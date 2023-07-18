Update: Ivy Tech comments about vandals' damage over the weekend

Ivy Tech Community College, Friday, June 12, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone trashed and vandalized five rooms inside Ivy Tech's campus, according to Lafayette police.

Campus security found a room partially barricaded from the inside about 9 a.m. Monday, according to police who were summoned to the community college's campus in the 3100 block of South Creasy Lane. When security got the door opened, they learned the vandals had tossed tables, chairs and computers all around the room.

Security checked the remainder of the campus and found four other rooms damaged and vandalized, police said.

A Ivy Tech parent informed the Journal & Courier about the damage and alleged bodily fluids were intentionally left in the damaged classroom.

Police declined to comment about the specifics of the investigation.

The parent indicated that someone from Ivy Tech informed the students about the damage, told the students the surveillance cameras were fake and asked the students to stay quiet about the vandalism.

"They informed the students they were keeping them on zoom away from the room for safety and they told the kids the cameras that were up were fake so they don’t know who did it," a Ivy Tech parent wrote the J&C about the incident.

"They now told the students they are to keep completely quiet about it," the parent wrote to the Journal & Courier. "This is my kids (sic) safety that is concerned. There is someone creepy on the Ivy Tech campus and the school now wants to keep this under wraps."

Mary Jane Michalak, Ivy Tech vice president for public affairs, disputed some of the parent's claims.

"Our top priority is the safety of our students and faculty," Michalak said.

"The college policy is when there is an imminent threat that we reach out to them via Ivy Tech email and text messages," Michalak said, explaining threats might be weather related or safety related. "We have a system called Ivy Alert.

"If there is imminent danger, we are communicating to let them know," Michalak said.

As for the weekend vandalism, Michalak said, "Obviously we're very concerned and disappointed and looking into what happened."

She said the local college officials are working with police in the investigation, she said.

As for the allegation that the cameras are not working, Michalak said, "My understanding is we have functioning cameras."

Michalak is checking into the allegations made by the parent who overheard a Zoom call with someone from Ivy Tech, and she does not believe students were told to stay quiet about the vandalism.

Lafayette police said there's no indication in the reports that the surveillance cameras were not working.

Police continue to investigate and did not release specifics about what was found inside the damaged rooms in order to protect the case.

Anyone with information about this vandalism should call police at 765-807-1200 or leave anonymous information at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

