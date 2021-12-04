Ivory Coast fights stigma with fashion show for disabled people

The Daily Beast

Oakland County SheriffThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley have been arrested in an industrial building in Detroit after disappearing and failing to turn themselves in on involuntary manslaughter charges, law enforcement said in the early hours of Saturday.“They appeared to be hiding in the building,” Detroit Police Chief James White said after James and Jennifer Crumbley were booked into custody and put in the same lockup where 15-year-old son Ethan is being held.The couple’s sh