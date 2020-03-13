I've been working from home for years. For most people, you only need a few things to do it effectively.





An office chair is empty while its sitter works from home.

Meghan Morris/Business Insider

I've been working from home for years, and there's no real "trick" or magic pill to make it easier.

I perform just as well, or better, from home in my sweatpants and working from my couch instead of a desk. But it does take some getting used to.

Thankfully, I don't need to go out and buy anything new or special for my job. All I need is a laptop and an internet connection — two things I already have.

The best tip I can give to people who are new to working from home is to set a hard cut-off time to end the work day. It's easy to keep working and burn yourself out if you don't have your usual commute home to declare the end of the day.

Over time, working from home becomes much, much easier. Of course it takes adjustment — it's a generally new experience and environment for office warriors.

Thankfully, Business Insider lets me work from home a few days of the week so I can avoid my long and expensive commute, and I've been able to successfully do my job partially from home for the last four years without compromise.

And now as businesses and cities across the United States push for employees to work remotely to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, innumerable colleagues and professionals are finding themselves working from home, too. For the vocal some, many are clearly having a hard time. For others who haven't commented about working from home, you're clearly loving it.

As a "WFH" veteran, I've been asked what kinds of rituals and routines I partake in, and what tools I use to perform at home as well as I do at the office. If you were looking to unlock the mystical secrets to working from home effectively, prepare to be sorely disappointed, because there's nothing to it.

Here it is:

Working from home takes a bit of time to get used to.

work from home





Getty Images

I've seen numerous articles and blog posts telling those new to working from hom how to do it. For the most part, these tips and tricks I see all over the place make working from home a bigger deal than it actually is, and I couldn't agree less with most of them.

With that said, the experience of working from home is different for everyone. Do whatever makes you feel most comfortable. If some tips you see elsewhere sound good, give them a shot!

But as I think about how I became so comfortable working from home, I'm realizing that it wasn't always as easy for me. I certainly felt a lot more pressure to perform and be more present at first. But once I showed my employer that I can communicate and perform just as well — or better — as I can from the office, the pressure subsided.

Over time, after just a month or so, working from home became second nature. It's almost like settling into a new office at a new job — there's the initial pressure, stress, and uncertainty, but then you get into a rhythm and flow.

All I really need is a a laptop.

dell xps 13 profile





Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

From my laptop or desktop, I can do 100% of what I need to do for my job. I have a web browser (I'm using Microsoft's Edge, most recently), I have Slack loaded up for staying in constant communication with my team, and I have all the apps and tools I need.

I'm taking more meetings over video chatting services as a result of working from home, and I normally use my laptop's built-in speakers and microphone. But sometimes, I need a headset.

I also have an internet plan, and a WiFi router. And that's basically it. You use what you need. There's no major secret.