing bowl, and add my condiments.

Each 3-pound rotisserie chicken is $5, one of the best deals out there.

The Salmon Milano with basil-pesto butter feels fancy.

I bake the salmon in the pan it comes in so there are no extra dishes. Veronica Thatcher

If you like seafood, I suggest you try the preseasoned, ready-to-bake salmon Milano with basil-pesto butter from Costco.

I remove the lid from the packaging and bake it all at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. I like to have the salmon Milano with a side of mashed potatoes and vegetables.

You can find the salmon Milano in the meat department for $15 per pound, which has what I consider to be three good-sized pieces.

La Monjita dehydrated mole comes together so easily.

La Monjita mole is made with cocoa and three types of chilis. Veronica Thatcher

I prepare a delicious mole sauce with La Monjita's mix in less than 15 minutes. One pouch contains 40 servings, or just over 2 pounds, with cocoa and three types of chilis.

To make the sauce, I add 4 ounces of water and 2 tablespoons of the dehydrated mole, stir the mixture, and bring it to a boil for about 10 minutes. After I take it off the heat, I let it set for another 10 minutes and add chicken for a dinner that has everyone wanting seconds.

You can find La Monjita dehydrated mole for $15 at Costco.

The steakhouse beef tri-tip can be roasted or grilled.

The certified Angus-beef steakhouse tri-tip comes with a great seasoning. Veronica Thatcher

For us, the certified Angus-beef steakhouse tri-tip is excellent for family dinners. The tri-tip is already marinated with salt, pepper, and cabernet sauce so it's ready to be cooked.

We like to roast ours in the oven but it goes on the grill on sunny days. When I roast it in the oven, I place it on a pan and bake it at 375 degrees for at least 50 minutes.

You can find the steakhouse tri-tip in the meat coffins for $7.50 per pound.

