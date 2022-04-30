Ivy Tech to provide free education to Magna employees

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College and Magna recently announced a new employee education program that will provide Magna employees with a free education at the Muncie-Henry County campus.

“This program provides Magna employees with a path to reaching their goals of higher education, promotion potential and skill development,” Jennifer Gasiorek, Ivy Tech vice chancellor of workforce partnerships and strategic communication, said in a release, “Through partnerships with companies like Magna, we can help Muncie and Delaware County thrive.”

Starting in August, Ivy Tech will have in-person classes designed specifically for Magna employees. This special cohort of Ivy Tech’s structured curriculum provides employees with classes needed to achieve an industry-recognized certification, a technical certificate and an associate of applied science degree in industrial technology. The second schedule will begin in October.

More: Sleuths invited to solve a fairy tale mystery during First Thursday in downtown Muncie

“As part of our continuous learning mindset at Magna, we are excited to participate in this program with Ivy Tech,” Joe Barr, assistant general manager of Magna Powertrain Muncie, said in the release. “Offering tuition-free scholarships to our employees helps them meet their educational goals and can broaden their career opportunities.”.

To learn more about the workforce partnerships at Ivy Tech, email askmuncie@ivytech.edu. Apply online at ivytech.edu/apply-now.

Road to close Monday for bridge repair

YORKTOWN — River Valley Road between Delaware County roads 700-W and 725-W will be closed for approximately two weeks starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, while a contractor repairs a bridge, according to an announcement from the Delaware County Engineering Department.

Cornerstone looking for a few good interns

MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., has openings for interns who seek experience in events, education, catering, nonprofit administration and public relations.

Story continues

“Our interns learn invaluable skills that they can take with them," Rob Jordan, vice president of operations, said in a release. Interns are paid minimum wage for hours worked.

Many Cornerstone interns remain after their internships end, filling staff positions.

Interns can begin immediately if it is a match, Jordan said.

To apply, send a resume to info@cornerstonearts.org.

More: Looking for a COVID vaccine? You can still get them around Muncie; here's how

Send news items to The Star Press at news@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ivy Tech to provide free education to Magna employees