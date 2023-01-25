Ivory Coast country profile

1
·3 min read
Map of Ivory Coast
Map of Ivory Coast

For more than three decades after its independence from France, Cote D'Ivoire or Ivory Coast was known for its religious and ethnic harmony, as well as its well-developed economy.

The Western African country was hailed as a model of stability. But an armed rebellion in 2002 split the nation in two. Peace deals alternated with renewed violence as the country slowly edged its way towards a political resolution of the conflict.

Despite the instability, Ivory Coast is the world's largest exporter of cocoa beans, and its citizens enjoy a relatively high level of income compared to other countries in the region.

REPUBLIC OF COTE D'IVOIRE: FACTS

  • Capital: Yamoussoukro (political) Abidjan (economic)

  • Area: 322,463 sq km

  • Population: 29,3 million

  • Languages: French, plus Bété, Jula, Baule, Abron, Anyin, Cebaara Senufo and others

  • Life expectancy: 62 years (men) 65 years (women)

LEADERS

President : Alassane Ouattara

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara

Alassane Ouattara has been in power since his predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, was forcibly removed from office after refusing to accept Mr Ouattara's internationally recognised victory in the November 2010 presidential election.

In 2015, Mr Ouattara won a second five-year term with nearly 84% of the vote, in an election described as credible by US observers.

His re-election in 2020 was more controversial, with the opposition boycotting the poll in protest at what they called an unconstitutional third term.

A US-educated economist from the Muslim north, Mr Ouattara served as President Felix Houphouet-Boigny's last prime minister after a long career at the International Monetary Fund.

MEDIA

Ivory Coast TV studio
Ivory Coast public television studio

The government operates the outlets with the widest reach, including TV and radio networks and the main daily newspaper.

The first privately-owned terrestrial TV stations were licensed in 2018.

Press freedom "depends closely on the political context", says Reporters Without Borders.

Read full media profile

TIMELINE

Some key dates in the history of Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast's ex-president Houphouet-Boigny
Ivory Coast was relatively stable and prospered economically under Felix Houphouet-Boigny's three decades at the helm

1842 - France imposes protectorate over coastal zone and later colonizes Ivory Coast.

1944 - Felix Houphouet-Boigny, later to become Ivory Coast's first president, founds a union of African farmers, which develops into the inter-territorial African Democratic Rally and its Ivorian section, the Ivory Coast Democratic Party.

1958 - Ivory Coast becomes a republic within the French Community.

1960 - France grants independence under President Felix Houphouet-Boigny. He holds power until he dies in 1993.

1999 - President Henri Konan Bedie, in power since 1993, is overthrown in a military coup.

2000 - Laurent Gbagbo becomes president after a controversial election.

2002-2007 - Civil war effectively splits country into Muslim rebel-held north and government-controlled Christian south after renegade soldiers try to oust Mr Gbagbo.

2007 - Gbagbo and rebel chief Guillaume Soro of the New Forces sign an agreement to end the crisis.

2010 - Long-delayed presidential elections. Election commission declares Alassane Ouattara the winner of the run-off. Mr Gbagbo refuses to quit. Post-election violence leaves 3,000 people dead and 500,000 displaced.

2016 - Al-Qaeda jihadists attack the beach resort of Grand Bassam, near Abidjan, killing 18 people.

2019 - The International Criminal Court acquits Ivory Coast ex-president Laurent Gbagbo of charges of crimes against humanity over violence following the 2010 election.

Ivory Coast cocoa bean harvest
The country is the world's largest producer of cocoa beans, a key ingredient in chocolate

Recommended Stories

  • Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

    BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. While cars of the past 20 years have gained touchscreens and have plenty of engine- and safety-related computing power, those software features are largely stuck in time once the car rolls off the assembly line.

  • Eurostar trains carrying almost a third fewer passengers

    Boss Gwendoline Cazenave says post-Brexit border checks are causing problems for the train company.

  • Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

    "We are acting in a closely coordinated and concerted manner internationally," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

  • COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for kids, according to new data

    Two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine among school-aged children safely and effectively reduces COVID-19 infection risk as well as associated risks for developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19 related hospitalizations, new data suggests. This study adds evidence to existing studies and "supports the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5-11 years," authors Dr. Jun Yasuhara of the Center for Cardiovascular Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital and Dr. Toshiki Kuno of the Division of Cardiology at Montefiore Medical Center told ABC News. Researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center analyzed rates of COVID-19 infection, symptom severity and vaccine side effects among 10,935,541 vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years compared to 2,635,251 unvaccinated children.

  • Facing 'tipping point,' UNRWA chief seeks Gulf state support

    The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees called Tuesday on rich Gulf countries to chip in more to help educate, house and provide health care for them. Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, made a pitch to diplomats from key donor states to help fund its new $1.6 billion budget request this year — money which will first have to go to mop up a multimillion-dollar deficit. Lazzarini voiced concerns about increased tension, volatility, uncertainty and violence in the region “at a time the agency is struggling to keep afloat its own activities.”

  • BBC film on Indian PM Modi, 2002 riots draws government ire

    Days after India blocked a BBC documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots and banned people from sharing it online, authorities are scrambling to halt screenings of the program at colleges and universities and restrict clips of it on social media, a move that has been decried by critics as an assault on press freedom. Tensions escalated in the capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday at Jamia Millia University, where a student group said it planned to screen the banned documentary, prompting dozens of police equipped with tear gas and riot gear to gather outside campus gates.

  • St. Paul residents frustrated after plow damages property

    A St. Paul homeowner's security camera captured a St. Paul City plow truck on Friday smashing into a few trash bins, knocking them over.

  • Buncombe County businesses still eligible for $16 million loan forgiveness

    More than 400 Buncombe County businesses are still eligible to have millions forgiven through the federal PPP loan program.

  • US reroutes $72M in aid for wages for Lebanese army, police

    The United States is rerouting $72 million of America's assistance to Lebanon to help the country's cash-strapped government boost wages of its soldiers and police officers, the U.S. ambassador said Wednesday. Washington is a key donor of the Lebanese Army and its 80,000 members, providing over $3 billion in military aid since 2006. The announcement Wednesday is the first time the U.S. is allocating funds for wages of security personnel in Lebanon.

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian after attempted stabbing

    Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian officials said, the latest death in a surge of violence. The Israeli military said the Palestinian tried to stab a soldier. The violence comes amid tensions over Israel's new government, it's most right-wing ever.

  • Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

    Romanian prosecutors on Wednesday were carrying out forensic searches of mobile phones and laptops as they look for further evidence in the case of social media personality Andrew Tate, who is detained in the country on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, an official said. Tate, 36, a dual British-U.S. citizen who has nearly 5 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women.

  • The AP Interview: Pope warns of elitist German synod process

    Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that what could be a trailblazing process in the German church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.” Francis, in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples.

  • George Santos Admits 500K Personal Loan to Campaign Wasn’t ‘Personal’

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesGeorge Santos promised reporters a surprise on Tuesday. When he brought coffee and donuts for the journalists staking out his office, it was a letdown. But Santos apparently had another surprise.Late Tuesday afternoon, Santos’ political operation filed a flurry of amended campaign finance reports, telling the feds, among other things, that a $500,000 loan he gave to his campaign didn’t, in fact, come from his personal funds as he’d previously claimed.However, whi

  • Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation

    Senators on both sides of the aisle were caught off guard Tuesday by the news that classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence, materials that were ultimately turned over to the FBI. An attorney for Pence told the National Archives that the former vice president used outside counsel…

  • Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions

    Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’

  • Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

    Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his […]

  • Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary

    Evangelical leaders appear to be stepping back from Trump — and the former president isn't happy.

  • Swarm of Tanks Is Just the Start of Putin’s New Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWestern-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year.Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to sto

  • Trump tries to intervene as Navarro faces trial for defying Jan. 6 committee

    Like Bannon, the former adviser is charged with contempt of Congress for failing to answer subpoenas.

  • Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department

    Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.