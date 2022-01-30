I've been working a 4-day work week for almost 2 years. I'm happier, less burned-out, and more productive than I've ever been before.

Avery Hartmans
·5 min read
working from home 2
"If I was ever to leave Buffer to go elsewhere, it would have to take something really, really special about that company to make me want to work five days," said Mick Mahady, a software engineer at Buffer.Maskot/Getty Images

  • Mick Mahady is a software engineer at Buffer, which began testing a four-day work week in May 2020.

  • He said having Friday off each week prevents burnout and helps him be more productive.

  • Here's what his job is like, as told to Insider's Avery Hartmans.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Mick Mahady, a software engineer from Ireland who's been working a four-day week since his company, Buffer, began running a pilot program in May 2020. It's been edited for length and clarity.

It's the energy levels for me.

It's coming in on a Monday and feeling like, "Wow, that was a great three-day rest."

I just don't feel as tired. I don't feel as close to burnout. I don't feel like I need another day.

I was initially surprised that we had taken the plunge of a four-day workweek — amazed that we did it, but also surprised. I'm a software engineer, and it was a busy period at that time. We had a product launch coming up, and the pandemic had just become wider-spread and chaotic. Outside of work, there was a lot going on, but also inside of work, there was a lot going on.

I was definitely nervous because we did have these big goals and projects, and I just didn't understand how we were still going to achieve that working a day less every week.

But all the communication coming from the leadership team emphasized that if we end up at the end of this year maybe taking a bit of a loss, but people are feeling better for it or got through it a little bit healthier, that's a win for us.

Moving to a four-day work week was a lot of trial-and-error

When we originally started the four-day work week, I was taking Wednesday off — so I'd work Monday, Tuesday, take Wednesday off, and then I'd have Thursday, Friday.

That felt jarring — a lot of other people would be working Wednesday, so things would still be happening when I'd get back on Thursday. I'd be catching up on what happened on Wednesday rather than just getting in the zone and working.

Once we switched to Friday off company-wide, things were a little bit easier. Knowing everyone else was off and decisions weren't going to be made or people weren't going to be seeking my input on things made it very easy to just switch off. I'd come back on a Monday morning feeling like I'd taken a week off, but I hadn't actually missed anything because everybody else was off.

I don't feel like I'm trying to get five days worth of work done in four days

We're very good at making sure that people are taking their four-day work week. I'd have colleagues making sure that nobody was checking Slack and nobody was commanding codes that day. And your managers would be checking in to make sure that you were taking that time off.

Friday is framed as an overflow day. If you feel you were distracted during the week or didn't get enough done, or you wanted to catch up on some things, no one's going to say you can't work that day. But there's going to be no meetings or wider company communications. I haven't worked on Friday since we've come back from the New Year — I think the last Friday I worked was maybe in September. I see Friday as a day off, but I also see it as a safety net.

And I don't find myself working later. I thought I would — that was my initial sort of fear, was I going to be working later on the weekends, in the evenings, to make up for that missing day? But now I'm very strict about logging off at 6 p.m.

I miss having more time to chat with coworkers

We probably have fewer meetings now than we had a five-day work week, even if you discount the fact that it's one less day. If those four days are still filled with meetings, it's going to be hard to get work done.

But before the four-day work week, I would've had some more casual, impromptu chats with teammates — we also just had more regular, company-wide meetings. The cadence of those has decreased since the four-day work week. I'm definitely still around people and meeting people regularly enough, but I'd say that bubble is probably a lot smaller.

That's probably one of the things I miss more about the five-day work week: being able to intentionally make that time to connect with more people and not feel like it was going to impact productivity.

It would be challenging to go back to a five-day work week

I've come to really love that extra day. If I was ever to leave Buffer to go elsewhere, it would have to take something really, really special about that company to make me want to work five days. It would be very difficult to switch — not impossible, but it would be difficult.

Burnout feelings used to kick in where you're overworked, you're not taking enough breaks, you're not taking that self-care, but also, you feel like, "I just have to put another hour in here just to get on top of this." Particularly as an engineer, you find you hit challenges and you're bogged down figuring out, "why isn't this working?" Or, "why can't I find this bug?" Or, "why can't I fix this?"

It's not that that doesn't still happen, but you find those answers come quicker because you're more rested, you're not overworked, your brain's operating better, and you're happier. People do their best work when they're happy.

Do you work a four-day week and want to share your story? Email Avery Hartmans at ahartmans@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • The Best Shows of 2022 So Far (and 48 More On the Way)

    Whether you're into murder mystery, superheroes, or scams—lots and lots of scams—there's going to be a great TV show or 10 for you this year.

  • Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, Minnesota Vikings discuss head coach opening

    Pro Football Talk reports that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job.

  • Three-Quarters of Americans Want Biden to Consider ‘All Possible Nominees’ for Supreme Court, New Poll Finds

    A majority of Americans do not support President Biden’s pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court without reviewing all potential candidates, a new poll found.

  • Amazon employees say the only way to get a hefty pay hike is to quit and get rehired

    Amazon employees say they "boomerang," or quit and return in higher-paid roles, since raises can be rare in a culture they say doesn't reward loyalty.

  • Everything You Need to Know About the Health Benefits of Kombucha

    Kombucha is a natural choice when you're craving something fizzy and refreshing — but do the health benefits stack up to the buzzy drink's reputation?

  • San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Time, TV, live stream, betting odds for NFC championship game

    A lot is on the line for the NFC championship game between the Rams and 49ers on Sunday. The winner will punch their ticket to Super Bowl 56.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • 3 Bogus Pieces of Retirement Advice to Ignore

    In the course of your retirement planning, you may come across advice from well-meaning individuals hoping to lead you down the right path. You may have heard that Social Security is rapidly running out of money and that the only way to get a piece of what the program owes you is to claim benefits as soon as you can. If lawmakers don't come up with a fix to that problem, benefit cuts may be in store.

  • How Do Special Payments I Receive After Retirement Affect My Social Security?

    Special payments after you retire can be confusing and might leave you wondering if the Social Security Administration will reduce your benefit because of them. In most cases, special payments are...

  • Are immigrants the ultimate frugal retirees?

    Bo Thao-Urabe arrived in the U.S. in December 1979, at age 6, after her Hmong family had fled Laos and spent three years at a refugee camp in Thailand. “One of the things that I learned in financial literacy was to put money away for yourself first,” says Thao-Urabe, now founder and network director of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL) in St. Paul, Minnesota, an organization that taps into the collective power of Asian American leaders to improve the community. Less appreciated is that America’s foreign-born population is also getting older.

  • Here are the odds you’ll outlive your money

    To put this question another way: What year’s U.S. retirees had the greatest difficulty sustaining their retirement standard of living, relative to any other year’s retirees of the last two centuries? If you’re like almost everyone else, your first guess is the summer of 1929, just prior to that year’s stock market crash. Close runners up include early 2000, just prior to the bursting of the Internet bubble, 1987 prior to that year’s stock market crash, or October 2007 before the Great Financial Crisis.

  • How companies’ business models put workers in a ‘low-wage trap’ — and how to break the cycle

    Employers are often resigned to high turnover in low-wage jobs as a “cost of doing business,” and therefore don’t fully commit to retaining or upskilling workers in those positions, according to a new report published this week. Meanwhile, many workers making low wages want stability and upward mobility at their jobs — but wind up losing out on opportunities to build new skills and advance, and find it difficult to escape poverty even though they have years of work experience. “Many entry-level jobs lead workers to being caught in a low-wage trap, and employers fuel that by designing jobs around the assumption that high levels of turnover are inevitable,” Joseph Fuller, the study’s lead author and a Harvard Business School professor of management practice who co-leads the school’s Managing the Future of Work initiative, told MarketWatch.

  • 3 Signs Your Retirement Savings Will Let You Down

    The monthly benefits you collect from Social Security probably won't be enough to sustain you during retirement. The average senior on Social Security today collects roughly $20,000 a year. The good news is that a healthy 401(k) or IRA balance can help fill that gap and help ensure that you have enough income to maintain a comfortable retirement lifestyle.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the...

  • 93% of Employers Plan to Hire This Year. Take These 4 Steps to Snag an Offer

    Sending out old resumes is a move that could backfire on you. Rather than run that risk, take some time to tweak your resume and make sure it's up to date. Hiring managers often skim resumes (at least initially) rather than read them.

  • 10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

    A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...

  • 3 things that retirees should keep in mind amid higher inflation

    Silvur CEO Rhian Horgan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how inflation impacts retirement planning and savings, how state taxes implicate social security & 401k distributions, and the importance of making the right decisions when retirement ready.

  • 6 Major Companies That Offer Pawternity Leave for Pet Parents

    For most of us, pets aren't possessions. They're family members, only with four legs instead of two. Recognizing this, corporate America has started to implement benefits in the workplace geared...