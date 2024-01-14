Ivey declares state of emergency for 25 counties ahead of storm

Jan. 14—Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for 25 counties ahead of this week's winter weather.

"We are anticipating unusually cold temperatures in Alabama this week, so I am urging everyone to be prepared, take caution traveling and stay weather aware." — Governor Kay Ivey

The counties include: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Pickens, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

The state of emergency is in effect as of 2:00 p.m. Central, Sunday, January 14.