Ivy Tech hosting special Homeschool Visit Days in Columbus, Franklin

Feb. 7—Ivy Tech Community College is hosting special college visit days designed specifically for homeschool students in grades 9 to 12 and their parents to learn about the college.

The Homeschool College Visit Days are from 9 a.m. to noon March 1 at Ivy Tech Columbus, 4475 Central Avenue, and from 9 a.m. to noon March 8 at Ivy Tech Franklin, 2205 McClain Drive, Franklin.

Lunch will be served at both events.

Homeschool students and their parents are invited to attend either event. Ivy Tech will provide informative and immersive experiences to learn about the college and explore potential careers, including:

—Meeting with faculty from a wide range of academic programs, including advanced manufacturing, business, healthcare, and information technology.

—Experiencing potential careers with immersive virtual reality simulations.

—Discovering dual credit and accelerated degree opportunities.

—Learning how Ivy Tech can prepare you for a career or transferring to a four-year university for continued education.

Students and parents interested in attending should RSVP online at link.ivytech.edu/homeschoolvisit.

For more information, contact Robbie King at jking228@ivytech.edu.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College serves communities across Indiana, providing world-class education and driving economic transformation. It is the state's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering high-value degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its communities, along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.