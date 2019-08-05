Is IVS Group (BIT:IVS) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that IVS Group S.A. (BIT:IVS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is IVS Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, IVS Group had €484.1m of debt, up from €379.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €117.4m in cash leading to net debt of about €366.7m.

BIT:IVS Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

A Look At IVS Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, IVS Group had liabilities of €186.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €438.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €117.4m and €28.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €479.0m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €358.7m, we think shareholders really should watch IVS Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

IVS Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.5 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Notably, IVS Group's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, which isn't ideal given the debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if IVS Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, IVS Group's free cash flow amounted to 26% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.