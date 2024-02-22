Ivy Tech Columbus offering nature hikes

Feb. 22—Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology faculty are offering free local nature hikes for anyone interested in learning more about the natural environment around them.

The next hike will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Touch the Earth Natural Area on North Country Club Road just west of Columbus and south of Ind. 46.

Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike exploring the network of trails within this Sycamore Land Trust property. Trails are listed as "easy."

The hike is open to the public, and all community members are welcome.

Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. March 2 at the property parking area. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

The college will have some binoculars available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars if they have them.

For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at tsobat@ivytech.edu.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation.

It is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system.

It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana.

It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. — Information provided