I've worked at Costco for 18 years. Here are 10 of the best things I'm seeing on shelves right now.

Here are 10 of the best things I'm seeing on Costco's shelves right now.

The Sharper Image luxury towel warmer can elevate a bathroom.

The Sharper Image towel warmer has been a popular purchase at my Costco location.

This towel warmer can hold three towels or two bath sheets and has a 10-to-15-minute warm-up time and an auto shut-off feature.

It has a slim design, so it can be placed almost anywhere.

The Sharper Image towel warmer costs $100 at my Costco location.

You can find some lovely gift baskets at Costco this month.

This month, Costco has a variety of gift baskets filled with candy, cookies, popcorn, wine, and more.

All gift sets range from $30 to $70, but availability varies by location.

I found a hot-cocoa gift set, which comes with a variety of cookies, Ghirardelli chocolates, ribbon candy, cherry strudel, hot-cocoa mix, and a metal tin that can be used for storage or decor later.

This North Pole basket is $40 at my local store.

Pizza lovers might want to look into the Chefman Home Slice electric pizza oven.

The Chefman Home Slice indoor electric pizza oven features intuitive-touch controls and six pizza presets. It also has a temperature range from 300 to 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

The set includes presets for Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, and frozen pizzas, and comes with a pizza stone, pizza peel, and cookbook.

This pizza oven retails for $300, but my location currently has it on sale for $250.

The Lasko Revolution II heater can help you warm up your home.

If you're experiencing a cold winter, you might want to try the Lasko Revolution II full-room ceramic heater.

It features 360-degree grill rotation and oscillation, three heat settings, and thermostat control.

I especially like the heater's night mode, which shuts off the display light so you can sleep without any disturbances.

Each box comes with a fully assembled heater and batteries for the remote control.

The Lasko heater is $80 at my location.

Treat your pets to the Buddy Buddy dog-bone basket.

The Buddy Buddy dog-bone basket, which comes with six plush dog toys, could be the perfect way to spoil your pets this season.

Each dog toy has a durable squeaker that keeps working if punctured.

The baskets include deer, moose, bear, raccoon, and mitten plush toys.

The Buddy Buddy baskets are available for about $40 at my location.

Holiday cookies from Costco's bakery can help spice up a dessert plate.

A 30-count tray of holiday cookies from Costco's bakery is available each December.

The tray comes with 10 of each flavor: brownie walnut, toffee sandie, and candy-chocolate chip.

You can find the cookies, made fresh each day, in the bakery department for $10.

The flocked spruce trees at Costco are gorgeous.

If you're looking for a small tree, the live flocked spruce trees are compact and come pre-lit.

The trees are decorated with white lights and planted in festive white tins.

My Costco sells the flocked trees for $20.

I love to use the Nutrius Brazilian body butter creams when my skin is dry.

The Nutrius Brazilian body butter is my go-to product when my skin is feeling dry in the winter.

Each package contains two 6-ounce containers of Brazilian body butter cream infused with cupuacu butter, coconut oil, acai oil, and guarana extract.

If you like the scent of coconut, then I'd recommend trying the creams, which cost $20 at my Costco store.

The Homedics aroma diffuser can keep a home smelling fresh.

The Homedics SereneScent waterless home fragrance diffuser and oil set can help keep a space smelling fresh.

The diffuser features an ultra-fine mist, automatic lights with a sleep mode, and personalized scent intensity and timer settings.

Each box also comes with two 120-milliliter bottles of SereneScent fragrance oils in the scents Maldives Escape and Aspen Fir.

The diffuser typically retails for $140, but my Costco location has it on sale for $110 until December 24.

I'd serve the Tipiak pull-apart cheese bread as an appetizer.

The Tipiak pull-apart cheese bread is filled with garlic and herbs and comes out of the oven with a nice crunchy exterior.

Though the instructions on the package say to bake the bread in the oven, I prefer air-frying it for 10 minutes.

If you're a cheese fan, I'd recommend trying the bread, located by the deli coolers.

A pack of two individually wrapped loaves is $12.70 at my store.

