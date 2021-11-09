IVF embryo mix-up leaves two couples raising each other's babies

Good Morning America

The wedding for Luke Bryan's niece Jordan was a special day, not just for the happy couple, but also for the country superstar himself. "To get to walk Jordan down the aisle was the coolest, literally one of the most emotional things I've ever done," Bryan, 45, told ABC News in an interview for the upcoming special, "Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards." Along with his and wife Caroline's two sons, Beau and Tate, Bryan also helped raise his nieces, Jordan and Kris, and his nephew, Til, after their parents both died.