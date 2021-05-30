Was an Ivy League student slain in the name of hate?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tracy Smith
·28 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

[This story previously aired on July 20, 2019. It was updated on May 29, 2021.]

In America today the language of hate and prejudice has been inciting violence more and more often. Some of the victims are linked by faith, others by the color of their skin, and still others by sexual orientation. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith has a story about one young man targeted by that kind of hate. Meet Blaze Bernstein. He was 19 years old.

Word spread across Orange County. Blaze Bernstein, brilliant, kind-hearted, Jewish and gay, had come home from college for the holidays and vanished.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: He wanted to spend time with us. He's not gonna just disappear like that.

Tracy Smith: But your thought was?

Gideon Bernstein: Well it was just so highly unusual.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: Where had he been? Who had he gone with? We didn't know. Where is he?

Blaze Bernstein with his parents Gideon and Jeanne Pepper Bernstein.
Blaze Bernstein with his parents Gideon and Jeanne Pepper Bernstein.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: We had a happy life. We really did. We had good -- many, many good memories.

The memories and magic that remain began when the baby was born.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: That night I dreamt that his name was Blaze.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: And the first time I saw him, I looked in his eyes. … Something about this baby, he's gonna change the world someday. In his own way, he did change the world. He already has.

It was 1998 when Jeanne Pepper Bernstein and Gideon Bernstein welcomed their first of three children, Blaze, into their Orange County, California, home -- an oasis of love and creativity.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I call him a unicorn … He was magnificently creative.

Raiah Rofsky: We were best friends when we were very young, yeah.

Tracy Smith: What'd you learn about Blaze? What'd you know about him?

Raiah Rofsky: Blaze was always a very kind and caring person. He was always a very cuddly kid.

Cuddly and creative, it was no surprise to Raiah Rofsky when Blaze joined her for high school at OCSA -- the Orange County School of the Arts.

Raiah Rofsky: It's very prestigious. …It's known for getting a quality arts education with a quality academic education.

Claire Velau: Blaze was honestly one of the smartest people I've ever met.

Another classmate, Claire Velau, also knew Blaze was more than brilliant.

Claire Velau: Something that was really unique about Blaze is he always made you feel important … Like, if you were talking to him, like you knew he was actually listening.

For Blaze, OCSA was a feast of educational riches.

Eric Tryon | OCSA teacher: He was just like a beam of light.

Eric Tryon taught his student about writing, which became Blaze's focus.

Eric Tyron: He wanted to do the work, which you can't always say for kids that age … that's a dream student.

And then there was another classmate, Sam Woodward.

Philip Schwadron | OCSA teacher: He was just a very serious guy. He didn't crack jokes. Didn't laugh at jokes.

Philip Schwadron taught Sam acting.

Philip Schwadron: He wanted to do a monologue about the military. He wanted to play an Army guy, a general or something.

In a school that embraced tolerance and diversity, many thought Sam had deeply troubling ideas.

Raiah Rofsky: I have a friend who was in a playwriting class with him, and they were reading "Raisin in the Sun" and they all got their individual copies. When everybody gave theirs back, he had had the "N" word written all through it.

Racist scrawls in the classic American drama about the struggles of a black family.

Tracy Smith: He had a reputation of being what?

Raiah Rofsky: Racist, homophobic, sexist.

But for Rofsky, one particular incident is impossible to shake.

Raiah Rofsky: He was drawing guns in his notebook in class.

Tracy Smith: Did you say anything?

Raiah Rofsky: No.

Tracy Smith: But you thought--

Raiah Rofsky: This is terrifying.

Tracy Smith: What were people saying about Sam?

Raiah Rofsky: People were saying that they wouldn't be surprised if he came and shot up the school.

Tracy Smith: People said that about him?

Raiah Rofsky: Yes. And I felt that too. He's gonna be that kid.

Tracy Smith: Did Sam stay at OCSA?

Raiah Rofsky: He left after sophomore year of high school.

Tracy Smith: And did you find out why?

Raiah Rofsky: No.

At the Orange County School of the Arts, a school that embraced tolerance and diversity, many thought Sam Woodward had deeply troubling ideas.&#xa0;
At the Orange County School of the Arts, a school that embraced tolerance and diversity, many thought Sam Woodward had deeply troubling ideas.

Sam Woodward transferred to a more traditional high school. Blaze went on at OCSA, learning more about his world. He had already learned a key thing about himself.

Tracy Smith: So you guys were kind of walking down the beach alone together and he came out to you?

Raiah Rofsky: Yeah. Yeah.

Tracy Smith: Did you get the sense that Blaze had told anyone else that he thought he was bi?

Raiah Rofsky: I don't think that he did. He was kind of upset to say it.

Tracy Smith: Something that clearly was a big secret for him.

Raiah Rofsky: Yeah, you know coming out to yourself is a really mature, difficult thing to do.

Tracy Smith: And what did you tell him?

Raiah Rofsky: I told him, "It's OK. If you like boys that's totally fine. Love who you love."

And while he hadn't yet come out to his parents, Gideon and Jeanne sensed Blaze might be gay.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: We went up to him and said, "Listen, whatever your situation is, we embrace it. We love you. We don't care."

Gideon Bernstein: "We love you for whoever you are."

It was late summer 2016 and Blaze, who'd already achieved so much, was headed to an Ivy League School, the University of Pennsylvania. There'd be new friends, mentors and challenges. And Blaze seemed ready for it all.

Grayson Honan | Blaze's friend: I can still remember, like he was wearing this really cool overall outfit the first time I met him [laughs].

Tracy Smith: Overalls?

Grayson Honan: Yeah.

Tracy Smith: Took some fashion risks it sounds like.

Grayson Honan: Yeah.

Amy Marcus | Blaze's friend: But he didn't care.

College friends Amy Marcus and Grayson Honan sensed, even by Ivy League standards, Blaze was something special.

Amy Marcus: The track that he was headed down was psychology, and he was really, really excited to do some psychological research, especially into happiness, which I thought was really cool. He was also an incredible writer.

And a gourmet chef. He now was also considering a career in medicine.

Grayson Honan: He wanted to help as many people as he could and it was really impressive to see.

During Winter break 2017, Blaze came home to Southern California.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: It was a much anticipated visit. He was really looking forward to being with us, too.

There were holiday celebrations. Then, sometime on the night of Jan. 2, 2018, Blaze left the house.

Tracy Smith: So that night, when did you realize that he was missing?

Gideon Bernstein: We didn't.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I didn't know that night.

Gideon Bernstein: We didn't even know. We thought he slept in and the next day we were --

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I had my aha moment when I was at the dental appointment.

The next day, Blaze was due to meet his mom for a dentist appointment. But Blaze never showed up and wasn't answering his cell phone.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I called Gideon … he asked me if Blaze had ever come home the night before. And I screamed out, "I don't know!"

Gideon Bernstein: That's when I just basically just rushed outta the office and came home.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: We both did. We flew home.

Blaze's parents rushed home and checked his room.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: His wallet. His retainers. His keys.

Gideon Bernstein: Those were all still at the house.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: His glasses. Yeah, all of that stuff was at the house.

They called the police, and then tried to log on to Blaze's social media accounts.

Gideon Bernstein: …and then we just jumped on his computer, tried to get into his, you know, files and this was a big challenge for us.

With the help of family and friends, Jeanne and Gideon got access to Blaze's Snapchat account. That's where they discovered that Blaze had sent his home address to someone: Sam Woodward, Blaze's one-time classmate.

Raiah Rofsky: The only reason I could think of Sam meeting up with Blaze is because either number one, he wanted to hook up with him, or two, because he was planning to murder him.

THE SEARCH FOR BLAZE

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis nurtured Blaze's spirit at Orange County's University Synagogue.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: …a good heart, a good soul. That's what Blaze had. …within less than a day of Blaze being missing, word spread.

Borrego Park became the center of the search.

Lt. Brad Valentine | Orange County Sheriff's Dept. [to reporters]: So it's gonna be a slow, tedious search as they get out there and beat the bushes and look for any signs of him.

Edgy hours turned into anxious days.

Gideon Bernstein [to reporters]: We're here today to get your help to find our son.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein [to reporters]: Please keep your eyes open for my baby. I want him home with me. Now.

All Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein had to go on was that clue they found on Blaze's computer: their home address sent out to a seeming stranger: Sam Woodward.

Gideon Bernstein: We never heard the name.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: We never heard the name before.

Raiah Rofsky: It was already terrifying that I found out that Blaze was missing. But it was even more terrifying to find out he was with Sam Woodward.

Tracy Smith: Why?

Raiah Rofsky: Because he was literally known as being a crazy, homophobic, racist guy.

Sam Woodward
Sam Woodward

Sam Woodward, now a college drop-out, was working part-time and living at home.

Orange County cops went to meet him.

Sam Woodward couldn't have been more cooperative. He told Blaze's parents and police that he and Blaze came to Borrego Park to hang out. And according to Sam, after awhile Blaze walked down a path alone and disappeared into the brush. The search for Blaze Bernstein heated up.

/ Credit: Gideon Bernstein/Facebook
/ Credit: Gideon Bernstein/Facebook

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: We printed up thousands and thousands of fliers that people in the congregation put up on wall boards, coffeehouses, on poles and everything.

Raiah Rofsky: There was a Facebook page, "Find Blaze Bernstein." There were like helicopter searches.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: The police are looking. Everybody's looking.

NEWS REPORT: The search for Blaze Bernstein went airborne Sunday with more than a dozen drone pilots.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I really didn't know if we would ever find him --

Gideon Bernstein: As the days passed it became more and more difficult.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: And I thought we're never gonna know. We're never going to know what happened exactly. We're never going to figure it out. [Pauses, shakes her head] Yeah. That's what I thought.

Raiah Rofsky: And I just got this gut feeling in my stomach. That I just—I just thought to myself, "Oh my God."

Blaze Bernstein and Raiah Rofsky&#xa0; / Credit: Bernstein Family
Blaze Bernstein and Raiah Rofsky / Credit: Bernstein Family

From day one, Blaze's oldest friend had an instinct that chilled.

Raiah Rofsky: I immediately thought, "He's dead. He's dead."

Tracy Smith: Just from hearing that he was with Sam?

Raiah Rofsky: Yes.

It was day seven since Blaze last left home. A family and a community were beyond frustrated. Detectives had searched Borrego Park over and over again. But they decided to give it one more look. In the pouring rain, hidden under a large tree branch was a mound of dirt. Under the wet caked earth lay Blaze Bernstein.

Missing student Blaze Bernstein found dead, case investigated as homicide

Gideon Bernstein [to reporters]: Needless to say our family is devastated by the news. …We, like so many of you around the world, loved Blaze and we wanted nothing more than to seek his safe return.

Tony Rackauckas | Former Orange County D.A.: [to reporters] This is a senseless murder of a young man who possessed the combination of a high-caliber mind and the heart of a poet.

Tracy Smith: How did Blaze Bernstein die?

Tony Rackauckas: He was stabbed multiple times in the neck -- 19 stab wounds in the neck.

Tracy Smith: What does that tell you?

Tony Rackauckas: Well it tells me that there was a lot of hate.

Raiah Rofsky: All I could think of was just, "I knew it. I knew it. I knew it."

Tracy Smith: You knew.

Raiah Rofsky: I knew.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: Then the funeral happened … And it was shattering.

Friends, family gather to remember Blaze Bernstein

The grief seemed to stretch across Orange County -- neighbors, friends, strangers, teachers.

Neighbor [tying a blue ribbon around a tree]: We're hugging them right now. We're all hugging them. This is our big giant hug to them.

Eric Tryon | Teacher: It was devastating to hear. And it's so horrifying to think about what happened.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: And not stabbed once or twice, but over and over and over again in a crazed angry murderous rage.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I just try not to think about what that really meant. I don't think that I physically can deal with the trauma of what's happened yet.

REPORTER: Can you tell us what happened to Blaze?

SAM WOODWARD: [Grunts] No comment.

REPORTER: Were you there when he disappeared?

SAM WOODWARD: No comment. [Goes inside house and shuts the door]

Days after Blaze Bernstein's body was found, investigators were ready to take the next step.

Sam Woodward was arrested charged with murder with the personal use of a knife days after Blaze Bernstein&#39;s body was found. / Credit: KCBS
Sam Woodward was arrested charged with murder with the personal use of a knife days after Blaze Bernstein's body was found. / Credit: KCBS

REPORTER MICHELE GILE | CBS LOS ANGELES: Undercover officers made their move on Sam Woodward this afternoon as he pulled out of his Newport Beach driveway and went down the road. They pulled that car over and arrested him.

D.A. Tony Rackaukas: Sam Woodward was charged with murder with the personal use of a knife.

Woodward pleaded not guilty.

A community -- a school, a synagogue, and a family were in shock.

But another community – small, twisted with sick rage -- greeted the news of Blaze Bernstein's brutal murder in a very different way.

Former Atomwaffen member: He killed a Jew. Like, was there a party? No, but like did people joke about it? Yeah. Everyone celebrated him.

Everyone in the hate group this man belonged to. They say they are Nazis. And they rejoiced for one of their own, Sam Woodward.

Former Atomwaffen member: I never physically met the guy but I knew him online.

For months, "48 Hours" has been trying to learn more about the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen from the inside.

Former Atomwaffen member: Like, he killed a gay Jew.

And finally, a one-time member agreed to talk. The words are unimaginable, but to understand Atomwaffen we felt it necessary to hear some of the hate.

Former Atomwaffen member [via Skype]: You know, he killed two birds with one stone essentially.

Tracy Smith: Which is even better in Atomwaffen's eyes?

Former Atomwaffen member: Yeah, of course.

Joanna Mendelson: It's dangerous. Their ideology is at the core deeply hateful.

Joanna Mendelson has spent close to 20 years monitoring the dark world of extreme hate at the Los Angeles office of the Anti-Defamation League.

Joanna Mendelson: It's important that we shine a very bright light on these groups and understand them for what they are. Not to glorify them and not to give them any more notoriety than they already have.

Tracy Smith: But at the same time, to be able to recognize what they're doing?

Joanna Mendelson: We have to be able to call them out.

Jake Hanrahan | Journalist: Atomwaffen is essentially a extreme, extreme, far-right militant neo-Nazi group in America. And their end goal is … the destruction of America as a whole.

WHY?

Tracy Smith: How would you describe Blaze?

Richard Bernstein: He had a lot of imagination. And very curious.

It's a truth as timeless as the human family.

Leah Bernstein: We just loved him.

There is no love like the love of a grandparent for a grandchild. And so it was for Leah and Richard Bernstein, and their grandson Blaze.

Leah and Richard Bernstein reminisce over photos of their beloved grandson, Blaze. / Credit: CBS News
Leah and Richard Bernstein reminisce over photos of their beloved grandson, Blaze. / Credit: CBS News

Leah Bernstein: I feel that he lives in our heart. And every night I have a difficult time going to sleep because I always think of him before I go to sleep.

Richard Bernstein: I think the world lost a beautiful soul.

The evidence marking the loss of that soul was revealed when the heavens opened up and the rain came down.

Leah Bernstein: If not the rain, we would have never known what happened to him … The person that murdered him made like a, you know --

Richard Bernstein: Grave.

Leah Bernstein: -- a grave and covered him all with mud, so the rain uncovered his face.

Then, in Borrego Park, where Blaze ended up with one-time classmate Sam Woodward, investigators found Blaze's phone. And in Woodward's car ...

Tony Rackauckas: The blood on the headliner belonged to both Sam Woodward and Blaze Bernstein.

Tracy Smith: Blaze Bernstein's blood was in Sam Woodward's car?

Tony Rackauckas: Yes. Yes.

Tracy Smith: And then they went on to search the house?

Tony Rackauckas: Yes.

Tracy Smith: What kind of forensic evidence did they gather?

Tony Rackauckas: There was a knife … The knife had blood on it … Blaze Bernstein's blood on the knife.

Gideon Bernstein: [In tears] Just wanna know why.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I don't -- I don't even wanna know because I'm not gonna like that answer.

But it's "the why" Blaze was murdered that makes an unbearable loss almost unspeakable -- and transforms his murder into a national issue.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: It's very alarming that this is happening … This is atrocious hate. It's just right there.

Jake Hanrahan: Sam Woodward was … absolutely, definitely … a member of Atomwaffen Division.

"48 Hours" spoke via Skype with British journalist and CBS News consultant Jake Hanrahan. For Hanrahan, the arrest of Woodward brought an awful confirmation: Atomwaffen was right at home glorifying an accused killer.

Jake Hanrahan: Oh yeah. Absolutely. They made T-shirts using Sam Woodward's mug shot.

Hanrahan had been reporting on Atomwaffen for nearly two years. They weren't all that hard to find. Hanrahan obtained their secret chat logs and first made note of an angry college dropout, Sam Woodward.

Jake Hanrahan: Doing like Nazi salutes next to other members of Atomwaffen.

Former Atomwaffen member: I joined Atomwaffen in 2016

Tracy Smith: Did you consider yourself a neo-Nazi?

Former Atomwaffen member: I just considered myself a Nazi.

The man Hanrahan introduced "48 Hours" to wouldn't tell us his name or dare to show his face. He claims to have been a member of Atomwaffen for more than a year.

Former Atomwaffen member: I joined Atomwaffen because of the militancy and the brotherhood that they offered

Tracy Smith: Brotherhood.

Former Atomwaffen member: Yeah. It was like a camaraderie type of feeling … common interests.

Tracy Smith: And those interests were hating other groups, hating Jews, hating gays, hating blacks?

Former Atomwaffen member: Yeah. Oh yeah.

Joanna Mendelson | Anti-Defamation League: This is some of the most intense and some of the most extreme rhetoric that I've seen in a long time.

Atomwaffen began in Florida in 2015. The group believes that the so-called alt-right that converged at the violent 2017 demonstration in Charlottesville doesn't go nearly far enough.

Former Atomwaffen member: They don't even like to be associated with the alt right at all. They hate the Alt Right.

Joanna Mendelson: Their rhetoric and their ideology is white supremacy on steroids … In fact, the name of Atomwaffen translates in German to atomic weapon.

Tracy Smith: We'll just obliterate you.

Joanna Mendelson: We'll wipe you out.

According to investigators, Sam Woodward, a privileged upper middle class kid from Southern California, was drawn to this ideology -- drawn to Atomwaffen's heroes: Adolf Hitler, Charles Manson, Timothy McVeigh and James Mason, author of Atomwaffen's favorite neo-Nazi publication, "Siege." Woodward went to meet him.

Former Atomwaffen member: Did I think that like, this guy was going to do something like this? Honestly, I wasn't surprised.

And by 2017, Sam Woodward, at times sporting his absurd Atomwaffen mask, attended their version of a corporate retreat.

Joanna Mendelson: Hate camps have occurred across the country, involving Atomwaffen members.

Joanna Mendelson: They talk about cutting telephone wires and power grids. And shutting down the system. A system that they detest.

The images and ambitions are surreal, but their hatred could not be more real.

Jake Hanrahan: They want to kill, obviously, first and foremost Jews. They want to kill gays.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: There were people congratulating this accused killer, for what he has done, killing my son. Congratulating him.

Jake Hanrahan: They call him the gay, the one-man gay, Jew wrecking ball. You know, like kind of reveling in this idea that he's killed this gay, Jewish kid.

Nazi "wannabes" laughing at the murder of Blaze in Orange County.

Tracy Smith: "LOL OC."

Joanna Mendelson: "LOL OC." Laughing at the fact that Blaze Bernstein's life was extinguished.

Former Atomwaffen member: Everyone in Atomwaffen believes Jewish people just need to be wiped off the face of the earth.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis : As the story unfolded that the murder was related to homophobia and anti-Semitism, well then the anger in the community and the anxiety ratcheted up.

Tracy Smith: Do you think that Blaze was murdered because he was gay, and because he was Jewish?

Raiah Rofksy:Yes, 100 percent.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: Permission has been granted for the ugliest kind of racism, anti-Semitism, immigrant bashing and hatred.

Joanna Mendelson: We used to monitor these groups that lurked in the shadows. But today they are emerging front and center.

Tracy Smith: Had you ever heard of Atomwaffen before this?

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: No. But we should have. Because we're a perfect target for that group.

A perfect target for today's Nazi, just as Blaze's grandma Leah, a Holocaust survivor, was so many years ago. A little Jewish girl forced by Hitler's Nazis to wear a yellow star.

Leah Bernstein: Yes. We did wear the stars.

Tracy Smith: You all had to wear the stars. You've seen a lot.

Leah Bernstein: Quite a bit.

Tracy Smith: It's a horrible irony, that what you escaped is.

Leah Bernstein: Is following me. Yeah.

THE TENTACLES OF HATE

Clear across the country from where Sam Woodward morphed into an Atomwaffen Nazi, Nick Giampa grew up with his own set of insecurities and issues that eventually led him to find Atomwaffen's online propaganda.

Emily: By the time he was in second grade Nicholas wasn't your ordinary little boy.

Nick's sister Emily and her husband Chris stuck by Nick. They say he was bipolar and suffered from other psychological issues.

Chris: He was in one school in the second grade, another school in the third grade, another school in the fourth grade. I think it was eight or nine different schools.

Emily: Nicholas was bullied, called a freak, called a retard, stupid, dumb.

Emily: He thought he was invisible. He said, "Nobody ever sees me. Nobody ever calls my phone. …He was a lonely child on the internet.

Nick Giampa / Credit: Facebook
Nick Giampa / Credit: Facebook

A perfect profile to be vulnerable to the postings of a hate group. Still, in his junior year of high school, Nick's life changed in a positive way.

Emily: It was such a self confidence boost, like "Wow, I found someone that loves me."

Chris: Everything in the world was going good for him.

Nick had his first-ever girlfriend, a classmate. "48 Hours" agreed not to show her face. She was the 16-year-old daughter of a Reston, Virginia, couple -- Scott Fricker and his wife Buckley Kuhn Fricker.

Deb Merriner: She was always learning, always wanting to see if she could figure out how to serve people better.

Buckley Kuhn Fricker was a lawyer-turned-advocate for the elderly. Deb Merriner was her assistant.

Scott and Buckley Kuhn Fricker / Credit: Facebook
Scott and Buckley Kuhn Fricker / Credit: Facebook

Deb Merriner: They were amazing parents. …I was blown away by the dedication to making sure their kids were raised right.

Justin Jouvenal | Washington Post crime reporter: It was three days before Christmas.

911 CALL: Caller is still upstairs with her boyfriend. Shots fired.

Justin Jouvenal: And I got a call from the office very early in the morning, saying that there had been this horrific double murder in a fairly upscale neighborhood just outside of D.C.

Washington Post crime reporter Justin Jouvenal would learn about the rich family values of Scott and Buckley and the bankrupt ideology of Atomwaffen.

Justin Jouvenal: So I jumped in my car early that morning and made my way out to the neighborhood and began reporting on what happened.

According to Nick Giampa's own family, just hours earlier, Nick grabbed a gun from his home, and drove to the Fricker's home.

A house decked out for the holidays.

Justin Jouvenal: There was yellow crime tape up around the house … There were snowflakes on the house. Christmas wreathes. …Detectives going in and out, crime scene investigators.

Buckley and Scott Fricker had been shot to death in their own home, likely in front of their 16-year-old daughter -- Nick Giampa's first girlfriend.

Justin Jouvenal: It was absolutely horrific

The daughter was not shot. But Nick Giampa was in the house, still alive after allegedly shooting himself through the skull. A trail of blood led to Atomwaffen.

Joanna Mendelson: Nick Giampa allegedly killed his girlfriend's parents because they found out about his white supremacist beliefs.

Tracy Smith: And they told her not to date him anymore?

Joanna Mendelson: They forbade their daughter from dating him.

Justin Jouvenal: The daughter agreed to stop seeing her boyfriend. …This set him off.

Buckley, a concerned and involved mom, had confronted her daughter after discovering Nick's retweets of Atomwaffen on her daughter's phone. The teenage girl had nothing to do with Atomwaffen, but Nick was sharing their racist posts.

Justin Jouvenal: Very slick propaganda, which they've pushed out via social media, that's been picked up by people who are, you know perhaps, vulnerable.

Emily: It was a way for Nicholas to be the bully for once.

Former Atomwaffen member: If you're looking at their propaganda … they're seeking to attract ostracized youth and outcast youth. Especially … white kids that are just bullied.

Chris: That was just him trying to get a rise outta people on the internet … And that's what he did.

The boy who once felt invisible, had found a horrendous way to get the world's attention.

Chris: Nicholas was not part of any Atomwaffen group. He was never part of that.

Former Atomwaffen member: He was an initiate in the Virginia chapter … You can't say Nick was a member of AW But you can say Nick was an initiate in AW.

Chris: I don't think he would ever be part of any Atomwaffen group. This was my little brother.

But just as they did when Blaze Bernstein was murdered, Atomwaffen's small membership of Nazi wannabes mocked a murder -- this time the unconscionable killing of Scott and Buckley Kuhn Fricker.

Former Atomwaffen member: Yeah. They made Nick Giampa propaganda.

Justin Jouvenal: They sent out a tweet with his picture superimposed on a Kalashnikov.

Sam Woodward allegedly embraced Atomwaffen. Nick Giampa was infected by far more casual contact. But in each case, the Nazi cancer proved deadly.

Joanna Mendelson: They reaffirm hate, they desensitize the viewer, and they create a sense of normalcy.

Tracy Smith: That this is OK.

Joanna Mendelson: This is acceptable.

Tracy Smith: Do you think if Buckley and Scott hadn't found those Nazi images on their daughter's phone, would they still be alive today?

Jake Hanrahan: [Sighs] Probably.

FIGHTING HATE WITH LOVE

Detectives say Sam Woodward went online trolling gay men, pretending he was interested in a sexual hookup. But the former D.A. believes it wasn't a hookup Sam had in mind with Blaze Bernstein; it was a setup for murder.

Tracy Smith: Does it seem like Sam is sexually conflicted himself?

Tony Rackauckas | Former Orange County D.A.: He doesn't claim to be sexually conflicted. He claims to be somebody who hates gays and wants to cause harm to them.

Jake Hanrahan: In fact on his Tinder he said, "I'm going hunting." …The kid was planning to kill someone because of his ideology.

On Aug. 2, 2018, the Orange County D.A. added an enhancement to the charges against Sam Woodward in the murder of Blaze Bernstein. From Blaze's family to his friends, no one was surprised by the D.A.'s decision:

Tony Rackauckas [to reporters]: This increases the maximum penalty to life without the possibility of parole. We will prove that Woodward killed Blaze because Blaze was gay.

After police seized physical evidence, including an Atomwaffen mask in Sam Woodward&#39;s car, they found a trove of Nazi hate on his phone and computer.
After police seized physical evidence, including an Atomwaffen mask in Sam Woodward's car, they found a trove of Nazi hate on his phone and computer.

After police seized physical evidence, including an Atomwaffen mask in Woodward's car, they found a trove of Nazi hate on his phone and computer.

Former Atomwaffen member: They found evidence of Sam being involved in Atomwaffen.

Blaze's murder was now considered a hate crime.

Tony Rackauckas: Sam Woodward is a hater. …He hates homosexuals. He hates people who are Jewish. He hates people of all different kinds of categories who are not white.

For Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein, it deepened the darkest tragedy.

Gideon Bernstein [to reporters]: Today we suffer an added layer of pain from learning that he was likely killed simply because of who he was as a human being.

For Blaze's oldest friend Raiah Rofsky, who is Jewish and identifies as bisexual, it brings an unsettling fear.

Raiah Rofsky: I have to be careful and I'm terrified.

Tracy Smith: You truly feel unsafe.

Raiah Rofsky: I do.

Rabbi Arnold Rachlis: There has to be zero tolerance of homophobia, zero tolerance of racism, of anti-Semitism, of immigrant bashing.

For Blaze's grandma Leah, who wore that yellow Nazi star, sadness and belief blend into one.

Leah Bernstein: It's very painful. It's very, very hard.

Tracy Smith: After seeing all this, are you hopeful?

Leah Bernstein: I'm very hopeful. Because there are lots of good people in the world.

And at least one new way to fight hate with love.

Leah Bernstein: Well, we BlazeItForward.

Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein are channeling their grief into kindness through #BlazeitForward and a memorial scholarship in Blaze&#39;s name. / Credit: CBS News
Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein are channeling their grief into kindness through #BlazeitForward and a memorial scholarship in Blaze's name. / Credit: CBS News

BlazeItForward. Just days after they learned of their son's death, the Bernsteins made the remarkable decision to channel their grief into kindness.

Gideon Bernstein: Let's do something where we go onto this, you know, BlazeItForward Facebook page and tell people to give money to some charity.

Gideon and Jeanne targeted foster care kids and at-risk youth.

They raised money for a scholarship at OSCA, the high school where Blaze shined so bright.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein [at scholarship event]: We are delighted to award two scholarships this year from the Blaze Bernstein memorial endowment scholarship.

Thousands of friends and strangers gathered to honor Blaze.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I want to do my piece to repair the world in Blaze's honor and to promote his legacy.

As they embraced each other, their community "Blazed it" right back.

Pride Parade Organizer [addressing parade goers]: This parade is rededicated as our community's official Blaze Forward OC LGBT Pride Parade

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein [addressing parade goers]: We thank you for giving us this honor. For honoring my son and his memory and for Blazing It Forward.

BlazeItForward. It's much more than a slogan. It is now a calling, a new way of life for Jeanne and Gideon Bernstein. At its heart is finding some sort of silver lining in an unspeakable tragedy. And at Orange County's Pride Day, the spirit of BlazeItForward is everywhere. It's a promise made to a young man targeted by hate, now inspiring love.

And perhaps steering one hater away from the poison that is Atomwaffen.

Tracy Smith: Do you feel like you owe Blaze Bernstein's family an apology?

Former Atomwaffen member: Yes, I do.

And if he is to be believed, because of the murder of Blaze Bernstein he says he's no longer a Nazi and has quit Atomwaffen.

Tracy Smith: You could say something now.

Former Atomwaffen member: To them?

Tracy Smith: Sure.

Former Atomwaffen member: Yeah, so, I'm so sorry that -- I'm so sorry that this happened to your son … I would like to see AW brought down. I would like to see Sam put behind bars for life.

&#xa0;In Borrego Park, where Blaze Bernstein&#39;s light was extinguished, people from around the world leave stones in his memory. / Credit: Bernstein family
In Borrego Park, where Blaze Bernstein's light was extinguished, people from around the world leave stones in his memory. / Credit: Bernstein family

In Borrego Park, where Blaze Bernstein's light was extinguished, people from around the world leave stones in his memory.

Leah Bernstein: It's beautiful.

Richard Bernstein: You see all the stones, you feel the love.

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: I think that sometimes I dream. I can't control that. And I dream. And I wake up. And it [sighs] just haunts me. Those dreams can haunt me for days.

Tracy Smith: Dreams about?

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein: About my son. Just him, alive.

Sam Woodward's trial is expected to take place later this year.

Produced by James Stolz and Gayane Keshishyan Mendez. Michelle Fanucci is the field producer. Grayce Arlotta-Berner, Marcus Balsam and Phil Tangel are the editors. Peter Schweitzer is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer.

Blaze Bernstein remembered for his generosity and spirit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry privately

2 killed and more than 20 wounded in Florida shooting

Recommended Stories

  • At least 2 dead and over 20 injured in South Florida shooting

    Florida police are looking for three men who fired into a crowd of concertgoers early Sunday in South Florida. The shooting left more than 20 injured and at least two dead. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

  • The LA mayor’s ‘jinx:’ Garcetti could leave for India as city faces host of challenges

    Eric Garcetti, who may join the Biden administration, would leave behind a thorny legacy in the megacity Eric Garcetti speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The question has loomed over Los Angeles politics for years: when will the mayor resign? Pundits have long predicted that Eric Garcetti, the mayor with clear ambitions for higher office, would not finish out his second term. Now, it seems likely that the Democrat running the second largest city in the US will be stepping down more than a year early – with widespread reports that Joe Biden has selected him as his ambassador to India. If confirmed, Garcetti, 50, will be leaving behind a thorny legacy in a megacity facing a confluence of challenges: a warming climate, congestion and air pollution, a housing crisis, gentrification battles and some of the worst economic inequality in America. LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career Jessica Levinson While he has enacted major policies on climate and transit, he could be departing amid a sexual harassment case in his office and at a time when his popularity in the heavily Democratic city has slipped. Garcetti has increasingly become a target of progressive groups over his policies on policing, homelessness, and other racial justice issues. “LA is facing some serious problems, and I think he understands that this isn’t a record that he is going to want for the rest of his career,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola law professor. “It is hard to run for higher office when your most recent resume line is mayor of LA. He’s made the calculation that … he has to enter the national or international stage before he comes back home to try [to] move up the political ladder.” Garcetti, the son of a former LA district attorney, served as a city councilman before being elected mayor in 2013 on a “back to basics” platform of increasing jobs and fixing city streets. He had initially considered a 2020 White House run and later joined the Biden campaign as a co-chair. When it was rumored last year that he was under consideration for a cabinet position (possibly transportation or housing secretary), Black Lives Matter LA and other activist groups began holding loud, daily protests outside Getty House, the mayor’s residence, urging Biden not to pick a “self-seeking mayor for a cabinet position in which he is completely unqualified”. Protesters meet outside Eric Garcetti’s home to protest his proposed funding of the Los Angeles police department. Photograph: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock The mayor announced he would not be taking a secretary job in December, citing the city’s rapidly worsening Covid catastrophe. Garcetti, the youngest mayor in LA in more than a century, would likely defend his record by pointing to his leadership during Covid, his efforts to stabilize the economy, his bid to bring the Olympics to LA in 2028, and his green jobs plan, said Levinson. It remains to be seen how the Olympics will impact the city, with opponents arguing that the games would accelerate displacement, gentrification and inequality. The LA Times editorial board recently urged Garcetti to stay, praising his “vision for a more livable, transit-oriented, environmentally and technologically friendly city” and his success at passing a new earthquake safety law. Carlo De La Cruz, California deputy for the Sierra Club’s My Generation Campaign, praised the mayor’s goals of 100% clean energy by 2045 and committing to an entirely electric fleet for garbage trucks: “It’s an achievement that I think people will remember as a critical shift … that will create ripple effects for the west coast and hopefully the nation.” The mayor succeeded in pushing a key transportation funding measure in 2016 and set commendable goals for improved mobility and safer streets, said Juan Matute, the deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. But the execution of his plans has been slow and haphazard, he said. “There was a lot of promise for changing mobility in southern California that came through in plans … but they’ve fallen short of implementation,” according to Matute. It’s his legacy on homelessness, however, that could haunt him for years, contributing to what some commentators have called the “jinx” of the LA mayor job, which has not generally led to higher office, observers say. “We are seeing homeless encampments increasing everywhere,” said Stephen “Cue” Jn-Marie, a pastor at Skid Row, the epicenter of the crisis. “His legacy with us is a total failure. The issue of housing is not taken seriously in this city, because this city has never taken Black people seriously … and Garcetti is more concerned with getting people off the street and out of sight than getting people housed.” There are more than 41,000 homeless people in the city, according to last year’s count, and more than a thousand unhoused people die on the street each year in LA county. The pastor said Garcetti had been too focused on forcing people into shelters and relying on law enforcement instead of providing long-term housing solutions. He pointed to the 2015 LAPD fatal shooting of an unhoused Skid Row resident, Charly Africa Keunang, amid a Safer Cities initiative, which funded officer patrols in the neighborhood. Most recently, city leaders faced intense scrutiny for the eviction of a homeless community from a popular park, aided by police. Tents lined up on 4th Street on Skid Row, downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Garcetti has recently touted his proposed $1bn budget for homelessness, which would go to new housing projects, homelessness prevention and eviction defense programs and the expansion of services and cleanup teams. He also made national headlines with his announcement of a basic income program that could be the largest in the nation. But racial justice groups have been pressing the mayor to redirect funds away from LAPD and into services and programs, and while there has been some reallocation, Garcetti, in what could be his final days, has pushed a police budget increase. Garcetti was co-opting BLM’s words by calling his proposal a “justice budget” and claiming to “reimagine” public safety while expanding police funds, said Dr Melina Abdullah, the BLMLA co-founder: “He appropriates our language and then does the exact opposite … This is really a rightwing strategy. It’s like advancing corporate interests and allowing them to pollute the environment, and then calling it the ‘clean skies act’.” The mayor’s office has pointed to ongoing efforts to send mental health specialists to certain 911 calls. But for his harshest critics, an early exit before his term ends in 2022 would serve as confirmation that he was not dedicated to the hard work of running a city struggling with a major humanitarian crisis. He would be the first LA mayor to step down mid-term since 1916 when the mayor resigned due to a cheating scandal, according to the LA Times. Garcetti is also leaving during an ongoing lawsuit alleging that the mayor ignored or laughed off sexual harassment by his former top aide. Attorneys for the plaintiff, who have deposed the mayor’s wife, have raised concerns that she and the mayor could be in another country and “out of this court’s subpoena power” before a scheduled deposition in July. The LA Times reported that the city’s attorneys have responded that she would be available. “It is the perfect end note for a legacy of really ineffectual leadership that at its best was just self-serving, but at its worst was very deadly,” said Ina Morton, an organizer with the activist group, People’s City Council LA. “It’s not surprising. He has this reputation of being a mayor who likes to show up for a photoshoot … who is not really concerned with making the political sacrifices that are necessary to lead a city and help people.” A spokesperson for the mayor did not respond to an inquiry.

  • ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Screaming To $58M+; ‘Cruella’ Set To Dazzle $27M: The Box Office Is Back – Sunday Update

    Sunday AM writethru: Any major studio executive who is out to prove that the theatrical business doesn’t work can rip up that presentation they had planned for next week about projected streaming revenues. Because this weekend, the domestic box office finally came back, and no, it wasn’t with Tenet or a No. 1 movie that’s […]

  • Baby squid and 'water bears' set to become Nasa's newest tiny astronauts

    NASA's next trip to the International Space Station this week will include a few extra passengers than usual - more than 5,000 microscopic creatures being used to investigate the impact of zero gravity and long-term space travel on the human body. The special cargo, which will be on board SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will comprise 128 glow-in-the-dark bobtail squid and 5,000 tardigrades - tiny creatures known as "water bears" because they resemble the animals under a microscope. Tardigrades are useful for research because they are virtually indestructible. "Some of the things that tardigrades can survive include being dried out, being frozen and being heated up past the boiling point of water," said Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming who is leading the experiment. They can survive thousands of times as much radiation as we can and they can go for days or weeks with little or no oxygen. "They've been shown to survive and reproduce during spaceflight, and can even survive prolonged exposure to the vacuum of outer space." Scientists hope the lessons learned from the water bears' resilience can be applied to astronauts.

  • Texas Shuns Radical Changes to Power Grid After Deadly Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of debate, Texas lawmakers are poised to pass a series of measures in response to February’s deadly blackouts. Yet those bills, critics say, do little to fix the fundamental issues that made the state’s power grid so vulnerable.While the pending legislation will take steps including forcing electric plants and some pipelines to prepare better for the cold, the bills will do nothing to guarantee the state has enough generating capacity on hand at all times. Nor would they force Texas’s grid to connect to neighboring states so they could provide backup.The result is that Texas will continue to have the most isolated and least regulated power grid in the U.S., relying largely on market forces to keep the lights on for its 29 million residents. Analysts and others warn that makes the state exposed to another catastrophe.“They are leaving a potential for another disaster in the future by not putting in a clear set of reliability requirements,” Toby Shea, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, said in an interview. “It’s not clear that the market on its own would bother with ensuring that resources will be there.”Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature defend their approach.Aside from forcing power plants and other infrastructure to weatherize, the bills they’re sending to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, include measures that will require the grid operator’s board members to reside in the state, increase the number of seats on the state’s utility commission and mandate better coordination among agencies during emergencies. Abbott has already signed a bill to protect consumers from being expose to sky-high wholesale power prices.There was no need overhaul the entire electricity market, said Kelly Hancock, a Republican state senator who worked on much of the legislation.“We recognize we have a unique market,” Hancock said during a phone interview. “We have very affordable, low-cost energy. We just have to make sure we address the issues that occurred when every single county was freezing. I think we can do that in our current market structure.”The freeze cast millions of Texans into darkness for the better part of a week, shutting off water supplies and household furnaces. Texas authorities pegged the death toll at 151, but an analysis of excess-fatality data by Buzzfeed concluded it was more than four times higher.The Texas legislative session ends on Monday, and the state’s Senate and House of Representatives meets every other year. That means Texans will be exposed to two winter seasons before another chance arises to enact changes.Reserve PowerIn much of the U.S., grid operators ensure they have enough backup capacity by paying a certain number of power plants to sit idle, standing by to provide electricity in case it’s ever needed. That lowers the odds of blackouts. But it drives up costs for consumers.Texas has no such system. The idea there is that the market provides all the incentive needed for power plants to be at ready so they can capitalize on surging prices if supply runs tight. That typically happens in summer.The deep freeze, however, caught generators by surprise, hitting at a time when many were down for maintenance. As cold set in, people cranked up their heat. Electricity demand skyrocketed, and there weren’t enough generators to meet the need. Many of the power plants that were online froze up. So did natural gas wells and pipelines, leaving generators short of fuel.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offered an $8.3 billion proposal to lawmakers that called for building 10 gigawatts of gas plants and emergency gas storage as a way to ensure Texas had ample backups. Starwood Energy, a power plant developer, offered a similar plan.Read More: Buffett’s Berkshire Floats $8.3 Billion Fix for Texas GridLawmakers rejected both ideas, saying they’d disrupt the deregulated structure of the state’s power market. The proposals also drew opposition from the state’s big manufacturers and competitive power producers.Texas has long been the only state in the continental U.S. with a power grid that’s almost entirely separated from its neighbors. Adding connections to Louisiana, Oklahoma or other adjacent states would allow Texas to bring in extra power when needed -- but it would also bring increased federal oversight. Lawmakers never seriously debated the issue.In the end, none of the proposed legislation does anything to prevent another energy crisis like the one that struck Texas in February, said Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston.“These are short-term band-aids that don’t address the bigger problem of the Texas electricity market,” he said.Even the bills requiring power plants, pipelines and gas wells to weatherize didn’t go far enough, critics said. They contend the proposed fines ($5,000 a day for most violations) aren’t high enough to enforce changes and say there aren’t mandated deadlines for energy companies to comply.“This bill will lead some to invest in measures to protect against extreme temperatures,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. “But loopholes and weak fines will likely lead many gas wells and power plants to do nothing.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: How the Church of Scientology hopes to quash a lawsuit by Danny Masterson's accusers

    The women say the church harassed them after they went to police alleging they were raped by the actor. The church says they gave up the right to sue.

  • Exploring the boundaries of time travel

    Breaking the bonds of time has been a timeless pursuit in science fiction stories and movies. Will it ever become science fact?

  • North Korea says orphan children volunteering on mines and farms

    State news reports the children want "to repay even just a millionth of the love the party showed".

  • Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim is getting a bad rap — and that means music

    Want to know all you need to know about hip hop and Judge Alex Kim? These readers can tell you.

  • Worried about COVID-19, Navajo Nation ignores CDC, keeps masks and social distancing

    Navajo Nation leaders are keeping mask restrictions and social distancing despite a high COVID-19 vaccination rate and CDC recommendations.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Two charged after woman’s body found during welfare check in Charlotte, CMPD says

    One suspect is charged with first degree murder.

  • 13 newly-announced TV shows we're most excited to watch later this year

    "Nine Perfect Strangers," starring Nicole Kidman, is a standout, as well as a new "Law and Order" spinoff called "For the Defense."

  • Automated spacecraft docks with China's new space station

    An automated spacecraft docked with China's new space station on Sunday carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew, the Chinese space agency announced. Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from Hainan, an island in the South China Sea, China Manned Space said. It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station. Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is third and largest orbital station launched by China's increasingly ambition space programme. The station's core module was launched April 29. The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew. China was criticised for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what would happen to the rocket from Saturday's launch. Beijing doesn't participate in the International Space Station, largely due to US objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese programme's secrecy and its military connections.

  • At least 20 people were wounded and 2 dead after a shooting outside concert in Florida, police say

    Miami-Dade police said three people got out of an SUV and began shooting at a group of people who were standing outside an event venue early Sunday.

  • Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

    Authorities in Texas arrested a man accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, and a search of the suspect's home turned up firearms, ammunition and materials officials described as “radical ideology paraphernalia.” Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday in Kerrville and has been charged with making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury,” the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday. Investigators said they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart.

  • North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

    North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

  • Alaska drilling project defended by Biden requires inserting giant chillers into melting permafrost

    The project was green-lit under the Trump administration

  • Why a Gold Star Widow Hides on Memorial Day

    U.S. Army Photo/AlamySacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black is the memoir of a gold-star widow searching for the truth behind her Green Beret husband's death. When Bryan Black was killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, his wife Michelle saw her worst nightmare become a reality—but what followed Bryan's death was even more difficult. After receiving few and contradictory details about the attack that took her husband's life, it was up to Michelle to find answers. It became her mission to learn the truth about that day in Niger, and Sacrifice is the result of that mission.Certain times of year the pain of losing Bryan and the sacrifice of so many comes back to me. One of the hardest times each year is Memorial Day, which most people think of as the exciting start of summer. Last year I was at the grocery store picking up items, and as I laid them out on the belt the checker cheerfully asked if I was doing something fun for Memorial Day. I was about to travel east to attend several memorial services for the men and women killed that year and in previous years. I thought about the stone bearing my husband’s name, birth date, and date of death, and a towering wave of emotion hit me. I looked down at my purse, pretending I’d dropped something, so she wouldn’t see my eyes filling with tears.“Well . . .” I faltered.I thought of a friend who had lost her husband the week prior and was about to bury him. I would be seeing her at the bar where Bryan’s picture hangs. Together with other Gold Star families, we would toast those we are meant to remember on Memorial Day.“No,” I said, “I’m not doing anything fun. What about you?”“Just relaxing and barbecuing,” she said. “I love having a long weekend!”Not so long ago I was just like her. Memorial Day was the beginning of summer, it was big sales and sunshine. Barbecues, swimming pools, laughter, and drinks. It has something to do with celebrating our freedom, right? Happy Memorial Day! Happy. Memorial. Those two words merged together create an indescribable level of pain for those of us who have lost a loved one to war.My children lost their father. Bryan’s parents lost their youngest son. I lost the love of my life. So I will not have a happy Memorial Day. That’s simply not possible for those who understand what Memorial Day is. It is not a happy day; it is heavy and somber and gut-wrenching. Bryan, Michelle, and their sons outside their home in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg, where Bryan was beginning the SF Q Course. Courtesy Karen Black The last time I was happy on Memorial Day was May 2017. I remember looking at Facebook and seeing a picture of a woman at a cemetery with her young children. They were taking flowers to their father’s grave. It was the first time I truly took the time to consider that Memorial Day should not be thought of as happy and that people need to learn the difference between Veterans Day, which honors those who have served or currently serve in the military, and Memorial Day, which is for remembering those who died in service to this country. I stared at the picture, unable to comprehend how this woman had the strength to do what she was doing with her children. Little did I know that just six months later I would be doing that very thing with my two sons.Looking back, I am so grateful for the time I had not knowing that a gravestone is the closest we will ever get to Bryan. Not knowing that you go to the cemetery not because you are strong but because he is there, and it hurts, but so does not going. So does breathing. Everything hurts, so you go because maybe he’ll know you were there. You go and face your biggest fear over and over again, and in facing it there is strength and healing. Bryan and Michelle after his Special Forces graduation. Courtesy Karen Black The pain doesn’t end, but the darkness dissipates over time. The tears are still there, but now I see the flowers laid on the headstones and am grateful for the passing of time. I go on Memorial Day to the graves and honor those who gave their lives in service to our nation. I say their names, and I remember what they did and why. Dustin Wright, Jeremiah Johnson, LaDavid Johnson, Bryan Black. It is not happy, but it is right. It doesn’t make me feel good, but Memorial Day is not about me. I have plenty of days to learn to feel good again. That’s the beauty of being alive. Memorial Day is for the fallen. That is the lesson I didn’t expect to learn as I stared at the photo of the widow in the cemetery. A lesson in sacrifice I now can never forget.From Sacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black, to be published May 4 by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Michelle Black. Courtesy Michelle Black Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.