Ivory Coast TV personality convicted for glorifying rape

A popular television personality in Ivory Coast was convicted on Wednesday for glorifying rape and was handed down a one-year suspended prison sentence after he asked a convicted rapist to be a guest on his prime-time show where he would recreate a sexual assault on a mannequin.

The personality, Yves de Mbella was also fined 2 million CFA francs ($3,619) and was barred by the judge from leaving Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s commercial capital area, for a year.

As for the man who was a guest on the program, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

De Mbella apologized for having the guest on the program. During the disturbing segment, he asked the convicted rapist whether his victims “enjoyed it” after he helped him fix the mannequin for the deranged demonstration.

The host claimed that the segment was his attempt at “raising awareness” to sexual assault issues on his show that aired on the private television channel Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirenne (NCI) on Monday, according to CNN.

NCI canceled de Mbella’s show after they apologized for airing the segment. An online petition calling on the network to pull the plug on the show amassed nearly 50,000 signatures.

On Tuesday, Ivory Coast’s communications council also ordered that de Mbella be suspended for a month, adding that the abhorrent segment had given credence to rape and was an attack on the dignity of women.