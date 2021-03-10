Ivory Coast's prime minister dies of cancer in Germany

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivorian Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko died Wednesday of cancer in Germany, the presidency announced, marking the second time within a year that the country's premier has died in office due to illness.

Bakayoko, 56, had been brought to Paris for medical treatment nearly a month ago, and had recently been moved to Germany. A government statement announcing his death was read on national television Wednesday evening.

Bakayoko was chosen last July after then-Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died from a heart problem. Coulibaly was President Alassane Ouattara's chosen successor, and the incumbent leader decided to seek another term in office after his party's preferred candidate died.

Ouattara maintained that the country’s two-term limit for presidents does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.

Opposition parties, though, decried Ouattara's decision to seek a third term and all but one other candidate boycotted the vote, paving the way for his sweeping victory.

The president described Bakayoko as a “great statesman” in presenting his condolences Wednesday.

“The prime minister served Ivory Coast with dedication and selflessness," Ouattara said.

Recommended Stories

  • WTO boss seeks boost for COVID-19 vaccine production, gets backing

    The World Trade Organization's chief on Tuesday called for action on boosting COVID-19 vaccine production in developing countries as several members of the global trade watchdog urged her to hold urgent talks with manufacturers to do so. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who was until recently chair of the board of global vaccine alliance GAVI, took on the top job at the global trade watchdog last week. "The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives," Okonjo-Iweala said at a two-day summit focused on COVID-19 vaccine production, adding that around 130 countries were still waiting for vaccines.

  • Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government

    Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed interim government on Wednesday, in the hopes it will help unify the divided, war-wrecked North African country, and shepherd it through to elections at the end of the year. “This is a historic day,” declared parliament speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of the voting session that took place amid international pressure on Libya’s stakeholders to support a roadmap brokered in a U.N.-led process late last year.

  • Three things we learned: Manchester City – Southampton

    Manchester City weren't at their best (at either end of the field), but the 5-2 scoreline seems to indicate it doesn't matter.

  • Apple to invest $1.2 billion in silicon design center in Germany

    Apple has announced that it plans to increase its corporate spendings in Germany. In particular, the company wants to set up a new facility in Munich, Germany. Called the European Silicon Design Center, the team will focus on 5G and potentially future wireless technologies.

  • Armenia government says top general dismissed, army issues defiant statement

    Armenia's government said the dismissal of a top army general at the centre of a political crisis went into effect on Wednesday, almost two weeks after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired him and accused the military of a coup attempt. The army had demanded Pashinyan quit on Feb. 25, prompting Pashinyan to sack the chief of the army's general staff. The standoff is a major challenge for Pashinyan, who was swept to power by protests in 2018 but has been under fire over his handling of last year's conflict between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • Five officers accused of shooting teen 13 times now face charges, Oklahoma police say

    All of the officers are on paid administrative leave.

  • Chicago Man Arrested After Asking Cop for Directions in Stolen Vehicle

    According to police reports, Lafayette Moore stole the unidentified vehicle from a BP Amoco gas station in East Joliet at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

  • Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

    Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to "terrorists" in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq. Iraq suffers from chronic mismanagement, corruption and a steady level of violence often linked to rivalry between Iran and the United States in the region 18 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Francis has said in the past that weapons manufacturers and traffickers would have to answer to God one day.

  • 'Lukashenko. Goldmine': film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

    The film by the Poland-based opposition news service NEXTA was released as opposition activists gear up for a new round of protests against last year's reelection of Lukashenko, who has ruled for 27 years and calls himself "the people's president". It echoes a video released by allies of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after his jailing which fuelled mass protests in Russia earlier this year.

  • What is moringa? Everything you need to know about the superfood

    This nutrient-dense superfood has been used consistently in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years, so why isn't it on more people’s radar?

  • Georgia Sheriff Reopens Investigation Into Mysterious Death of Kendrick Johnson

    Because people don’t typically die and then roll themselves up in floor mats, the mysterious death of Georgia high school student Kendrick Johnson being written off as a freak accident has never sat right with Black people who are familiar with the case—least of all, Kendrick’s family.

  • 2 brothers arrested in the Capitol insurrection were identified after giving an interview about the riot to a Finnish newspaper, FBI says

    Kevin Cordon, 33, and Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning and charged on a number of counts tied to the January 6 insurrection.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • 10 times Princess Diana spoke candidly about her complicated life as a royal

    "The day I walked down the aisle, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine."

  • Saudi Arabia to take action to protect oil facilities, foreign minister says

    Saudi Arabia will take action to deter attacks on its oil facilities, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, following an attack on the heart of the industry this week by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, also said Riyadh would continue to cooperate with Moscow in the OPEC+ framework to ensure oil prices that are fair for producers and consumers. Oil prices spiked briefly following Sunday's missile and drone assault on the kingdom, including on an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

    Christa Wirthumer-Hoche made the remark while urging countries to wait for European Medicines Agency approval before authorizing it to citizens.

  • UK tabloids called Harry and Meghan's interview the 'worst royal crisis in 85 years,' seemingly forgetting Prince Andrew's alleged sex offenses

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview should be a watershed moment for the British tabloids, but nothing's changed yet.

  • 'WandaVision' director says that fans disappointed by the true identity of Evan Peters' character should be patient

    Director Matt Shakman spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the reaction from fans after they learned about Peters' role on the Marvel show's finale.