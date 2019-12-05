Ivory Coast President Defends CFA Franc as Peers Call for Reform

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Ivory Coast’s leader said the CFA franc is supporting economic stability in West Africa’s Francophone nations, defending the currency at a time when peers are calling for a reform of the payment unit.

Established by France for its African territories after World War II, the franc’s continued use frequently triggers debate about the region’s continued dependence on the former colonial ruler, arguing that the euro-pegged currency is artificially strong and curbs the region’s competitiveness. Its supporters cite the region’s low inflation and the currency’s stability relative to other African nations as reasons for its continued use.

“The fact that we are pegged to the euro, if we borrow euros, by the time to repay them in five or 10 years, the rate is fixed,” President Alassane Ouattara said in a debate with Radio France Internationale. Member nations of the West African Monetary Union do not have big debt problems and “it is thanks to this fixed parity.”

Last month, Beninese President Patrice Talon said the bloc’s eight nations did “unanimously agree” to gain better control over the management the currency and move some reserves from France. Similarly, the heads of state of the six member nations of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa, which uses the same model, said at a Nov. 22 meeting that they wanted to adopt a new payment unit.

President Macky Sall of Senegal, the West African bloc’s largest economy after Ivory Coast, said the franc was more stable than the region’s other currencies, which include the Ghanaian cedi and Nigeria’s naira. Other users of the franc in West Africa include Togo, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

“We can say what we want and maybe change the name, but it remains the best currency,” he said in the broadcast with Ouattara.

