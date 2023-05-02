I've worked at Costco for over 17 years. Here are my 7 best tips for shopping there.

As a Costco employee, I know to pay attention to prices and buy some items from the Kirkland Signature brand. Veronica Thatcher

I've worked at Costco for 17 years so I have a few key tips for shopping at the warehouse.

If you shop at Costco a lot, get the executive membership and pay attention to the prices of items.

An asterisk on a price sign means that an item will not be restocked.

I've worked at Costco's membership counter for almost 18 years. Throughout my time at the warehouse, I've picked up a few tips for saving money and grabbing my favorite items before they're gone.

Here are eight tips I use almost every day so I don't miss out on the best groceries and items at Costco.

If you shop at Costco a lot, consider getting an executive membership

Costco's executive membership can save you money in the long run. Veronica Thatcher

I think the best way to get your money's worth and the most out of your membership is to choose Costco's executive option. Although it's $120 (twice the cost of a gold-star membership), the executive membership gives customers 2% back on most purchases including at the pharmacy and tire shop and on optical and hearing-aid services.

Cardholders usually get their 2% reward in the mail two months prior to renewal time and may use it for their next membership fee or put it toward future purchases. Executive members can also receive up to $1,000 on qualified Costco purchases annually and even add a free household member to their accounts.

Just keep in mind some that exclusions for the 2% reward include tobacco, gasoline, Costco cash cards, postage stamps, and alcoholic beverages.

Pay attention to and take advantage of price adjustments

If you buy something at full value and it decreases in price later, you might be able to take advantage of Costco's price and coupon adjustments 30 days from the date of purchase.

Bring in your original receipt and head to the refund counter to try for your adjustment. If you can't find your receipt, just simply ask a team member at the counter to help you out.

If you purchase something online and notice a difference in the price later on, go to costco.com under "rebates" and do a price adjustment yourself.

Signs with an asterisk mean it's time to stock up

An asterisk indicates that an item will not be restocked. Veronica Thatcher

Signs with the asterisk at the upper right corner mean it's time to run and stock up because Costco will not be restocking that item.

If you enjoy a product, make sure to check its sign occasionally. Employees at Costco's membership counter can also check if any surrounding warehouses will continue to restock that item.

Some pricing indicates an item was marked down

A price ending with .97 or even a .00 means it's on sale. Most markdown prices mean the warehouse is trying to get rid of it or it's a seasonal item.

That being said, prices may vary per location and that doesn't mean that a specific item is the same price at every Costco.

Don't miss out on Kirkland Signature items — especially since they have a great return policy

Kirkland Signature products are often cheaper and pretty similar to their mainstream equivalents. Veronica Thatcher

Kirkland Signature is Costco's very own brand and has a lot of products that are comparable to more mainstream items out there.

To me, it's worth trying Kirkland Signature items because Costco offers a satisfaction guarantee policy. If you're unhappy, you can generally return the item for a full refund.

Download the Costco app before you shop

Downloading the Costco app before your shopping trip can be very useful because you can see what's on sale as you shop or even before your trip.

You can also access your membership card (which may even eliminate the need to bring your physical card), receipts, online orders, any 2% reward balance, and your Costco Citi visa card (if you have one) through the app.

Come prepared to load items without grocery bags

Bring a reusable bag when you shop at Costco. Veronica Thatcher

Most shoppers at Costco know the store doesn't provide grocery bags. However, there are boxes available for you to help pack your items, usually toward the exit of the store.

I also recommend bringing some reusable bags to make packing up after your shopping trip go smoother.

