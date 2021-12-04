Ivory Coast fights stigma with fashion show for disabled people

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyTwo days after Danielle Ewenin learned that her 23-year-old sister had been found frozen to death in a farmer’s field on the outskirts of Calgary, Alberta, a city in southwestern Canada, she said she sat down with a police officer to try to understand how such a tragedy could have happened.It was February 1982 and Danielle, 22, and her parents were inside a family member’s home in Regina, a city in Saskatchewan, Canada, when the local