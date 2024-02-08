Ivy Tech to host FAFSA workshops

Feb. 7—Ivy Tech Terre Haute is offering a series of workshops to assist students and their families with completing the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

The workshops will be held throughout February and beginning of March, providing support to those navigating the financial aid application process.

The workshops are open to all west central Indiana high school students, current Ivy Tech students, and prospective students.

Financial aid experts will be on hand to answer questions, provide guidance on completing the form accurately and offer insights into alternative funding options.

Students who are already enrolled or are planning to attend college during the 2024-25 academic year are strongly encouraged to complete the FAFSA.

In Indiana, all high school seniors are required by law to complete the FAFSA or submit an opt-out waiver by April 15 in order to graduate high school.

Additionally, students who are eligible to receive the 21st Century Scholarship must complete the FAFSA to claim their award.

Students are encouraged to attend one of the following workshops for FAFSA assistance:

At Terre Haute, 8000 S. Education Drive:

—College Goal Sunday — Sunday, Feb.25, 2-4 p.m.

—Tuesday@TheTech FAFSA Filing — Tuesday, March 5, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

At Greencastle, 915 Zinc Mill Road.:

—College Goal Sunday Sunday, Feb. 25, 2-4 p.m.

—InvestED FAFSA Workshop — Thursday, Feb. 22, 4-7 p.m.

—Tuesday@TheTech FAFSA Filing — Tuesday, March 5, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

To register, visit bit.ly/ivythfafsa.

Attendees should bring their Social Security number, 2022 Federal Tax Return documents, W-2 forms, and other income/benefit information to the event.

Anyone who is required to provide information on the FAFSA form (you, your biological or adoptive parents, your parent's spouse, your spouse — as applicable) will need a StudentAid.gov account before accessing and completing their section of the online form.

To create your StudentAid.gov account, visit studentaid.gov/fsa-id and be sure to enter your name and Social Security number exactly as they appear on your Social Security card.

Questions about financial aid can be directed to Julie Wonderlin at th-finaid@ivytech.edu. Information about scholarships available at Ivy Tech can be found at bit.ly/IvyTechScholarships.

